Twitter reacts as unconvincing Argentina secure quarter-final spot in the Copa America
Argentina managed to book themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa America following an unconvincing 2-0 win over Qatar in Porto Alegre on Sunday.
Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez scored the opener in the fourth minute of the game before Manchester City star Sergio Aguero sealed the victory with a fifteen-yard strike.
La Albiceleste walked into the game with a great deal of pressure following their 2-0 defeat to Colombia and their 1-1 draw with Paraguay. Lionel Scaloni's men were expected to beat Qatar to avoid an exit from yet another international competition. The side are hoping to end their trophy drought after having lost two consecutive Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.
Argentina finish the group fixtures at second place in Group B behind Colombia. They are scheduled to face Venezuela in the quarter-final stages.
Speaking after the crucial victory, Scaloni said, "We have things to improve but we are satisfied. We needed a game like that to gain confidence. Especially in the second half, we played without fear. We will have to adjust some things against other types of opponents."
When asked about the criticism he has been facing in regards to the team's performances, he said, "I never think of myself. I always think of the national team. I would like the message to be different, to be balanced at the end of the tournament. Everything surrounding the national team should be more balanced."
"Sometimes, these guys go out to play a soccer game and they seem to go out and play a war. With the pressure on them sometimes it is difficult to play. The message should be that while playing in the Copa America we are all on the same side."
Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to Argentina's win: