Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid scrape past Rayo Vallecano

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
437   //    26 Aug 2018, 02:04 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga

SCORE: (Antoine Griezmann 63') Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup: Jan Oblak (GK); Diego Godin, Stefan Savic, Lucas Hernandez, Juanfran; Saul Niguez, Rodri Hernández, Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar; Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

Rayo Vallecano Starting Lineup: Alberto Garcia (GK); Alex Moreno, Abdoulaye Ba, Jordi Amat, Luis Advincula; Gorka Elustondo, Santi Comesana, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia, Gael Kakuta; Adri Embarba.

The Gameweek two of LaLiga saw Atletico Madrid go head to head against Rayo Vallecano - a clash that was easily won by the hosts.

Los Colchoneros entered the game having played a 1-1 draw versus Valencia in their opening LaLiga encounter whereas Los Franjirrojos' had undergone a humiliating 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Sevilla prior to this fixture.

The first half of the match saw Rayo Vallecano give Diego Simeone's side a good run for their money as they kept causing problems for the opponents, which were effectively confronted by the Madrid-based club. During this period, Atletico Madrid played in their trademark fashion as they sat back for the most period and allowed Rayo to carry the ball up the field.

Nevertheless, the French talisman Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for his side in the second half, close to the hour mark. The 27-year-old received the ball in the goalmouth after it had ricocheted off Stefan Savic's head following a corner, and the former Real Sociedad ace effortlessly sent it into the net via a left-footed shot.

Atletico Madrid then held on to their 1-goal lead for the remaining minutes to bag their first victory of the season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football Rayo Vallecano Football Antoine Griezmann Jan Oblak Twitter Reactions Diego Simeone
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
