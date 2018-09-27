Twitter reacts as Aaron Ramsey's contract talks with Arsenal reportedly breaks down

Ramsey could leave Arsenal soon

According to the latest reports, Aaron Ramsey could be leaving Arsenal soon after talks between both parties broke down. It was claimed that it has reached the stage where the club has no offer for the midfielder on the table, making Ramsey a free-agent in the coming summer.

If that is the case, Unai Emery and the club could sell him in January in order to receive some cash and fund his replacement.

The versatile midfielder joined The Gunners from Cardiff City back in 2008. He has been with the club for close to a decade. Despite his multiple injuries, Arsene Wenger always stood by him and believed in his capabilities.

Since Emery took over, Ramsey has continued to play a huge role in the club and has been constantly named in the starting eleven during Premier League matches. The new Spanish manager was initially confident that the club would be able to tie the player down and ensures that he commits his future, but now that seems unlikely to happen.

For years, the Welsh international has been linked with a move to Barcelona. A couple of former Arsenal players, such as Alex Song and Cesc Fabregas had also chosen to further their career with the Spanish giants instead of playing for The Gunners.

It will be no surprise to see Ramsey pack his bags and leave for Spain if there is an offer in January, but the question is will he be able to play every single match in an already near flawless Barcelona team?

There are also reports which purport that Juventus is keen to sign the central midfielder. No one knows if there will be a change in the situation. Last season Mesut Ozil seemed all set to leave the club before it was announced that he signed a new contract with an extremely high wage. Here was how Twitter reacted to the possibility of Ramsey leaving North London.

Don't believe for one second he and.his agent who.left his agency with him.has had any intention of signing one.

Personally sell in Jan and don't use him as a starter. He won't want to risk injury anyway with £££ in summer — Darren (@DarrenArsenal1) September 26, 2018

This is why playing Ozil wide to accomodate Ramsey is a puzzling decision. Why do we continuously set ourselves up for failure? — Sergeant Major (@samanjar3d) September 26, 2018

Life outside of Arsenal can be so, so much better. Time for @aaronramsey to test himself in a different league. Serie A beckons IMO. Juve or either Milan side @avid_se — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) September 26, 2018

Aaron Ramsey looks sure to leave Arsenal after contract saga's latest twist https://t.co/wcj4Gcl0AG

STRANGE GOINGS ON AT THE EMIRATES.

NOT REALLY SURE WHAT TO MAKE OF THIS BUT ITS A VERY UNHEALTHY SITUATION INDEED. — Martin Wengrow (@MartinWengrow) September 26, 2018

Important story on the Ramsey situation. Looks like another contract screw-up. Underpinning this is the tough financial situation Arsenal face. Wages up steeply, revenue falling and £500m of new debt to start funding https://t.co/KggIBQI1AX — tim payton (@timpayton) September 26, 2018

Everton have asked Arsenal for an update on Aaron Ramsey. — Charles Stevenson (@charles_stevo) September 26, 2018

Good to see Aaron Ramsey getting a hearty cheer from the Emirates crowd as he replaces Mohamed Elneny as Arsenal lead Brentford 2-1 with five minutes remaining. Now, what about signing that new contract.... — Layth (@laythy29) September 26, 2018

Close the door when you leave @aaronramsey 👋🏻#COYG 🔴⚪ — Carlo Figueroa (@_Renz17) September 26, 2018

I was concerned about this Aaron Ramsey contract development, then I saw it was @johncrossmirror who broke the story now it’s calm i realised it was made up and just a story — The Gooner4Life (@gooner4life_uk) September 26, 2018

Let me get this right.



Unai Emery becomes Arsenal manager, speaks so highly of Aaron Ramsey & his importance.



Then names him as one of his captains.



But according to a story desperate newspaper Arsenal are no longer offering him a deal. — Woz ⚽️ (@wozthegooner) September 26, 2018

Hey @aaronramsey I really hope us fans can make you feel the love & it helps you 📝 you are so criminally underrated by so many,also adored by so many too.We need you,just like we needed @MesutOzil1088 when he signed on. Win us a league now you’ve smashed the FA CUP #SignOnRambo pic.twitter.com/8ophEkJszU — Unai_Is_A_Gooner (@Unai_Knows_Best) September 27, 2018

Scenes when Man Utd replace Paul Pogba with Aaron Ramsey in January. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 26, 2018

The Aaron Ramsey’s stories are Bullshit, sure @avid_se will confirm — Next Generation AFC🔴⚪️ (@scoutingindoors) September 26, 2018

@aaronramsey are you leaving? If you are just go don't keep us in suspense we've been through a lot these part 11 years just go... But stay though😏 — LUGISANI (@Lugmeister) September 26, 2018

I said it the other day and i will say it again imo Aaron Ramsey will go to Manchester United that will see Paul Pogba go the other way in a sensational swap deal in January mate! — NP (@NickPowch1995) September 26, 2018

Ah really devastated Aaron Ramsey supposedly isn’t signing. — Camden Town (@4949_Undefeated) September 26, 2018

Swap deal @aaronramsey for @Sanchooo10 make it happen Sven !! — brendan lee washford (@BWashford) September 26, 2018

Aaron Ramsey has no shortage of offers — Sponge Sports (@monkey_sponge) September 26, 2018

Ramsey has been at Arsenal for over 10 years, scored 2 FA Cup final winners and has scored more goals for us than any other midfielder. I'd call him a club legend. He's frustrating at times but it would be sad if he left. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) September 26, 2018