Twitter reacts as Athletic Bilbao draw 1-1 against Barcelona
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Rakitic, Sergi Roberto; Coutinho, Suárez, Dembélé.
Athletic Bilbao XI: Unai Simón, De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Dani García, Beñat, Raúl García; Susaeta, Yuri, Williams.
Final Score: Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
The 7th gameweek of LaLiga saw Athletic Bilbao turn up trumps against Barcelona as both teams salvaged a point, courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline at Camp Nou.
With 41 minutes on the clock, De Marcos gave Athletic Bilbao the lead. Raul Garcia and Dembele both went down after competing for a 50-50 which resulted in the ball bouncing to Susaeta. He was given all the time in the world to float a cross into the box for De Marcos, who sneaked in unnoticed at the back post to cushion a volley past Ter Stegen. Alba was completely unaware of the right-back's late run.
The scoreline remained unchanged for the next 40 minutes until Munir El Haddadi gave Barca some hope with his equalizer in the 84th minute, allowing La Blaugrana's long unbeaten home record to continue. Unsurprisingly, Messi was the key as he first darted down the right before cutting inside and driving an effort towards goal which Simon saved. Messi latched straight onto the rebound and fired a pass across goal, only for Munir to react well to convert it from close range.
As such, Athletic Bilbao held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw just days after the La Liga champions suffered an ignominious defeat at the hands of Leganes. The Catalan giants now stand atop the La Liga table having managed 14 points in 7 league matches this season.
