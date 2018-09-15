Twitter reacts as Barcelona scrape past Real Sociedad

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.35K // 15 Sep 2018, 22:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Final Score: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad

Scorers: Barcelona - Luis Suarez 63'; Ousmane Dembele 66'

Real Sociedad - Aritz Elustondo 12'

Real Sociedad starting line-up: Rulli, Zaldua, Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Moreno, Juanmi, Oyarzabal, Pardo, Aritz, Zurutuza, Theo

Barcelona starting line-up: Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergi Roberto, Rafinha, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi

The 4th gameweek of LaLiga saw Barcelona edge past Real Sociedad thanks to a 2-1 scoreline at Anoeta.

With only 12 minutes on the clock, Aritz Elustondo opened the scoring for Real Sociedad via a stunner. A deep free kick had caused problems inside the Barcelona box, and it fell for Elustondo, who put his left boot through the ball on the half-volley smashing it past Ter Stegen with the aid of the post.

Asier Garitano's side then held on to their 1-goal lead until the end of the first half as the scoreline remained 1-0.

In the second half, Luis Suarez made it all square for La Blaugrana close to the hour mark. The Uruguayan received the ball courtesy of a goalmouth scramble and the forward made no mistake from close range as he fired the ball into the back of the net.

Immediately after, Ousmane Dembele gave the Catalan giants the lead in the 66th minute of the match. Gerónimo Rulli failed to punch clear the ball from a corner and fell backwards, leaving an empty net. Dembele pounced on the loose ball in the box and leathered a volley towards goal, only to find a deflection off Zubeldia before finding the back of the net.

As such, Barcelona are currently atop the La Liga table with 12 points in hand.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

Real Madrid fans today pic.twitter.com/mPHCP1sr60 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 15, 2018

📊[@FTalentScout] | Ousmane Dembélé vs Real Sociedad



1 goal

40 passes

85% pass accuracy

3 key passes

4 dribbles won

3 tackles won

1 interception



Getting to his best little by little. pic.twitter.com/C2azzze0D5 — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 15, 2018

Lucky escape for Barça. Deserved a draw at the very most, but gulf in quality of goalkeeping between Rulli and Ter Stegen made the difference. Switch them around, Real Sociedad win. — Andy West (@andywest01) September 15, 2018

Full-time

Real sociedad 1-2 Barcelona



Ter stegan deserves MOTM😋 — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) September 15, 2018

Three points all that mattered, again. The rest was bad. Ter Stegen was the man of the match with an outstanding performance, held the fort at the back and continues on his amazing streak of securing results for Barça since the beginning of last season. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 15, 2018

3 points of luck for Barça.

1-2, Real Sociedad missed 4 'face to face' with the GK & Messi transparent all the game. This is football. — Twitugal💫 (@Twitugal) September 15, 2018

How is Rulli still Real Sociedad's goalkeeper in the big 2018? Only place he's rated is FIFA these days. — Kristofer McCormack (Non World Cup Winner) (@K_mc06) September 15, 2018

4 - Ousmane Dembélé has won more points with his goals than any other player in La Liga this season (three goals, four assists). Rescuer. pic.twitter.com/GUD7FAtPyl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 15, 2018

That's it then FT, Real Sociedad 1-2 Barca



It was a very scrappy game & we were lucky enough to escape with the 3 points because La Real created a lot of chances throughout the 2nd half. In the end though, it's the 3 points that matter. #ForcaBarca — Sheroze Ullah Khan (@Sherrydinho) September 15, 2018

I love how the sub (Vidal for Dembele) was done to "maintain" and Real Sociedad seemed more dangerous since — Ahmad (@ahmadf_o) September 15, 2018

Shithousing and luck for another unlikely win at Anoeta 😆 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 15, 2018

I am so happy Real Sociedad finally have a stadium that their fans deserve. Incredible atmosphere today 👏🏻👏🏻 — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) September 15, 2018

We've always loss against Real Sociedad in Anoeta with coaches like Guardiola, Vilanova and Luis Enrique but Valverde is a coward for securing the three points in their stadium? Fuck off you plastic fans — Barçaholic (@barceholic) September 15, 2018

Barcelona stay top of La Liga with a 2-1 win away against Real Sociedad 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eL6ebYCARP — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) September 15, 2018

What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!