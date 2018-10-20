Twitter reacts as Chelsea earn a last minute draw against Manchester United at home

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 585 // 20 Oct 2018, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea and Man United drew 2-2 on Saturday

Manchester United and Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in what was one of the most unpredictable Premier League games so far.

Jose Mourinho’s men started the game as underdogs, and nearly snatched a win, but for a last-minute equaliser from Ross Barkley. The Red Devils went into the game having never recorded a win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 2013. And when Antonio Rudiger put The Blues in front, it looked like it would be one of those frustrating days for Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, Man United returned for the second half a much better side, with Paul Pogba, Antony Martial, Juan Mata, and Marcus Rashford combining perfectly in the final third. That sustaining period of pressure finally led to a breakthrough, with Martial making the score-line 1-1 under controversial circumstances.

The Frenchman continued to cause The Blues all sorts of problems, and was on hand to put The Red Devils 1-2 up in the 75th minute. In a bid to get back into the game, Maurizio Sarri brought on Pedro as well as Ross Barkley, and it was the latter who duly grabbed the equaliser for The Blues at the last minute.

The result means Man United have now gone three games without a loss, including the win over Newcastle United before the international break. Also, The Red Devils remain 7 points behind the London side, as they inch closer to the top four places.

The world of Twitter has since noted the major talking points of the game, and have been airing their views accordingly. While some felt Man United let the result slip, others believed it was a fair outcome for both sides.

So without much ado, lets take a look at some of the best tweets following Man United’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

My Manager when someone says Lukaku wears timberlands pic.twitter.com/OQbqpbL36b — Utd! (@HQManUtd) October 20, 2018

Lukaku when manchester United are on a counter attack.#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/8w5S4VLXVo — AngelOfDeath (@UltraInstinct89) October 20, 2018

Chelsea scored a last minute against Man United, Mourinho having a mental breakdown with the Chelsea staff and Chelsea fans are singing “F*ck off Mourinho.” 😂😂 — . (@VintageSalah) October 20, 2018

Mourinho 😂😂😂 at Stamford bridge Chelsea vs man united pic.twitter.com/mzXrFAp0AA — IG:picassoza (@PicassoZA) October 20, 2018

Lukaku is heavier than a bag of rice I'm sure!!! #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/gheVZwsDe1 — #LifeOfAnExtrovert 🔥 (@_Abdulquyum) October 20, 2018

To be fair to Mourinho, it’s so classless to run down a touchline to celebrate. Oh wait... 😂 pic.twitter.com/xpJ6zPwsTP — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) October 20, 2018

Chelsea fans chant: "F*ck off, Mourinho.”



He responds reminding them how many Premier League titles he won for the club. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3rrEiZ5SFN — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) October 20, 2018

Rojo knew Mourinho was going to kick off pic.twitter.com/orGG3B0sj3 — Jake Gallagher (@MatchoftheDave) October 20, 2018

Mourinho telling Chelsea Fans He won 3 EPL for them is just like reminding your Ex you were the one that deflowered her so that she can be humble to you😁😁😁 — Genius Joker NG 🇳🇬 (@GeniusJokerNG) October 20, 2018

When her new boyfriend walks past you and gives you the nod... #Mourinho #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/YVANqjyxYc — Nico Ellison (@NickEll74599541) October 20, 2018

Mourinho wasn't trying to fight the guy. He was trying to protect him from Bailly.#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/AIBDYQYbxH — Ezu (@Dalot_Era) October 20, 2018

Anyone wanna defend Mourinho or say what chelsea asisstant did was disgusting etc, Jose did this unprovoked. Hes a disgusting human being & should have no sympathy. pic.twitter.com/y2JZ92TwDq — DonkeysOut (@CarvalhoJTElite) October 20, 2018

Jose Mourinho having another breakdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/CVeBORcEh2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 20, 2018