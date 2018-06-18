Twitter reacts as Belgium ease past Panama
Belgium players were on fire on the pitch and the fans loved watching it!
In the first half, Panama showed that they are not here to just make up the numbers but were not able to replicate their performance in the 2nd half. The CONCACAF side were parking the bus for the entire game but that was not enough to get them a point from this game.
Dries Mertens opened the scoring in stunning fashion for Belgium just a couple of minutes into the 2nd half. The Napoli star was at the edge of the box when a clearance was landing at his feet. To everyone's shock, he volleyed the ball and it when in!
It was all Belgium from then and there was nothing Panama could do about it. Hazard was running the show on the left wing with Kevin de Bruyne dominating the midfield. The two combined inside the box to set up a goal for Lukaku.
The Manchester City star sent in a superb cross with the outside of his boot and Lukaku headed it in from the six-yard box. Within minutes, Lukaku had his second goal of the day and Belgium's third.
Panama tried to put some pressure and sent everyone up front. This gave Hazard to chance to run at the defence and slot a beautiful through-ball for Lukaku to chip over the keeper.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game: