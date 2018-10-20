Twitter reacts as Chelsea come from behind to draw 2-2 against Manchester United
It was an interesting game of football as Chelsea came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea were the better team in the first half and got a lead when Anthony Rudiger converted in from a corner during the 21st minute of the match. Manchester United equalised through Anthony Martial after the break, and then the Frenchmen gave The Red Devils the lead in the 73rd minute of the game.
Manchester United were on course to secure the full three points from the game, but Ross Barkley came on from the bench to secure a point for his team during the final minutes of the game. The Englishman has scored two goals for The Blues so far this season.
Chelsea started the season strong, and are one of only three undefeated teams in the Premier League this season.
They are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 21 points, just one point more than Manchester City and Liverpool who are second and third on the PL table respectively. However, both teams are yet to play their 9th game of the league season, and they might go ahead of Chelsea if they manage to win.
Chelsea will be hosting BATE next Friday for their third match of the group stages of the Europa League, before playing Burnley FC for their next Premier League fixture.
Manchester United are in eighth place on the Premier League table, and have won only four out of their nine league games so far. They will be hosting Juventus on Wednesday for a Champions League fixture, before welcoming The Toffees to Old Trafford for their next Premier League fixture.
