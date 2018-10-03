Twitter reacts as Alexis Sanchez puts in another poor performance

Alexis Sanchez has been unable to impress

Many reports claim that his career at Old Trafford is gone after scoring just three goals in 23 games before the UEFA Champions League match against Valencia. After he was dropped in the defeat to West Ham, Jose Mourinho recalled Alexis Sanchez into the starting line-up on Tuesday night.

Even with all the pressure on him to perform well, and re-establish himself as a key player in the side, Sanchez has failed to have a positive impact on the game. The Red Devils were forced to settle with a goalless draw against Valencia at home. When the home club was on form, one would have expected them to overcome Valencia easily.

The Spanish club are not doing well domestically either, as they sit 14th in the La Liga table after seven games. SInce the new season began, Valencia had not won a single match in the domestic match until the seventh game. They managed to overcome Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday.

United has created history by earning just ten points in seven league games since the start of the season. This represents the poorest start the club has had since the 1989/1990 season.

In yet another game, where Sanchez was clearly presented the chance to perform, he failed miserably. The 29-year-old simply couldn't find his way through Los Ches' defence. Overall, he and his team looked disjointed as Valencia kept the attackers quiet.

When the former Arsenal forward was substituted halfway through the match, fans started to cheer. He has certainly lost the support of the home fans and they cannot wait for the highest paid player in the team to leave in the transfer window. With so much uncertainty surrounding the club and their players, no one knows whether the manager will be sacked, or some players would be sold first. Here was how Twitter reacted to Sanchez's performance.

Big Arsène Wenger has done it again with Sanchez, hasn’t he? Shipped him out and now he’s finished. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) October 2, 2018

Gabriel Paulista pocketing Alexis and Lukaku while Coquelin playing Pogba off the park. Arsene Wenger, he’s done it again. — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez's best performance was playing the piano no debate — José (@MourinhoMindset) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career:



3 goals

24 games

1959 minutes played

1 song on the piano



A goal every 653 minutes. pic.twitter.com/BX823cTaOA — bet365 (@bet365) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez went from being one of the best players in the Premier League at Arsenal to becoming a piano player at Man Utd. — - (@AnfieldRd96) October 2, 2018

Martin Keown on Alexis Sanchez: "It's almost like they've signed the brother of the player at Arsenal." pic.twitter.com/cPJutTsK4s — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 2, 2018

The purchase & sale of Sanchez were equally some of the great Wenger moments. — Sam (@samuelJayC) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal vs Alexis Sanchez for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/kOqPWSxkdJ — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) October 2, 2018

1 De gea - good

25 Valencia - ok

3 Bailly - rash

12 smalling - useless

23 shaw - ok

31 matic - horrendous

31 fellaini - useless

6 pogba - pathetic

7 Sanchez - finished

10 rashford - good

9 lukaku - shocking — Cal kerr (@Calkerr10) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez goes off, and by lord, that might be one of the worst performances I’ve seen from a professional footballer in quite a long time. — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 2, 2018

Man Utd backroom staff trying to find the Alexis Sanchez receipt. pic.twitter.com/G58h5Vl6n0 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 2, 2018

Does Alexis Sanchez have some kind of incomplete pass bonus I’m unaware of? — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 2, 2018

This season (All Comps)...



🇨🇱 Alexis Sanchez:



🔴 Games: 10

🏃‍♂️ Starts: 8

🅰️ Assists: 1

⚽️ Goals: 0

⭐️ MOTM: 0



...



🇧🇪 Eden Hazard:



🔵 Games: 10

🏃‍♂️ Starts: 8

🅰️ Assists: 3

⚽️ Goals: 9

⭐️ MOTM: 7



I reckon we should end the comparison’s now... pic.twitter.com/XRMQi8Ps2h — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) October 2, 2018

Sanchez on a free was the biggest scam of 2018. — Scotty Tridge 🇩🇪 (@ScottTridge) October 2, 2018

Cheers as Alexis Sanchez is substituted. Then gets stick for not getting off quickly enough. Some tried to drown out the gleeful cheering. Sanchez has looked shot. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 2, 2018

The curse of the number 7 continues with Alexis Sanchez unfortunately. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) October 2, 2018

Another Sanchez Disasterclass, should just retire now, Finished player. — Pys (@CFCPys) October 2, 2018