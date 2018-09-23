Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid prevail over Getafe

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 23 Sep 2018, 00:55 IST

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe - LaLiga

Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Juanfran, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Hernandez; Lemar, Saul, Rodri, Koke; Griezmann, Costa

Getafe starting line-up: Soria; Antunes, Cabrera, Djene, Suarez; Amath, Bruno, Arambarri, Portillo; Angel, Molina

Score: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe (David Soria (OG) 14', Thomas Lemar 60')

The 5th gameweek of LaLiga saw Atletico Madrid triumph over Getafe courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Los Colchoneros entered the game having played out a 1-1 draw against Eibar in the Primera División prior to this fixture whereas Getafe had clocked a convincing 2-0 win versus Sevilla.

With only 14 minutes on the clock, a howler from David Soria resulted in an own goal, opening the scoring for Atletico Madrid. It was Thomas Lemar who forced the early goal via his blistering strike that came off the crossbar but ended up in the net after hitting the back of Getafe goalkeeper Soria.

Then, at the hour mark, Lemar scored his first league goal for Atletico Madrid to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. The 22-year-old drove the ball into the centre of the goal with a left-footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

In the 67th minute, substitute Ivan Alejo was given a straight red card, just four minutes after being introduced, for a rash challenge on Saul Niguez as Getafe's hopes of getting back into the game fizzled out.

Atletico Madrid held on to the two-goal lead for the remaining minutes to walk away with all three points in hand as they stand 5th on the LaLiga table having managed eight points in five outings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

That winning feeling. 💪



Thomas Lemar scores his first La Liga goal as Atletico dispatches Getafe. pic.twitter.com/g7M7zXQUXA — DAZN CA (@DAZN_CA) September 22, 2018

Getafe have played Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone 15 times (14 competitive matches, one friendly). They have not scored a goal in any of them. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) September 22, 2018

Simeone has now been in charge of Atlético Madrid for 14 matches against Getafe.

The aggregate score is 28-0. Wow. Just wow. — Euan McTear (@emctear) September 22, 2018

I want to see Thomas Lemar take on stats at the end of the season. Sure it's going to be ridiculous — Big Shot 🎲🎲 (@AYODELE163) September 22, 2018

Not sure I share the commentator's view on that Alejo decision. I saw some intent. A red card is not that outlandish.



A worse decision is to give Soria an own goal in the first half. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) September 22, 2018

Athletico won 2-0 away at Getafe who had Ivan Alejo sent off. A David Soria own goal and Thomas Lemar’s strike on the hour mark earn the 3 points for Simeones men — callum (@callumrjdrfc) September 22, 2018

Who arrange our Liga fixtures like this, after tonight we play Sevilla and Atletico Madrid on the bounce. Wowwwwww — Ozzy (@ozzyofficial10) September 22, 2018

Indifferent start to the season but impressive week from Atleti, beating and coming from behind in Monaco and then a win over a typically tough Getafe. It will serve to build confidence. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) September 22, 2018

4'21'' - Iván Alejo has been the substitute player to have been sent off quickest in La Liga for Getafe ever (4’ 21’’). Impetuos pic.twitter.com/7tRcaSXDcp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 22, 2018

Six years, 10 months, and 16 days since Getafe last scored against Atleti. Fourteen La Liga games. Fourteen Atleti wins by a combined 28-0. — Andres Cordero (@DreCordero) September 22, 2018