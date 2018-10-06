Twitter reacts as Arsenal is set to sign Miguel Almiron in January

Columbus Crew v Atlanta United FC - Eastern Conference Knockout Round

Not much is known about Miguel Almiron, who plays in Major League Soccer (MLS) for Atlanta United. However, in recent days, there are multiple rumours linking the midfielder to a move to the Premier League. Further reports have claimed that the Gunners are set to sign him as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who is set to leave for free in the summer.

The Paraguay sensation could join Arsenal for £11 million when the MLS season comes to an end. Ramsey has been a loyal player at the club. Currently, no other player has been playing for Arsenal for as long as he has. However, as contract talks with the Welsh international break down, Emery could be forced to cash him in during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Other clubs do know that they can wait till the summer to sign him and that will mean that they just have to pay Ramsey's wages. This would mean the 27-year-old could find it hard to leave North London in January.

In this season, Ramsey has played in all seven Premier League matches and laid two assists for his team. As for Almiron, the 24-year-old has played 31 games, scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists thus far. Since he plays predominantly in the attacking midfield, Almiron will be expected to be a direct replacement for Ramsey. This has left some unsure of whether Ozil will stick to playing on the wing or start to play in his preferred position which is in the centre of the midfield.

According to WhoScored, the MLS player is particularly strong in his crossing, dribbling and key passes. At just £11 million, he could be a worthy investment for the Gunners if the player is eventually able to adapt to the demands and competitiveness of the EPL. Here is a look at how fans reacted to the news.

Don’t know anything about Miguel Almiron, but his name is decent and he has nice hair. Not sure about buying a 24 year old from MLS though. — S (@wood10_) October 5, 2018

Apparently Enzo Arrua of 90min is saying Miguel Almiron's next destination is Arsenal and a €13m deal could be in place for January. I know nothing about #ATLUTD or the strength of the MLS.

What do MLS viewers think of him, potential Arsenal quality?#afcpic.twitter.com/nrtx1qr7Fn — Gilles (@GrimandiTweets) October 5, 2018

Miguel Almiron for Atlanta United in the MLS this season:



32 appearances

12 goals

13 assists#afc pic.twitter.com/Sv75y9LB6N — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 5, 2018

Looks like Miguel Almiron of MLS side Atlanta FC is set to sign For Arsenal for £11M. Bayern just signed Canadian wonderkid Alfonso Davies from Vancouver whitecaps. MLS is developing well. Once a league for retiring players is slowly becoming a shopping ground for big clubs. pic.twitter.com/6zoRZOlky6 — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) October 5, 2018

Give me that Miguel Almirón for Aaron Ramsey swap deal. Just the man Arsene Wenger needs to make #ATLUTD tick next year. https://t.co/gTJPB5v60I — Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) October 5, 2018

*IF* this happens be prepared to be very excited! Make no mistake!



Miguel Almiron is a truly exceptional talent, truth be told is too good for #MLS Tata Martino's friendship with both Raul & Unai will help any deal.



Would offer #AFC genuine width AND goals, kid is a baller! pic.twitter.com/eTVj9CepnL — Kris Carpenter ⭐⭐ (@AFCfreddie8) October 5, 2018