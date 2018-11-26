×
Twitter reacts as Alvaro Morata has now been caught offside more than an entire Premier League team

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
948   //    26 Nov 2018, 14:03 IST

Chelsea star Alvaro Morata has marked his somewhat mixed spell at Stamford Bridge with an unwanted record on Saturday evening.

The London club succumbed to their first Premier League defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in a game that ended 3-1.

Goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min broke Chelsea's unbeaten run under Maurizio Sarri as a lone goal from former Arsenal star Olivier Giroud was not enough to save the Blues.

Sarri has opened up about the defeat, stating that he hopes the derby loss will serve as a wake-up call for the team to acknowledge their problems. 

Speaking at Wembley Stadium (via Goal), Sarri said, "The character of the team is very strange. 93 points, the season after just 60 points, then 87 and then 70. Of course, I hope for a reaction. A reaction first of all in training and then in the next match but I knew very well that we have problems and that we have to work."

"Now everybody knows it. We have to work in all directions, I think. I hope [that this can be a wake up call]. I knew very well that we had problems. So I told them this two weeks ago and one week ago. Now I think that the problem is evident.
"I hope it is for them because we have to work and improve. Today we had a lot of problems from the physical point of view, mental point of view, technically, we lost a lot of balls in our half. Also tactically because we had a big problem in staying compact."

While it was a dismal night for the Blues, fans have drawn their attention to another unwanted stat: Morata being offside.

The Chelsea star has been caught in an offside position a staggering 18 times so far this season, which is more that the entire team of Bournemouth (16)


Fans have since reacted to the stat on Twitter:

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Alvaro Morata Twitter Reactions
