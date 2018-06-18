Twitter reacts as Belgium ease past Panama

Belgium players were on fire on the pitch and the fans loved watching it!

In the first half, Panama showed that they are not here to just make up the numbers but were not able to replicate their performance in the 2nd half. The CONCACAF side were parking the bus for the entire game but that was not enough to get them a point from this game.

Dries Mertens opened the scoring in stunning fashion for Belgium just a couple of minutes into the 2nd half. The Napoli star was at the edge of the box when a clearance was landing at his feet. To everyone's shock, he volleyed the ball and it when in!

It was all Belgium from then and there was nothing Panama could do about it. Hazard was running the show on the left wing with Kevin de Bruyne dominating the midfield. The two combined inside the box to set up a goal for Lukaku.

The Manchester City star sent in a superb cross with the outside of his boot and Lukaku headed it in from the six-yard box. Within minutes, Lukaku had his second goal of the day and Belgium's third.

Panama tried to put some pressure and sent everyone up front. This gave Hazard to chance to run at the defence and slot a beautiful through-ball for Lukaku to chip over the keeper.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Hazard performing , De Bruyne with a quality pass . Rom scoring , I’m content.



Dries also 🔥🔥🇧🇪 — Morty The REX. (@Thabz_Xaba) June 18, 2018

When Hazard swiftly picks a pass over dribbling past two players.



Neymar... pic.twitter.com/FYgvJq1rkg — Oreoluwa Shonibare (@Amb_Ore) June 18, 2018

Mertens volley, Lukaku brace, de Bruyne pass, Hazard dribbling. Okay we see you Belgium😏 — Justin (@Loki_duP) June 18, 2018

I said it, that Kdb and hazard need to pass the ball to lukaku.. Dude is on fire #BELPAN — PAIN ADDICT (@samuelchikezie) June 18, 2018

Give Belgium a bit more praise in your goal descriptions! Second was an amazing outside of the foot cross from KDB. Third was a lightning fast and simple counter attack, perfect weighted pass from Hazard. #bbcworldcup — Aidan Mifsud (@aidanmsa) June 18, 2018

Belgium needs to let De Bruyne more on the ball. Him playing as a CM hinders Belgium, he should stay further up on the pitch. His each pass is made on the purpose to attack. Also this will create more space for Hazard.. — . (@___madridismo) June 18, 2018

Hazard thinks being selfish will get him a Real Madrid move, dude was trying his best all game not to pass the ball to Lukaku, what a fuckin idiot. #WorldCup #BEL — 77 (@77Dreams) June 18, 2018

On De Bruyne's assist:

De Bruyne's assist for Lukaku's first goal. My word. — Gabriel (@gabbs140) June 18, 2018

Assist of the tournament from De Bruyne? — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) June 18, 2018

That assist from Kevin De Bruyne, though...👌



(🎥IG/aldarcher)pic.twitter.com/WLvL9WXwsZ — FTS Football (@FromTStands) June 18, 2018

that assist from De Bruyne 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 — Alberto (@racismisbadrt) June 18, 2018