Twitter reacts as Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen hints at leaving the club

Ontiwell Khongthaw FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 484 // 10 Oct 2018, 19:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 22-year-old played 40 games last season in all competitions

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could leave the club due to a lack of opportunities under new manager Maurizio Sarri. The manager's choice of tactics has reduced Christensen's presence on the pitch.

The 22-year-old player who played 40 games last season in all competitions under former manager Antonio Conte, has only made 3 appearances so far this season. He believes that he is in a difficult situation as he said,

"It has been a hard season. To be honest, it has been very difficult. I had a good season last year, and I played a good World Cup. I cannot stand to have so much patience again. Now I'm 22-years-old, and I really want to play. In the last three seasons, I have played, so it's clear that I do not see me staying if my current situation is also true in the future"

He has made a total appearance of 46 games in all competitions so far for Chelsea

"It's too early to talk about when to change if I'm going to change. But it is clear that it is not a good situation for me. It has been difficult to get into the team, and when we get the good results that we currently do, it will only be even harder. It's a gift for the team, but for me personally, it has been a hard start of the season"

Christensen joined Chelsea in 2012 when he was 16 years old on a free transfer from Bronby IF. He then went on to make his debut for the senior Chelsea team in 2014, and then left for a two-year loan spell at Monchengladbach. Christensen came back to Chelsea in 2017, and since then he has made a total appearance of 46 games in all competitions so far.

Only time will tell if Christensen leaves Chelsea behind or continues his stay at the club.

Chelsea has had a great start to the UEFA Europa League as they have defeated PAOK and Videoton in their group stage matches so far. Next up they will face BATE in the third round of the group stage.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, Chelsea will be up against Manchester United who are currently in 8th place in the Premier League.

Fans have reacted on Twitter to Christensen's comments.

The season have just started and you already crying for game time???? You should be happy because those chosen ahead of you are doing well and y'all can't play at the same time. — Seal😎The😎Deal (@Seabreeze_722NC) October 10, 2018

He should be playing instead of Luiz. — David Gannon (@david_gannon01) October 10, 2018

Can't really blame the lad... Hes simply to good and has to much talent to sit on the bench... And not sure if another loan is the solution to his situation. If he leaves I will respect him and what he has tried to give to the club — Tomi_xy 🇭🇷 (@TheUnknxwnHero) October 9, 2018

Stop whinging and improve...if you didn't make so many mistakes you'd still be in the team — Mark Moylan (@markmoylan) October 9, 2018

Andreas Christensen may leave Chelsea! Has been superb for the last 3 seasons for both Chelsea and Gladbach. Rarely gets beaten, Good in the Air and has v good positional sense. Should have a queue of clubs around Europe wanting to sign him — El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) October 10, 2018

When Andreas gets a chance he needs to make less mistakes. At the moment he does not play well enough #cfc — frankspencer (@frankspencer10) October 9, 2018

If Andreas Christensen wants to leave Chelsea we should be all over that!!! 22 with all the potential in the World yes please! — Andy Mc (@Amcgregor21) October 10, 2018

Its worrying to see Andreas Christensen contemplating his future after just committing to a new deal last season.



Still only 22 years old, insanely talented, he needs to work hard to try and break through again. I hope we do not make a mistake and let him go. Just needs chances. — Lav (@LavCFC) October 9, 2018