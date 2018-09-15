Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Barcelona scrape past Real Sociedad

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
4.35K   //    15 Sep 2018, 22:03 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Final Score: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad

Scorers: Barcelona - Luis Suarez 63'; Ousmane Dembele 66'

Real Sociedad - Aritz Elustondo 12'

Real Sociedad starting line-up: Rulli, Zaldua, Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Moreno, Juanmi, Oyarzabal, Pardo, Aritz, Zurutuza, Theo

Barcelona starting line-up: Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergi Roberto, Rafinha, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi

The 4th gameweek of LaLiga saw Barcelona edge past Real Sociedad thanks to a 2-1 scoreline at Anoeta.

With only 12 minutes on the clock, Aritz Elustondo opened the scoring for Real Sociedad via a stunner. A deep free kick had caused problems inside the Barcelona box, and it fell for Elustondo, who put his left boot through the ball on the half-volley smashing it past Ter Stegen with the aid of the post.

Asier Garitano's side then held on to their 1-goal lead until the end of the first half as the scoreline remained 1-0.

In the second half, Luis Suarez made it all square for La Blaugrana close to the hour mark. The Uruguayan received the ball courtesy of a goalmouth scramble and the forward made no mistake from close range as he fired the ball into the back of the net.

Immediately after, Ousmane Dembele gave the Catalan giants the lead in the 66th minute of the match. Gerónimo Rulli failed to punch clear the ball from a corner and fell backwards, leaving an empty net. Dembele pounced on the loose ball in the box and leathered a volley towards goal, only to find a deflection off Zubeldia before finding the back of the net.

As such, Barcelona are currently atop the La Liga table with 12 points in hand.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.


What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Contact Us Advertise with Us