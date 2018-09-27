Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup
Liverpool tasted defeat for the first time this season as Chelsea came from behind to beat the Reds 2-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup.
Jurgen Klopp's men took the lead when Daniel Sturridge acrobatically scored his third goal of the season in the 58th minute of the game. Defending set pieces remains to be the weakness of the Reds, as Chelsea made the most of a free kick to score the equalizing goal through Emerson in the 79th minute of the match.
Eden Hazard proved to be the super sub for the blues as the Belgian international scored a brilliant goal to win the game for the North London side. Chelsea's no.10 is in a brilliant form this season, and he already bagged six goals along with two assists in all competitions.
Both the teams rested a number of star players for the game and Liverpool's new signing, Fabinho, started his first competitive game for the club. The Reds also played without Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez and immensely missed their presence in the team.
Chelsea rested Eden Hazard and N'golo Kante for the game, however, both the players came on as substitutes during the second half and played a significant role in Chelsea's comeback.
Liverpool won all of their opening six league fixtures and are sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 18 points. Chelsea are just behind the Reds in second place with 16 points. Both the teams will play each other for a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this weekend, and Jurgen Klopp will seek a revenge on Maurizio Sarri.
