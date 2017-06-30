Twitter reacts as Chelsea sell highly rated youngster again

Chelsea fans are furious with their club!

30 Jun 2017

Chelsea fans are not happy with the recent developments

Chelsea have sold their highly rated youngster, Nathan Ake to AFC Bournemouth. The Dutch defender has joined the Cherries for a club-record £20 million.

The defender was on loan at Bournemouth last season but was recalled in January by Antonio Conte. He showed a lot of promise when he was called on by the Chelsea manager but to everyone's surprise, he has now been sold!

Here’s how the Chelsea fans reacted:

The Chelsea academy is becoming like a fund raiser event. — Sripad (@falsewinger) June 30, 2017

We sold Ake only to buy Rudiger because Conte doesn't rate him. Mourinho would've been slaughtered for this. — Campeones (@Gilwut) June 30, 2017

To think Chelsea sold Nathan Ake to keep Gary Cahill around.



God, take me now. — Daniel Tiluk (@danieltiluk) June 30, 2017

Anyone PLEASE tell ONE SINGLE reason why it makes sense to sell Ake and buy Manolas.



This club needs liquidation, seriously had enough. — Johhyn Edwards (@_Dr_Futbol_) June 30, 2017

The fact that players like Ake and Christensen are being outlasted by Cahill speaks volumes about this club. So short-sighted and baffling. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) June 30, 2017

With Ake joining Bournemouth,I don't remember Chelsea developing an academy player into a first team starter in the past 10-15 years. — Coca Kola (@Cechque) June 30, 2017

£35m buyback clause in Nathan Aké's deal. Good business by Chelsea. — Libero (@ThreeFourChels) June 30, 2017

Bamford, Traore & Ake all for around £35M. At least Chelsea's youth academy is being used for something https://t.co/XAMwVQctFs — Tom Scholes (@TomScholes316) June 30, 2017

congrats to Nathan Ake for escaping that chelsea youth chokehold. Exceptional player. — Pinds (@marlonpinder) June 30, 2017

Ake is a geniunely good player. Traore is going to be very good. Chalobah and RL-C will go on to be England starters.



None get a chance. — David (@TekkaBooSon) June 30, 2017

Buy back clauses are amazing, if Ake turns world class in a few seasons he'll be ours for just £35m. — ChelsFinest (@ChelsFinest) June 30, 2017

Aké is easily a better defender than that last ditch clearance, header scoring English Sergio Ramos that's calling himself my club captain. — Títílay (@t_chels19x) June 30, 2017

Selling Aké when he is better than Cahill & £60m centre back target Van Dijk. Typical Chelsea FC. — Avirup (@CentralWinger_) June 30, 2017

Quite clear that ALL the Chelsea fans are unhappy with this move but the buy-back clause is a relief for a few of them.