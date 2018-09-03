Twitter reacts as Barcelona trounce Huesca

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

Final Score: Barcelona 8-2 Huesca

Scorers: Barcelona - Lionel Messi 16', 61'; Jorge Pulido 24' (OG); Luis Suarez 39', 90+3' (P); Ousmane Dembele 48'; Ivan Rakitic 52'; Jordi Alba 81'

Huesca - Cucho Hernandez 3'; Alejandro Gallar Falguera 42'

Barcelona Starting Lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

Huesca Starting Lineup: Werner; Miramon, Pulido, Etxeita, Luisinho; Musto, Melero, Gallar, Moi Gomez; Longo, Cucho

In a goal fest at Camp Nou, Barcelona triumphed over the newly-promoted Huesca with an astounding tally of 8-2.

With only 3 minutes on the clock, Cucho Hernandez opened the scoring for Huesca as he converted from close range after Longo had headed down inside the box. However, Lionel Messi made sure that the opponents' elation did not last too long as he made it all square for the Catalan giants in the 16th minute.

Jorge Pulido then gave Barca the lead courtesy of his howler that Werner was unable to save. Luis Suarez doubled the lead in the 39th minute before Gallar made it 3-2 just 3 minutes after Suarez's strike.

In the second half, Ousmane Dembele got Barcelona going by netting a goal in the early minutes. Immediately thereafter, Rakitic cemented Barca's lead by slotting a wonderful half-volley into the bottom corner having collected a superb pass from Lionel Messi.

The Argentine megastar himself also registered a brace close to the hour mark, making the scoreline 6-2 in La Blaugrana's favour. Jordi Alba also got a goal to his name as the Spaniard played the ball through the goalkeeper's legs after receiving a little pass from Lionel Messi.

Luis Suarez then capped off this eye-catching display of football by comfortably converting the spot-kick to secure his second goal.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.

#BarçaHuesca Nevermind bitch its 8-2 , There's legit only one team in La Liga and it's Barcelona 🤘 — Alien (@Reallifealien5) September 2, 2018

Barcelona went from 0-1 down to an 8-2 win 😳 pic.twitter.com/673JaDsvfH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2018

Exactly what we expect from the team. The goals and comeback spirit. No more Messi talks, he keeps doing the unthinkable everyweek. @FCBarcelona #BarcaHuesca pic.twitter.com/73PxQ11uMD — Helix Odhiambo (@HelixOdhiambo) September 2, 2018

Messi



On a hatrick.



90+2 min Barcelona get a penalty



And this is what he does 👏🏾👏🏾



Tell me if your best player would do this



#Messi #BURMUN #LaLiga #BarçaHuesca pic.twitter.com/4kr3b6M6hp — RealTalk (@RealTal73035196) September 2, 2018

Barcelona destroyed newly promoted side Huesca 8-2, but my favourite moment in the game was when Barça got a penalty, Messi was on a hattrick and he gave the penalty Suarez who has been struggling and is on low confidence this season and LS9 scores it. Love it. #FCB 🔴🔵 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) September 2, 2018

Lionel Messi on a hat-trick has just let Luis Suarez take the penalty...



Not sure Ronaldo & Neymar would do that 😂 pic.twitter.com/RaxG3qlrIy — TeamFA (@TeamFA) September 2, 2018

A normal day at the office for Messi pic.twitter.com/c37tWeCfMg — ⓐ (@Barzaboy) September 2, 2018

Messi drops a chance to score a hattrick to give a goal to Suarez… — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 2, 2018

Lionel Messi let Luis Suarez take a last-minute penalty tonight despite being on a hat-trick. Team player 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QpEkKoQhtE — FUN88 (@fun88eng) September 2, 2018

Messi is the greatest player of all time, plain and simple. — KroosologyV3 (@KroosologyV) September 2, 2018

It’s fascinating how season in season out Messi seems to have no problem at all to get into a new season. It’s only been 3 games and the man is already dropping 10/10 performances. pic.twitter.com/4Hd6H4BmBm — AFC Ajax (@TheEuropeanLad) September 2, 2018

Bro : Where are my car keys?



Me : Barcelona



Bro : What the fuck are you on about?!?!



Me : On top of the table. — ❿ (@Lionexionel) September 2, 2018

That must've been the 10th time Messi has been on for a hatrick but given the penalty to a team mate. Definition of unselfish 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wUARfc9PAa — Danny Rai (@R9Rai) September 2, 2018

Lionel Messi, the type of guy to let you blow out the candles on his birthday cake. — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) September 2, 2018

Lionel Messi was on for his 31st hat-trick in La Liga when they were awarded a penalty in the last minute vs Huesca.



He declined to take it, handing the ball to Luis Suarez.



Captain. Leader. Legend.#ForcaBarca #BarçaHuesca pic.twitter.com/HpmJLgIi0j — Sports freak (@SForg1) September 2, 2018

Please don't be saying Messi should leave Barcelona to test himself. Pele didn't even play in Europe but we're here wanking over him based on hearsay. His prime years were with Santos then he went to America. Messi is a footballer not a tourist, deal with it. — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) September 2, 2018

#BarçaHuesca Mess is so kind, he gives up a penalty to Suarez, a potential hat trick. I know someone who wouldn't have done that 😂. — Siyah Mkhize (@siyamkzmkhize) September 2, 2018

Lionel Messi in LaLiga after the first three games of 2018/19:



• Most shots (16)

• Most chances created (15)

• Most take-ons completed (12)

• Most through balls completed (8)

• Most goals (4)



The master forward. 🙇 pic.twitter.com/q1Xx5kdJ4Q — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 2, 2018

Messi vs Huesca:

Two goals

Two assists

One woodwork

One penalty donated to Suarez

One GOAT — Andy West (@andywest01) September 2, 2018

Barcelona 8 Huesca 2. They aren’t in the same league or shouldn’t be. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 2, 2018

