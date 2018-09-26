Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid coast past Huesca

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Huesca - La Liga

Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Carlos Munoz, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis; Angel Correa, Thomas Partey, Koke, Thomas Lemar; Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa

Huesca starting line-up: Axel Werner; Jorge Miramon, Xabir Etxeita, Ruben Semedo, Luisinho; Alex Gallar, Gonzalo Melero, Damian Musto, David Ferreiro; Juan Hernandez, Samuele Luongo

Score: Atletico Madrid 3-0 Huesca

The 6th gameweek of LaLiga saw Atletico Madrid cruise to a 3-0 win against Huesca at the Wanda Metropolitano.

With only 16 minutes on the clock, Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Los Colchoneros with his second goal of the season. The Frenchman took up an excellent position in the centre of the penalty area to tuck home a wonderfully unselfish pull-back from Diego Costa.

Then, in the 29th minute, Thomas Partey doubled the lead for Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old was picked out in all sorts of space from about 30 yards out, and no one from the visitors closed him down, affording him all the time he wanted to shoot. Partey took a touch forward to better the angle, before guiding a perfect effort into the far corner.

Immediately after, Koke cemented Atletico Madrid's lead in the 33rd minute of the match. The Spain international collected the pass from Thomas Lemar before launching a ball over the top that bounced all the way through. Angel Correa was running on to meet it, but never got a touch. The goal was confirmed following a VAR review, which determined Correa was not offside.

For the remaining minutes, Diego Simeone's side held on to their three-goal lead to walk away with all three points in hand. As such, they stand 3rd on the LaLiga table, having managed 11 points in six outings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

Atleti 3 Huesca 0 full-time. Good first half from Atleti, quiet second half, just what they needed ahead of the derby. #AtletiHuesca — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) September 25, 2018

Huesca are so bad, oh god. — Iscoholic (@Iscoholic) September 25, 2018

FT Atletico Madrid 3-0 Huesca



Griezmann ⚽️ 16'

Partey ⚽️ 29'

Koke ⚽️ 33'



Three straight wins for Diego Simeone's side in all competitions



Next up? Real Madrid... 😏#LaLiga pic.twitter.com/ADMYv15Bnj — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) September 25, 2018

15 - Diego Costa has equalled his worst run without scoring in the Top Flight (LaLiga & Premier League): 15 games, so many as the run between 2010 & 2011 for Atlético de Madrid. Dynamic pic.twitter.com/uGCph6L8VH — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 25, 2018

Atletico Madrid score 3 goals within 30 minutes and then hold on to comfortably beat Huesca 3-0!



That's Atletico's third win in a row in all competitions. Hitting form#LaLiga #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/YrtMIUXWcE — BetBlog (@betblog_com) September 25, 2018

FT: Atlético Madrid 3-0 Huesca. Atleti see out the result after an overwhelming first half display. Good minutes for Gelson and Kalinić as Simeone's men warm up for Saturday's Madrid Derby. — Into the Calderón (@intothecalderon) September 25, 2018

I will never understand why Atletico Madrid signed Kalinic — HF (@SeedorfPrime) September 25, 2018

Atletico Madrid all over Huesca, all power, pace and flair. It's a beauty 3 nil they lead — Oluwaseun (@Iam_Jyde) September 25, 2018

What happened to atletico madrid? I don't see a single card in their team😯. — Thamjeed Ahamed M (@Thamjeed_ahd) September 25, 2018

This is a game of Atlético Madrid goalkeepers past, present and future.



Jan Oblak: Current Atleti starter

Axel Werner: On loan at Huesca from Atleti

Leo Franco: Huesca coach and former Atleti GK

German Burgos: Atleti assistant coach and former Atleti GK — Euan McTear (@emctear) September 25, 2018

That goal from Thomas Partey blew me to oblivion. — Ameer (@Ameer24113643) September 25, 2018

The old boy came calling me from the bathhouse to come and watch Partey's goal haha😂😂😂. It tells how fantastic it was. One player we should worthy of leading our NT — KoJo Owusu (KO OFFICIAL)🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Ko_JoOwusu) September 25, 2018

Great stuff today.



- Thomas Partey far and away the best player on the field, absolutely bossed the midfield

- Koke with a great game today. Good to see him finally have a good game

- Carlos Isaac was actually really solid, he looked very comfortable in defense

(1/2) — Colchoneros (@RMeyer0623) September 25, 2018

(2/2)

Overall a lot of positives. No super bad games from any player, most players played really well. Obviously we should take this game with a grain of salt, as it IS only one game and it's also Huesca, but it's good to see the team do as well as they did. — Colchoneros (@RMeyer0623) September 25, 2018