Twitter reacts as Barcelona recover late on to beat Vallecano 3-2 

Barcelona had to come from behind to record an important 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday evening.

Ernesto Valverde's side went into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over bitter rivals Real Madrid last week. The Catalan giants totally destroyed Madrid, thrashing them 5-1 at the Camp Nou. However on this occasion, they were given a run for their money by a struggling Rayo side - who have only recorded one win to start the 2018/19 campaign.

Barcelona started the game brightly and took an early lead through the in-form Luis Suarez. Fresh from netting a hat-trick during El Clasico last weekend, the Uruguayan was on hand to open the scoring after ten minutes for the hosts. The Blaugrana continued to dominate the game, both in terms of possession and chances created.

However, against the run of play, Rayo Vallecano pulled level midway through the first-half. The minnows had Jose Pozo to thank as the forward showed great composure to slot home the equaliser in the 35th minute.

The second-half began in similar fashion with Barcelona bossing the game, but failing to find the cutting edge. As hard as the Catalans tried, it was Rayo who actually went 2-1 up in the 57th minute - poor defending from Barca allowed Alvaro Garcia to put the home side ahead.

Valverde responded with a triple substitution, introducing Munir El Haddadi, Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembélé, and there was an immediate impact as the latter scored the equaliser with three minutes to go. However, just as the game looked like it was going to end in a draw, Suarez popped up with the winner deep into stoppage-time.

The last-gasp 3-2 win means Barca remain top of the league, moving four points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid - who dropped points away against Leganes in one of the day's other fixtures. Meanwhile, Rayo remain rooted in the relegation zone with just six points after 11 league games.

Don’t come at barca fans with that “one man team “ nonsense again......we pass the test pic.twitter.com/fu6KseIDQW — Nick 🇬🇭 (@d_nicnyite) November 3, 2018

Who cares about Barca's game anyways I just want Levante & Getafe to lose tomorrow so we stay ahead of them lol pic.twitter.com/fu5lXHyhYo — OMAR 👑 (@Omaaar96) November 3, 2018

Last ten minutes 🤗

If a team can win from this point it's barça n yeah... pic.twitter.com/mBCXHv4nff — Darth Vader (@humanbeing911) November 3, 2018

Every Barca goal kick pic.twitter.com/cGlsOluYk3 — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) November 3, 2018

It’s November, Madrid have already lost 4 matches and sacked their manager... and and if not for Barca’s late comeback and win tonight, Madrid would’ve been just 4 points off the top.



Clutch. — Michael (@CholoColcho) November 3, 2018

Suarez form is back . Rakitic has been playing well . Arthur does really well and Vidal coming on later just like Paulinho last season will only do good for us . Dembele inconsistently shows his worth . Messi coming back soon .

Barça has many options on bench. Treble incoming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0ckygYHEIQ — Nafay 🖐💙 (@Azulgrana3_) November 3, 2018

The Barca haters lowkey deleting the trolls 😂😂😂😂😂... — Nick 🇬🇭 (@d_nicnyite) November 3, 2018

When @FCBarcelona save your bet in the last minute 🙌🙌😁😁💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 pic.twitter.com/JlM7lFhm98 — Jamall Pinnock (@jamall_p) November 3, 2018

Luis Suarez in the last 5 games for Barcelona scored 6 and made 3 (contributed 9 goals) 😱 pic.twitter.com/MJEJBG3QCr — AMED MTR (@ahmedmontassir3) November 3, 2018

Barca has squad depth this season compared to previous seasons..who needs Messi anymore?😂✌ — Mcbrains01 (@mcbrains01) November 3, 2018

Looking for all the Barca haters to hand them their L pic.twitter.com/i3LWxx9PPK — StangNando (@StangNando) November 3, 2018