Twitter reacts as Chelsea earn a last minute draw against Manchester United at home
Manchester United and Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in what was one of the most unpredictable Premier League games so far.
Jose Mourinho’s men started the game as underdogs, and nearly snatched a win, but for a last-minute equaliser from Ross Barkley. The Red Devils went into the game having never recorded a win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 2013. And when Antonio Rudiger put The Blues in front, it looked like it would be one of those frustrating days for Jose Mourinho’s side.
However, Man United returned for the second half a much better side, with Paul Pogba, Antony Martial, Juan Mata, and Marcus Rashford combining perfectly in the final third. That sustaining period of pressure finally led to a breakthrough, with Martial making the score-line 1-1 under controversial circumstances.
The Frenchman continued to cause The Blues all sorts of problems, and was on hand to put The Red Devils 1-2 up in the 75th minute. In a bid to get back into the game, Maurizio Sarri brought on Pedro as well as Ross Barkley, and it was the latter who duly grabbed the equaliser for The Blues at the last minute.
The result means Man United have now gone three games without a loss, including the win over Newcastle United before the international break. Also, The Red Devils remain 7 points behind the London side, as they inch closer to the top four places.
The world of Twitter has since noted the major talking points of the game, and have been airing their views accordingly. While some felt Man United let the result slip, others believed it was a fair outcome for both sides.
So without much ado, lets take a look at some of the best tweets following Man United’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.