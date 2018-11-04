Twitter reacts as Barcelona recover late on to beat Vallecano 3-2
Barcelona had to come from behind to record an important 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday evening.
Ernesto Valverde's side went into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over bitter rivals Real Madrid last week. The Catalan giants totally destroyed Madrid, thrashing them 5-1 at the Camp Nou. However on this occasion, they were given a run for their money by a struggling Rayo side - who have only recorded one win to start the 2018/19 campaign.
Barcelona started the game brightly and took an early lead through the in-form Luis Suarez. Fresh from netting a hat-trick during El Clasico last weekend, the Uruguayan was on hand to open the scoring after ten minutes for the hosts. The Blaugrana continued to dominate the game, both in terms of possession and chances created.
However, against the run of play, Rayo Vallecano pulled level midway through the first-half. The minnows had Jose Pozo to thank as the forward showed great composure to slot home the equaliser in the 35th minute.
The second-half began in similar fashion with Barcelona bossing the game, but failing to find the cutting edge. As hard as the Catalans tried, it was Rayo who actually went 2-1 up in the 57th minute - poor defending from Barca allowed Alvaro Garcia to put the home side ahead.
Valverde responded with a triple substitution, introducing Munir El Haddadi, Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembélé, and there was an immediate impact as the latter scored the equaliser with three minutes to go. However, just as the game looked like it was going to end in a draw, Suarez popped up with the winner deep into stoppage-time.
The last-gasp 3-2 win means Barca remain top of the league, moving four points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid - who dropped points away against Leganes in one of the day's other fixtures. Meanwhile, Rayo remain rooted in the relegation zone with just six points after 11 league games.
The world of Twitter has been buzzing with comments following Barca's wonderful comeback. Below are some of the best tweets: