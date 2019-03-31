×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Chelsea snatch a late winner against Cardiff City 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Feature
112   //    31 Mar 2019, 23:43 IST

Cardiff City v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Cardiff City FC hosted Chelsea Football Club on Sunday at Cardiff City stadium where the visitors claimed a late win.

Maurizio Sarri made a few shocking changes in Chelsea's starting line-up as the likes of Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante started the match on the bench.

Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley made their start at the heart of Chelsea's midfield for the first time in this season. Higuain started as the central forward, whereas Pedro and Willian made their appearance as the wingers.

The match started as the Londoners missed a few early chances. Cardiff City's players did their best in front of Chelsea's frontline.

The first biggest chance of the match came from the side of Maurizio Sarri's men as Marcos Alonso failed to put the ball into the nets at the 40th minute of the match following a corner taken by Willian.

Five minutes later, the home side broke the deadlock. Victor Camarasa helped Cardiff FC to take the lead on the scoreboard flowing a beautiful team play. Victor Camarasa's perfectly executed volley from the cross of Harry Arter went past Kepa. The first half ended with a 1-0 sideline to the home side, Cardiff.

The second half started as Chelsea were in the search of the equalising goal. Cardiff hardly gifted any kind of space to Chelsea's forwards.

Marcos Alonso's pass to the Brazilian winger, Willian went waste as he failed to keep the ball on target.

It was Cesar Azpilicueta who scored the equalising goal at the 84th minute of the match. Unmarked Cesar did his job following a sweetly taken corner by Willian. Though, the assist was awarded to Marcos Alonso as the ball changed its direction before meeting Cesar's head.

Advertisement

Substituted Ruben Loftus-Cheek found the glorious goal for his team at the 91st minute of the match. Another head from the English midfielder snatched the game from the hands of the home side.

It was totally unmarked Willian who provided a cross in the box. Ruben made no mistake as he sealed the match securing the job of Maurizio Sarri.

There are a few Twitter Reactions as Chelsea grabbed a late winner at away soil.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Cardiff City Football Cesar Azpilicueta Ruben Loftus-Cheek Maurizio Sarri Twitter Reactions
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Twitter reacts to horrible match officiating in Cardiff City's loss to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United thrash Cardiff City 5-1 in Solskjaer’s first game
RELATED STORY
Cardiff vs Chelsea Preview: Premier League Match review, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Manchester United player ratings from their 5-1 win against Cardiff City | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff City: 5 Talking Points | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Cardiff City vs Arsenal: Two basic things we noticed
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 5-1 Cardiff City: 5 Ways Solskjaer masterminded the win
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Match preview, Team news, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us