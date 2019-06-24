×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as unconvincing Argentina secure quarter-final spot in the Copa America

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
270   //    24 Jun 2019, 14:00 IST

Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019
Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Argentina managed to book themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa America following an unconvincing 2-0 win over Qatar in Porto Alegre on Sunday.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez scored the opener in the fourth minute of the game before Manchester City star Sergio Aguero sealed the victory with a fifteen-yard strike.

La Albiceleste walked into the game with a great deal of pressure following their 2-0 defeat to Colombia and their 1-1 draw with Paraguay. Lionel Scaloni's men were expected to beat Qatar to avoid an exit from yet another international competition. The side are hoping to end their trophy drought after having lost two consecutive Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

Argentina finish the group fixtures at second place in Group B behind Colombia. They are scheduled to face Venezuela in the quarter-final stages.

Speaking after the crucial victory, Scaloni said, "We have things to improve but we are satisfied. We needed a game like that to gain confidence. Especially in the second half, we played without fear. We will have to adjust some things against other types of opponents."

When asked about the criticism he has been facing in regards to the team's performances, he said, "I never think of myself. I always think of the national team. I would like the message to be different, to be balanced at the end of the tournament. Everything surrounding the national team should be more balanced."

"Sometimes, these guys go out to play a soccer game and they seem to go out and play a war. With the pressure on them sometimes it is difficult to play. The message should be that while playing in the Copa America we are all on the same side."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to Argentina's win:

Advertisement
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Qatar Football Team Sergio Aguero Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Qatar: Argentina predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Qatar 0-2 Argentina: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'We’ve come to compete, not to take photos with Messi', says Qatar manager ahead of crucial Argentina clash
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Argentia won 2-0 against Qatar | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Qatar 0-2 Argentina - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Qatar Vs Argentina [0-2], Copa America 2019 - Match Review
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Paraguay vs Qatar - 3 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Qatar's route to the tournament as a guest team
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Colombia 1-0 Qatar - Three observations from the match
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Paraguay left shell-shocked as Qatar fight back to earn a point
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT PER BRA
0 - 5
 Peru vs Brazil
FT BOL VEN
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Venezuela
FT QAT ARG
0 - 2
 Qatar vs Argentina
FT COL PAR
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Paraguay
Tomorrow CHI URU 04:30 AM Chile vs Uruguay
Tomorrow ECU JAP 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Japan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us