Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Athletic Bilbao draw 1-1 against Barcelona

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Feature
568   //    29 Sep 2018, 21:58 IST

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Rakitic, Sergi Roberto; Coutinho, Suárez, Dembélé.

Athletic Bilbao XI: Unai Simón, De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Dani García, Beñat, Raúl García; Susaeta, Yuri, Williams.

Final Score: Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

The 7th gameweek of LaLiga saw Athletic Bilbao turn up trumps against Barcelona as both teams salvaged a point, courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline at Camp Nou.

With 41 minutes on the clock, De Marcos gave Athletic Bilbao the lead. Raul Garcia and Dembele both went down after competing for a 50-50 which resulted in the ball bouncing to Susaeta. He was given all the time in the world to float a cross into the box for De Marcos, who sneaked in unnoticed at the back post to cushion a volley past Ter Stegen. Alba was completely unaware of the right-back's late run.

The scoreline remained unchanged for the next 40 minutes until Munir El Haddadi gave Barca some hope with his equalizer in the 84th minute, allowing La Blaugrana's long unbeaten home record to continue. Unsurprisingly, Messi was the key as he first darted down the right before cutting inside and driving an effort towards goal which Simon saved. Messi latched straight onto the rebound and fired a pass across goal, only for Munir to react well to convert it from close range.

As such, Athletic Bilbao held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw just days after the La Liga champions suffered an ignominious defeat at the hands of Leganes. The Catalan giants now stand atop the La Liga table having managed 14 points in 7 league matches this season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.


What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Athletic Bilbao Football Lionel Messi Munir El-Haddadi Twitter Reactions Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Athletic Bilbao
RELATED STORY
3 talking points from Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Bilbao 
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid - player...
RELATED STORY
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Madrid: Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19, Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Match...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid's predicted eleven for the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues to sign €80 million Athletic...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea signs the most expensive...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
FT RAY ESP
2 - 2
 Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol
FT REA VAL
0 - 1
 Real Sociedad vs Valencia
FT BAR ATH
1 - 1
 Barcelona vs Athletic Club
16' EIB SEV
0 - 0
 Eibar vs Sevilla
Tomorrow REA ATL 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow HUE GIR 03:30 PM Huesca vs Girona
Tomorrow VIL REA 07:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow LEV DEP 10:00 PM Levante vs Deportivo Alavés
01 Oct REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Leganés
02 Oct CEL GET 12:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Getafe
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us