Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid scrape past Real Betis

07 Oct 2018, 22:21 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

Result: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis

Date: 07 October 2018

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

The 8th gameweek of LaLiga saw Atletico Madrid edge past Real Betis at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As a result, they find themselves atop the LaLiga table for the first time this season, all thanks to a second-half strike from Argentine forward Angel Correa, as coach Diego Simeone's substitutions paid off.

Over the course of the match, Atletico saw little of the ball against Betis but managed to keep the visitors at bay with shrewd defensive work and had far more chances, including one for Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic who hit the woodwork, although they still struggled to find a way through until Simeone shuffled his pack.

Kalinic, who had come in for the injured Diego Costa and made his first LaLiga start for Atletico following his €15m transfer from AC Milan, made way for Thomas Partey while Correa was brought on in place of record signing Thomas Lemar and it was the Argentine who won the ball and played a one-two off Partey before arrowing into the far bottom corner in the 74th minute.

After a tough start to the season, Atletico's run of three wins from their last four league games – which included a goalless draw at Real Madrid – has put them back among LaLiga's pace-setters, but goals remain hard to come by for Los Rojiblancos.

Atletico lead the standings on 15 points after eight games, although the league champions Barcelona could overtake them if they win at Valencia later or Sunday, while Sevilla will also leapfrog Simeone's side if they beat Celta Vigo.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

Four clean sheets in a row as Atletico have moved past Madrid and Barca [for now] to top of the table. More things change etc. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 7, 2018

When you see that William Carvalho got 90 minutes and slowed down another Real Betis performance. pic.twitter.com/pekbTEsdLI — Talking LaLiga (@TalkingLaLiga) October 7, 2018

FT: Atlético Madrid 1-0 Real Betis. Cholo runs down the tunnel as Atlético take over first place in LaLiga! Ángel Correa’s 75th minute golazo proved the difference in a second half that saw Atleti play really well. — Into the Calderón (@intothecalderon) October 7, 2018

Betis unable to deal with Atletico upped intensity after the break, couldn't get ball past half-way. Zero shots on target all game. Title challenge possibly not gonna happen. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 7, 2018

FT Atletico 1-0 Betis. Correa's goal reward for excellent second half from Simeone's side, who go top of the La Liga table for first time this season. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 7, 2018

0 - Diego Simeone is unbeaten in his six managerial meetings with Quique Setien in La Liga (W5 D1), keeping a clean sheet on every occasion despite having a lower share of possession in each game. Shock. pic.twitter.com/IZdj8Br19r — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 7, 2018

#Atleti defeat #RealBetis 1-0 thanks to a Correa goal, with Simeone celebrating like they'd won the league.



On that note, 3 pts which take them straight to the top of the #LaLiga table (for now, at least) with 15 pts. — Semra Hunter (@SemraHunter) October 7, 2018

Atlético Madrid - Top of the league as it stands. Quite the turnaround in the space of a month. pic.twitter.com/MPDV98ETlS — Brendy Boyle (@BrendyBoyle) October 7, 2018

Correa is such a Simeone type of player that I'm surprised the manager hasn't filed for adoption. — Andres Cordero (@DreCordero) October 7, 2018

Atleti 1-0 Betis.



This might come as a surprise but that was only the second 1-0 win for Simeone’s men this season. — Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) October 7, 2018

All in for beautiful football and scoring goals but there's nothing that turns me on quite like shithousing to a 1-0 win over Quique Setien's teams.

Simeone after the FT lmaoooooo Spirit animal. — Ayush (@parteyismo) October 7, 2018

Simeone was happy af at the full-time whistle 😂🤣....never seen him that hyped for a W that wasn't in a cup final before #AtletiRealBetis — Tapiwa Muza (@TheOnlyTaps) October 7, 2018

