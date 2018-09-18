Twitter reacts as Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says Hazard is the best player in Europe

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.23K // 18 Sep 2018, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Belgium and Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has had an impressive start to the new Premier League campaign and his excellent form showed on Saturday when he scored a hat-trick against Cardiff City.

Hazard has now scored 5 goals and assisted 2 in 5 Premier League appearances so far. The Belgian has also had a great summer with his international side as Belgium came third in the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Chelsea man scored three goals and two assists as they beat Brazil to get to the semi-finals, only to be beaten by France.

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been impressed with the Belgian and even went on to say that Hazard is the best player in Europe.

The hat-trick against Cardiff City over the weekend, helping the Blues to a 4-1 win, led the manager to make the huge claim about the former Lille player.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sarri said,

"I thought Hazard was one of the best players in Europe, but now I am changing my mind. He is the best. I think [he can challenge for the golden boot]. I have talked with Eden and told him that he can score 40 goals. He has to improve some things, but he can do it. Does he believe me? If you have seen the match today, you will say yes."

Sarri also added that Hazard should score more goals than he has ever scored by putting his focus on the final third.

"I think Hazard can improve more. I think that he can spend less energy than now at 50 or 60 metres to the opposition's goal."

"When we have the ball in our half and he touches the ball five or six times, it shows he spends a lot of energy and can have more energy in the last 25 metres.

"He can score 30 or 35 goals."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the bold claims:

Sarri: "I think Hazard can score 30-35 goals." Blimey. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) September 15, 2018

Not even best in belgium. De bruyne is better — Rao Waqas (@Rao631) September 17, 2018

E Hazard scored a hat-trick against a weak time such as Cardiff City, & Sarri - the manager who has yet to win a trophy - begins to hail Hazard as the "best player in Europe". Unbelievable. It's dangerous to count your chickens before they are hatched. https://t.co/v9hZE7ypix — Sure Gurung (@GurungSure) September 17, 2018

Has Messi stopped playing in Europe or something? — Harry Leek (@harryleek_) September 17, 2018

This hazard hype is beyond a joke now he has been so inconsistent apart from 1 season at Chelsea yet never gets a negative review. Ronaldo,messi,mbappe just to mention a few who are in a different league. Plus you have de bruyne and salah easily better — Mike Neville (@MikeJordo2k1) September 16, 2018

Sarri and Chelsea fans trying to call Hazard the best player in Europe when he’s not even top 3 in the league.



Salah, De Bruyne and Kane. — Furious Firmino (@FuriousFirmino) September 16, 2018

He should chill — Davideal🇨🇩 (@DOBKalolo) September 16, 2018

Maurizio Sarri claiming that "Hazard can score 30 or 35 goals" if he doesn't spend his energy in deeper areas of the pitch.



Tears in my eyes. — ‏‏ً (@FutbolCheIsea) September 15, 2018

Remember the last time when "someone" said he is the best 😂😂 — ابراهيم (@ibrahamofficial) September 15, 2018

De Gea is better. Salah is better. De Bruyne is better. Silva is better. Aguero is arguably better. Ronaldo is better, Messi is better. He's nowhere near consistent enough to be considered the best — Matt Barron (@VonBarronshire) September 17, 2018

Because he scored a hat-trick against......... Cardiff. Hmmmm No!! pic.twitter.com/rQaKIk2rBk — BullDog Productions (@cjcolesy) September 16, 2018

Joke of the season @sylvestermush — Jerahmeelkip (@Jerahmeelkip1) September 17, 2018