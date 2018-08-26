Twitter reacts as Barcelona edge past Real Valladolid
SCORE: (Ousmane Dembele 57') FC Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid
FC Barcelona Starting Lineup: Marc-André ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele
Real Valladolid Starting Lineup: Jordi Masip; Javi Moyano, Kiko Olivas, Fernando Calero, Nacho; Borja Fernandez, Ruben Alcaraz, Anuar Mohamed Tuhami, Toni, Óscar Plano; Enes Ünal
The second Gameweek of LaLiga saw Barcelona go head to head against Real Valladolid in a clash that was laboriously won by the away side.
La Blaugrana entered the fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory versus Alaves in their opening LaLiga encounter whereas Valladolid had played a scoreless draw against Girona prior to this match.
The first half of the match was inevitably dominated by Ernesto Valverde's side, but it was not a complete walk in the park. The gritty Real Valladolid men kept inconveniencing the Catalan giants intermittently via their menacing counter attacks. However, they were easily confronted by Barcelona's rearguard, which stood there like a brick wall.
Following a goalless first half, the LaLiga champions then opened the scoring close to the hour mark courtesy of Ousmane Dembele. With 57 minutes on the clock, Luis Suarez swung in a cross that was going well out of play, but Sergi Roberto was able to head it back to an unmarked Dembele, who then leathered it past Jordi Masip to give Barcelona the lead.
Barca then managed to hang on to their 1-goal lead for the remaining minutes to secure their second LaLiga win which places them atop the league table.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.
