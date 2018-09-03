Twitter reacts as Barcelona trounce Huesca
Final Score: Barcelona 8-2 Huesca
Scorers: Barcelona - Lionel Messi 16', 61'; Jorge Pulido 24' (OG); Luis Suarez 39', 90+3' (P); Ousmane Dembele 48'; Ivan Rakitic 52'; Jordi Alba 81'
Huesca - Cucho Hernandez 3'; Alejandro Gallar Falguera 42'
Barcelona Starting Lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele
Huesca Starting Lineup: Werner; Miramon, Pulido, Etxeita, Luisinho; Musto, Melero, Gallar, Moi Gomez; Longo, Cucho
In a goal fest at Camp Nou, Barcelona triumphed over the newly-promoted Huesca with an astounding tally of 8-2.
With only 3 minutes on the clock, Cucho Hernandez opened the scoring for Huesca as he converted from close range after Longo had headed down inside the box. However, Lionel Messi made sure that the opponents' elation did not last too long as he made it all square for the Catalan giants in the 16th minute.
Jorge Pulido then gave Barca the lead courtesy of his howler that Werner was unable to save. Luis Suarez doubled the lead in the 39th minute before Gallar made it 3-2 just 3 minutes after Suarez's strike.
In the second half, Ousmane Dembele got Barcelona going by netting a goal in the early minutes. Immediately thereafter, Rakitic cemented Barca's lead by slotting a wonderful half-volley into the bottom corner having collected a superb pass from Lionel Messi.
The Argentine megastar himself also registered a brace close to the hour mark, making the scoreline 6-2 in La Blaugrana's favour. Jordi Alba also got a goal to his name as the Spaniard played the ball through the goalkeeper's legs after receiving a little pass from Lionel Messi.
Luis Suarez then capped off this eye-catching display of football by comfortably converting the spot-kick to secure his second goal.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.
What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!