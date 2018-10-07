×
Twitter reacts as Arsenal demolish Fulham 5-1

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
1.13K   //    07 Oct 2018, 19:21 IST

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals after coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Unai Emery's team enjoyed a wonderful afternoon at Craven Cottage as they defeated the newly promoted Fulham 5-1 in their Premier League fixture.

Alexander Lacazette gave a lead to the Gunners in the 29th minute of the game but their lead was cancelled out by Andre Schurrle just before the half-time. Arsenal took their lead back minutes after the halftime break when Lacazette scored his second goal of the match in the 49th minute.

The Gunners started tightening their grip after taking their lead back and soon the third goal followed when Aaron Ramsey brilliantly gave the finishing touch to Arsenal's brilliant team goal. The Gabonese international, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was only among bench players in this game but he came on as a substitute in the second half to add two impressive goals to his goal tally this season.

Arsenal started the season poorly and lost their opening two league games. However, they got their momentum back after that and are on an impressive nine games winning streak since then. The Gunners are third in the Premier League table with 18th points. They will play Leicester City after the international break and will then make a trip to Portugal to play Sporting CP in the Europa League.

Fulham spent heavily in the summer transfer window, but none of their big money signings made an impact on the team so far and the Whites are sitting just above the relegation zone on the 17th place with just five points out of the eight games. They will play Cardiff City and Bournemouth next in the league before a difficult match against Manchester City in the EFL Cup round of 16.

Twitter reacted to Arsenal's victory and here are some of the best tweet.


