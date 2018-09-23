Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid prevail over Getafe

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Feature
268   //    23 Sep 2018, 00:55 IST

En
Atletico Madrid vs Getafe - LaLiga

Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Juanfran, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Hernandez; Lemar, Saul, Rodri, Koke; Griezmann, Costa

Getafe starting line-up: Soria; Antunes, Cabrera, Djene, Suarez; Amath, Bruno, Arambarri, Portillo; Angel, Molina

Score: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe (David Soria (OG) 14', Thomas Lemar 60')

The 5th gameweek of LaLiga saw Atletico Madrid triumph over Getafe courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Los Colchoneros entered the game having played out a 1-1 draw against Eibar in the Primera División prior to this fixture whereas Getafe had clocked a convincing 2-0 win versus Sevilla.

With only 14 minutes on the clock, a howler from David Soria resulted in an own goal, opening the scoring for Atletico Madrid. It was Thomas Lemar who forced the early goal via his blistering strike that came off the crossbar but ended up in the net after hitting the back of Getafe goalkeeper Soria.

Then, at the hour mark, Lemar scored his first league goal for Atletico Madrid to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. The 22-year-old drove the ball into the centre of the goal with a left-footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

In the 67th minute, substitute Ivan Alejo was given a straight red card, just four minutes after being introduced, for a rash challenge on Saul Niguez as Getafe's hopes of getting back into the game fizzled out.

Atletico Madrid held on to the two-goal lead for the remaining minutes to walk away with all three points in hand as they stand 5th on the LaLiga table having managed eight points in five outings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.


La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football Getafe CF Football Antoine Griezmann Thomas Lemar Twitter Reactions Diego Simeone
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
