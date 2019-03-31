Twitter reacts as Chelsea snatch a late winner against Cardiff City

Cardiff City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Cardiff City FC hosted Chelsea Football Club on Sunday at Cardiff City stadium where the visitors claimed a late win.

Maurizio Sarri made a few shocking changes in Chelsea's starting line-up as the likes of Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante started the match on the bench.

Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley made their start at the heart of Chelsea's midfield for the first time in this season. Higuain started as the central forward, whereas Pedro and Willian made their appearance as the wingers.

The match started as the Londoners missed a few early chances. Cardiff City's players did their best in front of Chelsea's frontline.

The first biggest chance of the match came from the side of Maurizio Sarri's men as Marcos Alonso failed to put the ball into the nets at the 40th minute of the match following a corner taken by Willian.

Five minutes later, the home side broke the deadlock. Victor Camarasa helped Cardiff FC to take the lead on the scoreboard flowing a beautiful team play. Victor Camarasa's perfectly executed volley from the cross of Harry Arter went past Kepa. The first half ended with a 1-0 sideline to the home side, Cardiff.

The second half started as Chelsea were in the search of the equalising goal. Cardiff hardly gifted any kind of space to Chelsea's forwards.

Marcos Alonso's pass to the Brazilian winger, Willian went waste as he failed to keep the ball on target.

It was Cesar Azpilicueta who scored the equalising goal at the 84th minute of the match. Unmarked Cesar did his job following a sweetly taken corner by Willian. Though, the assist was awarded to Marcos Alonso as the ball changed its direction before meeting Cesar's head.

Substituted Ruben Loftus-Cheek found the glorious goal for his team at the 91st minute of the match. Another head from the English midfielder snatched the game from the hands of the home side.

It was totally unmarked Willian who provided a cross in the box. Ruben made no mistake as he sealed the match securing the job of Maurizio Sarri.

There are a few Twitter Reactions as Chelsea grabbed a late winner at away soil.

Neil Warnock looking for the ref after the game against Chelseapic.twitter.com/SB1yuI9glM — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 31, 2019

No one cares whenever Chelsea get robbed so why should we feel sorry for the opposition lool — َ (@HazardEdition) March 31, 2019

👀👀👀 Our banging of the Ruben Loftus-Cheek drum all season paying dividends yet again 🤷‍♂️



The guy improves Chelsea almost every time he plays or comes on. Massive talent. pic.twitter.com/SDlzUR1Ost — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) March 31, 2019

Maurizio Sarri survives another day at Chelsea... 🚬 pic.twitter.com/P106Pvrv4l — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 31, 2019

Chelsea to Cardiff after the game pic.twitter.com/h9nZnoTkuK — َ (@HazardEdition) March 31, 2019

Chelsea - Cardiff thoughts:



- Pedro; did he play?

- Higuaín poor

- Willian not great but good assist

- Jorginho; nope

- Kova; nah

- Barkley ok I guess...

- Alonso bad but salvaged w/ assist

- CB’s not great, AC please

- Hazard & RLC changed game

- Lucky but we’ll take it! — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) March 31, 2019

How Chelsea took the 3pts today. pic.twitter.com/NjRWusuRTK — losriley (@losriley) March 31, 2019

Maurizio Sarri can be summed up as someone who is more stubborn than Arsène Wenger, more clueless than Frank de Boer and more arrogant than Felipe Scolari.



His time at Chelsea has been an absolute and utter disgrace, with nobody to blame but Sarri himself.



Sarri has to go. pic.twitter.com/YSiWYf53M9 — EiF (@EiFSoccer) March 31, 2019

Premier League table:



1. Liverpool 79pts

2. Man City 77pts

3. Tottenham 61pts

4. Man Utd 61pts

5. Arsenal 60pts

6. Chelsea 60pts pic.twitter.com/EAzPkgiXjy — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 31, 2019

