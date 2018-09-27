Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.70K // 27 Sep 2018, 03:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard scored a brilliant solo goal to win the game for Chelsea

Liverpool tasted defeat for the first time this season as Chelsea came from behind to beat the Reds 2-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's men took the lead when Daniel Sturridge acrobatically scored his third goal of the season in the 58th minute of the game. Defending set pieces remains to be the weakness of the Reds, as Chelsea made the most of a free kick to score the equalizing goal through Emerson in the 79th minute of the match.

Eden Hazard proved to be the super sub for the blues as the Belgian international scored a brilliant goal to win the game for the North London side. Chelsea's no.10 is in a brilliant form this season, and he already bagged six goals along with two assists in all competitions.

Both the teams rested a number of star players for the game and Liverpool's new signing, Fabinho, started his first competitive game for the club. The Reds also played without Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez and immensely missed their presence in the team.

Chelsea rested Eden Hazard and N'golo Kante for the game, however, both the players came on as substitutes during the second half and played a significant role in Chelsea's comeback.

Liverpool won all of their opening six league fixtures and are sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 18 points. Chelsea are just behind the Reds in second place with 16 points. Both the teams will play each other for a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this weekend, and Jurgen Klopp will seek a revenge on Maurizio Sarri.

Twitter reacted to Liverpool's first defeat of the season, and here are some of the best tweets.

In a weird sort of way, I think that sort of reality check could help Liverpool in the long run this season.



Another win tonight could’ve led to complacency on Saturday. They weren’t going to keep on winning every game anyway, let’s face it. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 26, 2018

When you beat Liverpool in the 85th minute... pic.twitter.com/tLAk05Pr30 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 26, 2018

It looked like Liverpool's night, and then... pic.twitter.com/aULNSgvIFz — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 26, 2018

Simon Mignolet has played his last game for Liverpool. I'm counting that as a win. — HUGE_HOG (@HUGE_HOG) September 26, 2018

We were in complete control up till that "Free-Kick"...how did we crumble like that? Won't win trophies' till we master the art of seeing out games better...#LFC #Liverpool — Liverpoolzy (@Liverpool_zy) September 26, 2018

FT: We're through and we've knocked Liverpool out 😂 😂 😂 we played terrible and still won! Liverpool...hang your heads in shame. See you at the Bridge on Saturday 😂

Bring on Derby next!! I want Derby!!! — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) September 26, 2018

A Liverpool fan actually tweeted that he’s forgotten what losing felt like. What a way to refresh his memory😊😊 — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) September 26, 2018

Klopp has coached Liverpool for 3 years while Sarri has only coached Chelsea for 6 weeks yet he bested Klopp. I can't thank God enough that we have Sarri as our manager. #TheBoss #cfc pic.twitter.com/xoK3aZalBZ — Sarrismo™ (@Blue_Footy) September 26, 2018

ALBERTO MORENO OUT OF MY CLUB NOW. — Joshua Allen 🇬🇧 (@ksjallen) September 26, 2018