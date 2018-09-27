Twitter reacts as Aaron Ramsey's contract talks with Arsenal reportedly breaks down
According to the latest reports, Aaron Ramsey could be leaving Arsenal soon after talks between both parties broke down. It was claimed that it has reached the stage where the club has no offer for the midfielder on the table, making Ramsey a free-agent in the coming summer.
If that is the case, Unai Emery and the club could sell him in January in order to receive some cash and fund his replacement.
The versatile midfielder joined The Gunners from Cardiff City back in 2008. He has been with the club for close to a decade. Despite his multiple injuries, Arsene Wenger always stood by him and believed in his capabilities.
Since Emery took over, Ramsey has continued to play a huge role in the club and has been constantly named in the starting eleven during Premier League matches. The new Spanish manager was initially confident that the club would be able to tie the player down and ensures that he commits his future, but now that seems unlikely to happen.
For years, the Welsh international has been linked with a move to Barcelona. A couple of former Arsenal players, such as Alex Song and Cesc Fabregas had also chosen to further their career with the Spanish giants instead of playing for The Gunners.
It will be no surprise to see Ramsey pack his bags and leave for Spain if there is an offer in January, but the question is will he be able to play every single match in an already near flawless Barcelona team?
There are also reports which purport that Juventus is keen to sign the central midfielder. No one knows if there will be a change in the situation. Last season Mesut Ozil seemed all set to leave the club before it was announced that he signed a new contract with an extremely high wage. Here was how Twitter reacted to the possibility of Ramsey leaving North London.