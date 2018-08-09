Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Chelsea signs the most expensive goalkeeper in the world

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
4.49K   //    09 Aug 2018, 09:30 IST

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - La Liga
Kepa arrived at Chelsea as the most expensive keeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga is not a keeper that everyone knew. However, the 23-year-old is now widely discussed as he had just become the most expensive keeper in the world. The Blues met his release clause of £71.8 million set by Athletic Bilbao. Weeks ago when Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma, the Brazilian cost the Reds £65 million. Now, the limelight would be on Arrizabalaga to see how he performs for Chelsea.

In La Liga, Kepa made 53 appearances for his club. He conceded 65 goals and kept 15 clean sheets. The Spaniard came close to joining Real Madrid in the January transfer window and was also named in the Spain World Cup squad. However, he failed to make an appearance in Russia as David de Gea started every match.

According to Squawka, Kepa has an average claim success of 94% and made an average of 3.08 saves per game. In each match, he conceded an average of 1.38 goals compared to Courtois's record of 0.89 goals conceded per match.

The Bilbao man has the potential to be the best keeper in the Premier League in spite of his young age and lack of experience in European football. He excels in his long passing and penalty saving. In order to justify his price tag, Kepa would have to put up his best performance in every single match.

In Maurizio Sarri's team, there are two other senior keepers namely Willy Caballero and Robert Green. The latter is expected to be the third choice keeper at Stamford Bridge and the deal to sign him shocked many fans. Given that both are above 35-years-old, Kepa is likely to be established as the number one for the Blues. Here is how Twitter reacted to the signing of the most expensive keeper.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Athletic Bilbao Football Kepa Arrizabalaga Twiter reactions Maurizio Sarri
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
