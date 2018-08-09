Twitter reacts as Chelsea signs the most expensive goalkeeper in the world

Kepa arrived at Chelsea as the most expensive keeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga is not a keeper that everyone knew. However, the 23-year-old is now widely discussed as he had just become the most expensive keeper in the world. The Blues met his release clause of £71.8 million set by Athletic Bilbao. Weeks ago when Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma, the Brazilian cost the Reds £65 million. Now, the limelight would be on Arrizabalaga to see how he performs for Chelsea.

In La Liga, Kepa made 53 appearances for his club. He conceded 65 goals and kept 15 clean sheets. The Spaniard came close to joining Real Madrid in the January transfer window and was also named in the Spain World Cup squad. However, he failed to make an appearance in Russia as David de Gea started every match.

According to Squawka, Kepa has an average claim success of 94% and made an average of 3.08 saves per game. In each match, he conceded an average of 1.38 goals compared to Courtois's record of 0.89 goals conceded per match.

The Bilbao man has the potential to be the best keeper in the Premier League in spite of his young age and lack of experience in European football. He excels in his long passing and penalty saving. In order to justify his price tag, Kepa would have to put up his best performance in every single match.

In Maurizio Sarri's team, there are two other senior keepers namely Willy Caballero and Robert Green. The latter is expected to be the third choice keeper at Stamford Bridge and the deal to sign him shocked many fans. Given that both are above 35-years-old, Kepa is likely to be established as the number one for the Blues. Here is how Twitter reacted to the signing of the most expensive keeper.

The three most expensive Spanish players ever have been signed by Chelsea:



🇪🇸 Kepa Arrizabalaga (£72m)

🇪🇸 Álvaro Morata (£60m)

🇪🇸 Fernando Torres (£50m)



Los Azules break a world record in the process. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/OwG9slU5rB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 8, 2018

Just a few interesting names that have joined the Premier League, this summer:



- Sokratis Papastathopoulos

- Matteo Guendouzi

- Alireza Jahanbakhsh

- Mohamed Elyounoussi

- Fabian Balbuena

- Kepa Arrizabalaga



Good luck, @PaulMerse! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6wkd9rKGPB — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 8, 2018

7 year deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Which means for at least 7 years I will be refusing to pronounce his last name. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) August 8, 2018

Looking forward to Paul Merson trying to pronounce Kepa Arrizabalaga for the next 7 years on Soccer Saturday. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 8, 2018

Welcome to the Club of Legends

Peter Bonetti , Carlo Cudicini , Petr Cech and now Kepa Arrizabalaga#WelcomeKepa #Chelsea #CFC — Sepp (@bridge1905) August 8, 2018

Kepa Arrizabalaga has signed a 7 year for contract with the club. This is wonderful news. We are set at goalkeeper for a long time. Sarri views him as the perfect modern goldkeeper and I am so excited to see how he progresses. Welcome Kepa! — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) August 8, 2018

7 year contract for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Absolutely incredible. We are set at goalkeeper for a long time with. So excited to see how he progresses, really think he can become world class.



Bienvenido Kepa!! — Lav (@LavCFC) August 8, 2018

Kepa Arrizabalaga had the second highest save percentage of penalties in La Liga in 2017/2018, saving two of the three spot-kicks he faced. 66.6%, falling behind Jan Oblak. Via @OptaJoe #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 8, 2018

Chelsea signs Kepa Arrizabalaga for €80 million! A goalkeeper that is widely unknown, Football have spoil — Oga Web Designer🇳🇬 (@samCodeNg) August 8, 2018

When an opponent tries to take a penalty against @ChelseaFC



Me: Kepa Arrizabalaga!!! pic.twitter.com/3U98MiNgvJ — Ogechukwu not Ogechi (@kingsleynovich) August 8, 2018

Jorginho, Kovacic, Kepa and Green. Happy Chelsea fans? Or desperate to see more incomings tomorrow? #cfc — Oliver Harbord (@ojharbord) August 8, 2018

Kepa's deal takes him up until his 30th birthday. Seven-year deal. He's 23 now. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 8, 2018

People give Karius so much stick, but here is Kepa .. pic.twitter.com/DwpFTg8RPU — Daniel A' (@DannLFCTR) August 8, 2018

Kepa to Chelsea means Alisson doesn’t have the pressure of being the worlds most expensive goalkeeper. I like that — Ü (@ThoseScouseLads) August 8, 2018

The ONLY person to truly have the back of the ONLY keeper in the world at the moment to have won the UCL 3-times-in-a-row - Keylor - was Zidane. To the extent he rejected Kepa for €20m who would 7 months later go for €80m & break the world transfer record for a goalkeeper. — M•A•J¹³ (@Ultra_Suristic) August 8, 2018

Chelsea should sign Keylor Navas instead of Kepa. It would be great addition from them. — Afiq Ismail (@ItsAfiqIsmail) August 9, 2018

Welcome to chelsea kepa. But first, pls bring your family to london. So that you cant give any excuse “miss my family in madrid”



Be a good GK, be a legend and forever blue 💙 https://t.co/HxnuuohZ1m — Iqwan (@ShafiqIqwan) August 9, 2018