Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid scrape past Real Betis
Result: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis
Date: 07 October 2018
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano
The 8th gameweek of LaLiga saw Atletico Madrid edge past Real Betis at the Wanda Metropolitano.
As a result, they find themselves atop the LaLiga table for the first time this season, all thanks to a second-half strike from Argentine forward Angel Correa, as coach Diego Simeone's substitutions paid off.
Over the course of the match, Atletico saw little of the ball against Betis but managed to keep the visitors at bay with shrewd defensive work and had far more chances, including one for Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic who hit the woodwork, although they still struggled to find a way through until Simeone shuffled his pack.
Kalinic, who had come in for the injured Diego Costa and made his first LaLiga start for Atletico following his €15m transfer from AC Milan, made way for Thomas Partey while Correa was brought on in place of record signing Thomas Lemar and it was the Argentine who won the ball and played a one-two off Partey before arrowing into the far bottom corner in the 74th minute.
After a tough start to the season, Atletico's run of three wins from their last four league games – which included a goalless draw at Real Madrid – has put them back among LaLiga's pace-setters, but goals remain hard to come by for Los Rojiblancos.
Atletico lead the standings on 15 points after eight games, although the league champions Barcelona could overtake them if they win at Valencia later or Sunday, while Sevilla will also leapfrog Simeone's side if they beat Celta Vigo.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.
