Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Southampton 3-0

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Oct 2018, 21:57 IST

Eden Hazard is in the Brilliant form for Chelsea this season.

Maurizio Sarris' team is in a brilliant form this season and they maintained their unbeaten start of the season by beating Southampton 3-0 at the St Mary's Stadium.

Chelsea controlled the game right from the start and got the reward for their dominance when their star Eden Hazard scored his seventh league goal of the season to give them the lead in the 30th minute of the game. The away team doubled their lead during the 57th minute of the game when Ross Barkley tapped in Chelsea's brilliantly executed free kick.

Southampton tried hard to get back in the game but Chelsea's defence stood brilliantly and didn't let Southampton damage their lead. Alvaro Morata scored his second goal of the season to add more to Chelsea's lead just seconds before the final whistle.

The Blues enjoyed 66% of the ball possession during the game and had 21 shots on Southampton's goal as compared to the Saints' 15. They have also completed an astonishing number of 652 passes during the game.

Chelsea rose up to the top of the Premier League table with this victory and are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league this season. They will play Manchester United after the international break and will then host Belarusian club BATE at Stamford Bridge for their next Europa League game.

Southampton started the season poorly and won just one of their opening eight league games. The Saints are sitting just above the relegation zone on the 16th place with just five points out of the eight games. They will play Bournemouth and Newcastle next in the league before playing Leicester City in the EFL Cup round of 16.

Twitter reacted to Chelsea's victory and here are some of the best tweets.

An accurate depiction of what Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea did to Southampton today... 🔵 pic.twitter.com/jpXGN6pBCj — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) October 7, 2018

Chelsea plays attacking football with 4-3-3 formation but at Pirates they say it won't work no one will attack..... pic.twitter.com/e0zSn4GDyg — Bokang ☠ (@Boks_26) October 7, 2018

Messi is the only better show around than Hazard right now. Spectacular #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) October 7, 2018

Chelsea needs to send another £32m to Lille as appreciation for Eden Hazard.. #Chelsea — Ikenna Marcos Alonso David (@Chuks_Dave) October 7, 2018

The devil's greatest trick was convincing the world he didn't exist.

His second greatest trick was persuading Everton to sell Ross Barkley to Chelsea for only £15 million. #Chelsea#CHESOU pic.twitter.com/rQHGlrrIEX — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) October 7, 2018

Barcelona anyone? Buzzing here 😍. Thanks Sarriball!! I care less about trophies if we keep playing like this. pic.twitter.com/kkgXY9v0l0 — Mr Bassett (@MrBassett7) October 7, 2018

Irrespective of which club and player you support, if you don't think @hazardeden10 is in the top 3 currently on form, you should honestly stop watching football. #SOUCHE #chelsea #Hazard — Mridul Poddar (@mridulpoddar999) October 7, 2018

#chelsea stayed up top the league for a good half hour,,🤣😂⚽️ — J O A S I S E N A L (@WayneAn13744148) October 7, 2018

"WE'RE TOP OF THE LEAGUE!" sings the away end. And that's exactly where Chelsea are. For the next two and a half hours. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) October 7, 2018

Barkley the first scouser to score for Chelsea since Gerrard’s own goal in Cardiff 2005. — Jamie (@NineJamie) October 7, 2018