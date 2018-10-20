Twitter reacts as Chelsea come from behind to draw 2-2 against Manchester United

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 43 // 20 Oct 2018, 20:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea came from behind to secure a point against Manchester United

It was an interesting game of football as Chelsea came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were the better team in the first half and got a lead when Anthony Rudiger converted in from a corner during the 21st minute of the match. Manchester United equalised through Anthony Martial after the break, and then the Frenchmen gave The Red Devils the lead in the 73rd minute of the game.

Manchester United were on course to secure the full three points from the game, but Ross Barkley came on from the bench to secure a point for his team during the final minutes of the game. The Englishman has scored two goals for The Blues so far this season.

Chelsea started the season strong, and are one of only three undefeated teams in the Premier League this season.

They are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 21 points, just one point more than Manchester City and Liverpool who are second and third on the PL table respectively. However, both teams are yet to play their 9th game of the league season, and they might go ahead of Chelsea if they manage to win.

Chelsea will be hosting BATE next Friday for their third match of the group stages of the Europa League, before playing Burnley FC for their next Premier League fixture.

Manchester United are in eighth place on the Premier League table, and have won only four out of their nine league games so far. They will be hosting Juventus on Wednesday for a Champions League fixture, before welcoming The Toffees to Old Trafford for their next Premier League fixture.

Twitter reacted to the game, and here are some of the best tweets.

Chelsea FC’s most succesful manager in history. pic.twitter.com/GKwLFSFSNm — Pangeran ⚜ (@pangeransiahaan) October 20, 2018

There's no doubt Josè is a Chelsea legend, but this man deserves a statue outside Stamford Bridge. 😂 pic.twitter.com/v6MClBDbV8 — iChelseaTweets (@iChelseaTweets) October 20, 2018

Mourinho waiting for that Chelsea staff after the game #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/fSjMNwJyo2 — Òróró (@adebanjo_eze) October 20, 2018

Jose Mourinho is bigger than Chelsea. You can try to debate it but I'm spot on. — José (@MourinhoMindset) October 20, 2018

Before Mourinho came to Chelsea y"all had not won the EPL in 50yrs. He won you 2 straight EPL titles & gave y"all the Drogba's & Co's. You insulting your Greatest ever Manager? He made your club relevant.



RESPECT YOUR GOAT MANAGER — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) October 20, 2018

Chelsea fans applauded Mata whenever he took a corner. They clapped for him when he was subbed. We always respect our ex-players and ex-managers when they don't mouth us off. Simple #CFC — Alvaro (@MorataReloaded) October 20, 2018

Mourinho when he sees a chelsea fan: pic.twitter.com/3rZUCcccgC — Owen (@owendontcare) October 20, 2018

The difference in the way United fans treat Mourinho and the way Chelsea fans do is laughable. You'd think he's won 3 titles for Manchester United and not Chelsea. — Shibani (@shibani_mufc) October 20, 2018

Chelsea fans chanting "F*ck off, Mourinho" before he takes the opportunity to remind them how many Premier League titles he won while at the club.



🏆🏆🏆 #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/JB54RX9BS6 — Transfer Site (@TransferSite) October 20, 2018