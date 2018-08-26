Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid scrape past Rayo Vallecano

SCORE: (Antoine Griezmann 63') Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup: Jan Oblak (GK); Diego Godin, Stefan Savic, Lucas Hernandez, Juanfran; Saul Niguez, Rodri Hernández, Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar; Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

Rayo Vallecano Starting Lineup: Alberto Garcia (GK); Alex Moreno, Abdoulaye Ba, Jordi Amat, Luis Advincula; Gorka Elustondo, Santi Comesana, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia, Gael Kakuta; Adri Embarba.

The Gameweek two of LaLiga saw Atletico Madrid go head to head against Rayo Vallecano - a clash that was easily won by the hosts.

Los Colchoneros entered the game having played a 1-1 draw versus Valencia in their opening LaLiga encounter whereas Los Franjirrojos' had undergone a humiliating 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Sevilla prior to this fixture.

The first half of the match saw Rayo Vallecano give Diego Simeone's side a good run for their money as they kept causing problems for the opponents, which were effectively confronted by the Madrid-based club. During this period, Atletico Madrid played in their trademark fashion as they sat back for the most period and allowed Rayo to carry the ball up the field.

Nevertheless, the French talisman Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for his side in the second half, close to the hour mark. The 27-year-old received the ball in the goalmouth after it had ricocheted off Stefan Savic's head following a corner, and the former Real Sociedad ace effortlessly sent it into the net via a left-footed shot.

Atletico Madrid then held on to their 1-goal lead for the remaining minutes to bag their first victory of the season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

32 - Antoine Griezmann has been involved in 32 goals in 32 appearances for Atletico in 2018 in all competitions (23 goals and nine assists). Gold. pic.twitter.com/8h8ltlxbLv — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 25, 2018

It would be nice if Atlético knew how to destroy a weak team — Doneilism (@Lenardummi) August 25, 2018

- Atleti 1-0

- Griezmann L

- Oblak saving everything



Swear 80% of Atleti matches go like this — 13 (@Asensiazo) August 25, 2018

It's weird to see Rayo Vallecano 1-0 down to Atletico and not 4-3 — 13 (@Asensiazo) August 25, 2018

Costa always looks like he is walking on glass.#AtletiRayo — Bayamontate (@Bayamontate) August 25, 2018

🤝 Atletico Madrid win 1-0 which frustratingly means that selection is void.



Still better than a loss though.



Come on Porto and Barca! ⚽️⚽️ — Andy Robson Tips (@AndyRobsonTips) August 25, 2018

Second game in a row where Atlético fail to maintain shape and structure during the dying minutes of the game, risking points at both occasions. Oblak the saviour. — Marcus (@MarcusBr22) August 25, 2018

Atleti hanging on a bit here, couple of Oblak saves... #AtletiRayo — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) August 25, 2018

Impressed by Rayo tonight. If they play like that, maybe they'll be OK after all... #AtletiRayo — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) August 25, 2018

Full Time!

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano



Unconvincing performance, but Atletico pick up all 3 points and get their first league win of the season. Griezmann goal the difference#LaLiga #AtletiRayo pic.twitter.com/klHRhjQqmL — BetBlog (@betblog_com) August 25, 2018

Atletico Madrid are a perpetual under 2.5 goals team.



They will score one & close shop. #Betcodes — Free Bets Tips (@BetCodes) August 25, 2018

Atletico Madrid continue doing their thing in 2018-19.



A 1-0 home win vs promoted side, with the opposition making more shots throughout and having more possession.



Atleti were 17th last season in shots per game, but finished as runners-up. #Atleti #AtletiRayo — Nebojša Marković (@MarkovicNeb) August 25, 2018

I hear Jan Oblak was immense for Atletico Madrid today. Best goalkeeper on the planet. — H.O.N. (@MrNosegbe) August 25, 2018

Atletico were absolutely dreadful yet some "bright" minds were already crowning them as La Liga champions. You can buy whoever you want but if the system remains the same, your offense won't improve much. — 🇱🇻 Mārtiņš (@MartinsFCB) August 25, 2018

Oblak saving Atletico once again pic.twitter.com/pgs1ujtZlH — Tobi (@tobi_odu) August 25, 2018

FT: Atlético Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano. In football, a “win” is defined as whichever of two teams scores more goals at the end of a match.



That’s about all I have for this one. Griezmann tapped in from a corner and Oblak made two huge saves. — Into the Calderón (@intothecalderon) August 25, 2018

Fuck Atletico man — Coochie Mayne (@Keith_D_Phantom) August 25, 2018

Rayo deserved a result. Atleti always irritates me when they play like a race driver on a fuel strategy, driving not to lose. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) August 25, 2018

Rayo deserved something from that match.



And Atletico? "Underwhelming" is one adjective that comes to mind.😘 — totalBarça (@totalBarca) August 25, 2018

Atlético: when you play to such fine margins, like they do, it doesn’t take much for those 1-0 leads to suddenly become draws. At times, it feels like they’re always living on the edge #AtletiRayo — TopTrevor (@TopTrevor) August 25, 2018

Wow! Wolfsburg and Atlético gave me a perfect Saturday! They both won today. How amazing. I'm so happy. Wish every weekend could be like this. — Behnors (@Behnors) August 25, 2018

A big improvement in Rayo’s performance, but they remain on 0 points after the first two games. Atletico weren’t brilliant but they get their first win and their first clean sheet #AtletiRayo — Sound Of La Liga (@SoundofLaLiga) August 25, 2018

#AtletiRayo great performance from Rayo,pushed Atletico Madrid all the way with some really positive football and only for Oblak may have got a point. #LaLiga — Bill Garrett (@bgarrett1968) August 25, 2018

Atletico Madrid are the masters at scraping 1-0 wins #LaLiga — Kevin Geddes (@Geddes1989) August 25, 2018

