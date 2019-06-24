Twitter reacts as unconvincing Argentina secure quarter-final spot in the Copa America

Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Argentina managed to book themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa America following an unconvincing 2-0 win over Qatar in Porto Alegre on Sunday.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez scored the opener in the fourth minute of the game before Manchester City star Sergio Aguero sealed the victory with a fifteen-yard strike.

La Albiceleste walked into the game with a great deal of pressure following their 2-0 defeat to Colombia and their 1-1 draw with Paraguay. Lionel Scaloni's men were expected to beat Qatar to avoid an exit from yet another international competition. The side are hoping to end their trophy drought after having lost two consecutive Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

Argentina finish the group fixtures at second place in Group B behind Colombia. They are scheduled to face Venezuela in the quarter-final stages.

Speaking after the crucial victory, Scaloni said, "We have things to improve but we are satisfied. We needed a game like that to gain confidence. Especially in the second half, we played without fear. We will have to adjust some things against other types of opponents."

When asked about the criticism he has been facing in regards to the team's performances, he said, "I never think of myself. I always think of the national team. I would like the message to be different, to be balanced at the end of the tournament. Everything surrounding the national team should be more balanced."

"Sometimes, these guys go out to play a soccer game and they seem to go out and play a war. With the pressure on them sometimes it is difficult to play. The message should be that while playing in the Copa America we are all on the same side."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to Argentina's win:

Probably Argentina's best performance as a team. The early goal helped and despite Messi not playing to his best, Lautaro, Aguero and Paredes stepped it up. That back line continues to be the weakest part of the team but one game at a time. Subs proved to actually work. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 23, 2019

🇦🇷🔥 Sergio Aguero's career goals...



- Man City: 164 (54.4%)



- Atletico Madrid: 74 (24.5%)



- Argentina: 40 (13.3%)



- Independiente: 23 (7.7%)



He's just hit 40 for Argentina!#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/UdHuIAFtV2 — The Sportsman Stats (@SportsmanStats) June 23, 2019

Sergio Aguero scores after running through the Qatar defence likes it’s the Qatar defence. Something his teammates have been unable to do. — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 23, 2019

5 - Lautaro Martínez scored the opening goal for Argentina 🇦🇷 against Qatar🇶🇦; he has scored the most goals (5) for La Albiceleste under Lionel Scaloni (3, Lionel Messi). Bull.#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/GGpINnRH31 — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 23, 2019

So far, Argentina's Copa America campaign has not been the best. Not to forget that they have been the luckiest in terms of the opponents so far.



Let's hope that today's win can give all the players some confidence and motivation, because that's probably the most they need. pic.twitter.com/O7NvmLokxw — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 23, 2019

Sergio Aguero has now scored 40 goals for Argentina, only two other players have scored more than him.



- Lionel Messi

- Gabriel Batistuta



Elite company. 😍 pic.twitter.com/KDbeu1l4Sh — bet365 (@bet365) June 23, 2019

That is some goal by Aguero, has to be said. Had a lot of work to be done and he scored. Not easy at all. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 23, 2019

Messi showed leadership today..

Dybala added more creativity to the attack..

Aguero being aguero 🔥..

Otamendi was hardworking ..



Argentina did quite well today#copaamerica2019 #QATxARG pic.twitter.com/mOQWglf86c — DEJI AJAYI (@day_jeee) June 23, 2019

Thank you, Aguero. Qatar 0-2 Argentina. 😊🇦🇷💪😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — BeksFCB (@JoshuaUbeku) June 23, 2019

What does it take for Lionel Scaloni to understand Dybala is the second best player after Messi in Argentina and so he should be starting XI. He had more impact in 10 min than any others who were in starting 11. Messi, Aguero &Dybala make the team look a lot better. #CopaAmerica — Rajguru (@Rajguru93531653) June 23, 2019