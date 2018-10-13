Twitter reacts as AS Monaco appoint Thierry Henry as their new manager

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 229 // 13 Oct 2018, 16:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

After much speculation, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has confirmed his return to Ligue 1 as the new manager of boyhood club AS Monaco.

The Frenchman was previously working with Belgium's national team as their assistant manager. The Monaco appointment was made after the club sacked manager Leonardo Jardim on Thursday.

Henry began his professional career at the club and even helped them win the domestic title in 1997.

Following his appointment, Henry took to Instagram to address the news.

The post had a picture of the AS Monaco crest and the caption read, “It is with great pride that I am delighted to announce that I have accepted the position to become the manager of AS Monaco FC. I was fortunate to receive some very attractive offers over the last few months but Monaco will always be close to my heart. Having started my footballing career with this great club, its seems like fate that I will now begin my managerial career here too. I'm incredibly excited to be given this opportunity but now the hard work must begin. Can’t wait.”

In a separate statement, Arsenal's highest scorer said, "In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club so special to me."

"I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I cannot wait to meet the players to start working together."

"It's with great sadness that I must say goodbye to the Belgium national team."

"I have had an incredible two years helping Roberto Martinez coach this wonderfully talented group of players and watch them blossom into the great side they are today."

"I would like to thank the Belgium federation, Roberto, all the staff and players for making a Frenchman feel so welcome amongst all of you Red Devils!"

"I wish you every success in the future and I'm sure there will be even greater things to come."

Monaco vice president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev said, "His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colors make his nomination a reality."

He added, "Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out its mission."

Monaco currently sit at 18th place in the Ligue 1 table after having secured only one win from their opening nine matches.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news:

So happy to see @ThierryHenry is the new Monaco manager. Perfect club for him to start as a player and coach. 👑👑👑 — lil buts (@c0nzo_) October 13, 2018

Back to where it all began, from how it was Arsene Wenger who gave Thierry Henry his #ASMonaco debut, some of the days that define Henry the Monaco footballer before becoming their manager now. https://t.co/wNgpie2hZV — Diana Yeow (@dy158) October 13, 2018

@ThierryHenry is now the new coach of @AS_Monaco

Wishing the Arsenal Legend all the best, and hopefully see you at @Arsenal some day in the future.

Hope your coaching career follows the trajectory of your playing career and possibly best it. — PIUS OLOGBO (@pius4topz) October 13, 2018

I’m definitely gonna be watching Monaco games now Thierry Henry is gonna be a success 🙏 — Jfue 🐝 (@AlmightyJid) October 13, 2018

Monaco:

Last placed in the CL groups.

18th placed in Ligue 1.



Thierry Henry takes over a Club as a manager for the first time in his career. What a challenge.

If he takes Monaco back to the top of Ligue 1 while playing good football, then he's a strong candidate to replace EV. — Sᴇʀɢɪ's Rᴜɴs ☢️ (@Robertonical) October 13, 2018

@ThierryHenry good luck at Monaco. Arsenal awaits you. — Marv (@IamtheMarv) October 13, 2018

My French team is officially Monaco



All the best, patron @ThierryHenry — Le Petty Prince (@NickN12) October 13, 2018

My favourite player of all time has been announced as the new Head Coach for AS Monaco. Thierry Henry! All the best Champ! #ThierryHenry #Monaco #ASM — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) October 13, 2018

I must admit, Monaco has taken a huge risk with the appointment of Thierry Henry. I thought they'll go for a more experience manager. That said, i wish him all the best. pic.twitter.com/ne8KEJQWpI — Chelsea FC Blood (@CFCblood3) October 13, 2018

Good luck to @ThierryHenry at Monaco! Won’t be the hardest job in the world personally, but it’ll be good experience for him going forward. — Josh (@joshshoreyuk) October 13, 2018