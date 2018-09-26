Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid coast past Huesca
Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Carlos Munoz, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis; Angel Correa, Thomas Partey, Koke, Thomas Lemar; Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa
Huesca starting line-up: Axel Werner; Jorge Miramon, Xabir Etxeita, Ruben Semedo, Luisinho; Alex Gallar, Gonzalo Melero, Damian Musto, David Ferreiro; Juan Hernandez, Samuele Luongo
Score: Atletico Madrid 3-0 Huesca
The 6th gameweek of LaLiga saw Atletico Madrid cruise to a 3-0 win against Huesca at the Wanda Metropolitano.
With only 16 minutes on the clock, Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Los Colchoneros with his second goal of the season. The Frenchman took up an excellent position in the centre of the penalty area to tuck home a wonderfully unselfish pull-back from Diego Costa.
Then, in the 29th minute, Thomas Partey doubled the lead for Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old was picked out in all sorts of space from about 30 yards out, and no one from the visitors closed him down, affording him all the time he wanted to shoot. Partey took a touch forward to better the angle, before guiding a perfect effort into the far corner.
Immediately after, Koke cemented Atletico Madrid's lead in the 33rd minute of the match. The Spain international collected the pass from Thomas Lemar before launching a ball over the top that bounced all the way through. Angel Correa was running on to meet it, but never got a touch. The goal was confirmed following a VAR review, which determined Correa was not offside.
For the remaining minutes, Diego Simeone's side held on to their three-goal lead to walk away with all three points in hand. As such, they stand 3rd on the LaLiga table, having managed 11 points in six outings.
