Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid coast past Huesca

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Feature
93   //    26 Sep 2018, 03:44 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Huesca - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Huesca - La Liga

Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Carlos Munoz, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis; Angel Correa, Thomas Partey, Koke, Thomas Lemar; Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa

Huesca starting line-up: Axel Werner; Jorge Miramon, Xabir Etxeita, Ruben Semedo, Luisinho; Alex Gallar, Gonzalo Melero, Damian Musto, David Ferreiro; Juan Hernandez, Samuele Luongo

Score: Atletico Madrid 3-0 Huesca

The 6th gameweek of LaLiga saw Atletico Madrid cruise to a 3-0 win against Huesca at the Wanda Metropolitano.

With only 16 minutes on the clock, Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Los Colchoneros with his second goal of the season. The Frenchman took up an excellent position in the centre of the penalty area to tuck home a wonderfully unselfish pull-back from Diego Costa.

Then, in the 29th minute, Thomas Partey doubled the lead for Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old was picked out in all sorts of space from about 30 yards out, and no one from the visitors closed him down, affording him all the time he wanted to shoot. Partey took a touch forward to better the angle, before guiding a perfect effort into the far corner.

Immediately after, Koke cemented Atletico Madrid's lead in the 33rd minute of the match. The Spain international collected the pass from Thomas Lemar before launching a ball over the top that bounced all the way through. Angel Correa was running on to meet it, but never got a touch. The goal was confirmed following a VAR review, which determined Correa was not offside.

For the remaining minutes, Diego Simeone's side held on to their three-goal lead to walk away with all three points in hand. As such, they stand 3rd on the LaLiga table, having managed 11 points in six outings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.


Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
FT ESP EIB
1 - 0
 Espanyol vs Eibar
FT REA RAY
2 - 2
 Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano
FT ATL HUE
3 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Huesca
Today ATH VIL 11:30 PM Athletic Club vs Villarreal
Today LEG BAR 11:30 PM Leganés vs Barcelona
Tomorrow VAL CEL 01:30 AM Valencia vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow SEV REA 01:30 AM Sevilla vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow DEP GET 11:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Getafe
Tomorrow REA LEV 11:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Levante
28 Sep GIR REA 01:30 AM Girona vs Real Betis
