Twitter reacts as Barcelona edge past Real Valladolid

SCORE: (Ousmane Dembele 57') FC Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup: Marc-André ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele

Real Valladolid Starting Lineup: Jordi Masip; Javi Moyano, Kiko Olivas, Fernando Calero, Nacho; Borja Fernandez, Ruben Alcaraz, Anuar Mohamed Tuhami, Toni, Óscar Plano; Enes Ünal

The second Gameweek of LaLiga saw Barcelona go head to head against Real Valladolid in a clash that was laboriously won by the away side.

La Blaugrana entered the fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory versus Alaves in their opening LaLiga encounter whereas Valladolid had played a scoreless draw against Girona prior to this match.

The first half of the match was inevitably dominated by Ernesto Valverde's side, but it was not a complete walk in the park. The gritty Real Valladolid men kept inconveniencing the Catalan giants intermittently via their menacing counter attacks. However, they were easily confronted by Barcelona's rearguard, which stood there like a brick wall.

Following a goalless first half, the LaLiga champions then opened the scoring close to the hour mark courtesy of Ousmane Dembele. With 57 minutes on the clock, Luis Suarez swung in a cross that was going well out of play, but Sergi Roberto was able to head it back to an unmarked Dembele, who then leathered it past Jordi Masip to give Barcelona the lead.

Barca then managed to hang on to their 1-goal lead for the remaining minutes to secure their second LaLiga win which places them atop the league table.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.

VAR saves Barcelona two points this season already and we’re in the second round! #Savior — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 25, 2018

Valverde’s cowardice almost cost Barcelona the three points, flashbacks of Roma saved by VAR. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 25, 2018

Barcelona and Valladolid playing on a community college intramural field — Zito (@_Zeets) August 25, 2018

Since Ronaldo left La Liga even Barcelona are finding it hard to win their matches. — Drink Water ❄ (@OSCARanking) August 25, 2018

This field Barcelona is playing on is worse than the former North Ridgeville Stadium — The Companion (@thecompanionpod) August 25, 2018

Checking in on Real Madrid’s range of emotions during the final minute of Barcelona’s game 🎉🤬 pic.twitter.com/xiF35YxcYK — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 25, 2018

It's almost 2019. We thought VAR will stop Barcelona from robbing teams, but I just realized La Liga will use it to help them rule out goals. This is a disgrace to Spanish football and a disgrace to the sport itself. What a shame. pic.twitter.com/pE1ROeY09i — Dr. Taha 🌐 (@DrTahha) August 25, 2018

Just to be clear: The VAR didn't "save" Barcelona. It "helped" the linesman make the right call.



See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/tZ9dTACfnP — totalBarça (@totalBarca) August 25, 2018

Damn Barcelona really winning 10 ligas in a row with VAR — 👁 (@CuleAzul) August 25, 2018

Barcelona just conceded a 92nd minute equaliser and then VAR disallowed it for offside — Lauren 🤟 (@_laurendoherty_) August 25, 2018

When you’re waiting for the 90th minute to come in a Barcelona match, you know something’s wrong. — J. (@Messilizer) August 25, 2018

Valverdistas, is this the football you want to watch from Barcelona? — Alvaro (Mostly tweet about football) (@solobarza1899) August 25, 2018

VAR just helped Barca get maximum points against Valladolid.



Premier League with the worst referees in Europe’s top 5 leagues need VAR more than La Liga and Serie A. — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) August 25, 2018

It is matchday 2 in La Liga, and VAR is already rightfully cancelling goals against Barça. Could this be an end to the robberies? — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 25, 2018

If FCB plans to win the UCL this season, better starting looking for a new coach.



Valverde plays like we are Bilbao.



Added Vidal to defend and was saved by VAR.



Pathetic. — Lucas Resende (@lucasammr) August 25, 2018

Three points and leaving the stadium without injured players was all that mattered today.



Dembélé brought them home. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 25, 2018

For many years Barcelona had been robbed of many points due to bad refereeing but thanks to VAR we finally got the justice. — MØ 🎗 (@FutbolisticMO) August 25, 2018

Barça were shit against an average team like Valladolid, imagine when they play better teams lol. #ValladolidBarça — Polo Marúwa (@PoloMaruwa7) August 25, 2018

