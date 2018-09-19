Twitter reacts as Antoine Griezmann claims he is on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo

Griezmann is the main man at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid and French superstar thinks that he is on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo. He also insisted that he can still improve his game.

The Frenchman was influential in guiding France to win the 2018 World Cup. Antoine Griezmann was disappointed due to his absence in the three-man shortlist for UEFA Player of the Season.

Speaking on his chances of winning Fifa's Best Award, Griezmann said to AS:

I think the Ballon d'Or has more prestige and history, There's three months left to give everything. It is clear that I am a different player than Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar or [Kylian] Mbappe. I'm at the top but I can improve.

I seek to be as complete as possible. I'm not going to score 50 goals, but I'm looking to help offensively and work for the team. I think I already sit where Messi and Cristiano are. And I know other players are going to come for sure.

I want to improve, I want to win and I want to continue like this, playing in this way.

The French forward was heavily linked with Atletico Madrid rival Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Speaking on his decision to turn down the move to Barcelona, he said:

Saying no to Barcelona gives greatness to Atletico, Cholo [Simeone], my team-mates. I trust them and we contribute to each other a lot.

I stay where they give me more love. If it was for money, I would have gone to China. It was a very important decision for my future. You do not only look at one year, you do it thinking about four or five. It wasn't as easy as choosing a candy.

Here is how Twitter reacted on Griezmann's comments:

Atletico Madrid has had a difficult start to La Liga this season after successfully defeating Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup final of 2018.

Atletico Madrid fans will hope that Griezmann gets his form back and help Atletico achieve some trophies this season after clinching the UEFA Super Cup.