Twitter reacts as Chelsea sell highly rated youngster again
Chelsea fans are furious with their club!
Chelsea have sold their highly rated youngster, Nathan Ake to AFC Bournemouth. The Dutch defender has joined the Cherries for a club-record £20 million.
The defender was on loan at Bournemouth last season but was recalled in January by Antonio Conte. He showed a lot of promise when he was called on by the Chelsea manager but to everyone's surprise, he has now been sold!
Here’s how the Chelsea fans reacted:
Quite clear that ALL the Chelsea fans are unhappy with this move but the buy-back clause is a relief for a few of them.