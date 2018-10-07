Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Southampton 3-0
Maurizio Sarris' team is in a brilliant form this season and they maintained their unbeaten start of the season by beating Southampton 3-0 at the St Mary's Stadium.
Chelsea controlled the game right from the start and got the reward for their dominance when their star Eden Hazard scored his seventh league goal of the season to give them the lead in the 30th minute of the game. The away team doubled their lead during the 57th minute of the game when Ross Barkley tapped in Chelsea's brilliantly executed free kick.
Southampton tried hard to get back in the game but Chelsea's defence stood brilliantly and didn't let Southampton damage their lead. Alvaro Morata scored his second goal of the season to add more to Chelsea's lead just seconds before the final whistle.
The Blues enjoyed 66% of the ball possession during the game and had 21 shots on Southampton's goal as compared to the Saints' 15. They have also completed an astonishing number of 652 passes during the game.
Chelsea rose up to the top of the Premier League table with this victory and are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league this season. They will play Manchester United after the international break and will then host Belarusian club BATE at Stamford Bridge for their next Europa League game.
Southampton started the season poorly and won just one of their opening eight league games. The Saints are sitting just above the relegation zone on the 16th place with just five points out of the eight games. They will play Bournemouth and Newcastle next in the league before playing Leicester City in the EFL Cup round of 16.
