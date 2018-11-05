Twitter reacts as Chelsea thrash Crystal Palace 3-1

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Two goals from Alvaro Morata and another from Pedro were enough to hand the Blues a third win in their last four Premier League games.

Maurizio Sarri’s men went into the game knowing very well that anything short of victory would have serious consequences for their title ambitions. Having seen Arsenal and Liverpool play out a draw, as well as Manchester City wallop Southampton 6-1 in the earlier fixture, Chelsea had no choice but to keep up the pace.

And it took just 32 minutes for the Blues to open the scoring as Morata took advantage of a defensive mix up from the Crystal Palace defence to slot home. The Spanish striker has been on a hot streak in recent weeks and this was his third goal in his last four games.

Chelsea continued to dominate but could not double their lead before the break. Following the half-time break, Crystal Palace began to grow in confidence with Wilfried Zaha giving the Chelsea backline a run for their money.

Although the former Manchester United winger was the visitors’ liveliest player, it was Andros Townsend who pulled them level with a well-driven right-footed shot from close range. That equaliser came against the run of play, forcing the Blues to introduce Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic to inject a bit more pace into their play.

Just a minute after stepping on the pitch, Hazard turned provider as he set up Morata to score his second of the day. Pedro then put the result beyond doubt with Chelsea’s third in the 70th minute.

The 3-1 win means Chelsea have now moved to second-place on the Premier League table – above Liverpool on goal difference.

Meanwhile, football fans around the world have been reacting on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets:

3-1 @ChelseaFC but Morata knows he should have had a hat-trick with the last kick! pic.twitter.com/VwgJwIgmH6 — Jim White (@JimWhite) November 4, 2018

Mood Right now....!!!!

If Morata plays like this everyday Dance will come....!!!!

11 games unbeaten...!!!

2nd in the league

SARRIBALL HAS TAKEN OVER....!!!

CHELSEA ARE ON FIRE....!!!!

KTBFFH :)#CHECRY#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/1gsIbtpIBb — Abhradeep Saha (@angry_rantman) November 4, 2018

🦅 The Chelsea defence when Zaha gets on the ball...#CHECRY pic.twitter.com/DxpKrZhk3y — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) November 4, 2018

Morata is just coming back from depression and a pregnancy, and now has more goals than Romelu Lukaku. Gentlemen, dare I say the agenda is back on... pic.twitter.com/3WUMYwkVJB — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) November 4, 2018

"Chelsea gave hazard 26 minutes,he gave them the game" Well said. #CHECRY #cfc — Hitler Billi (@bongDey) November 4, 2018

Top 3 PL goalscoring teams:

(11 games)



City - 33 G - 32.71 xG

Chelsea - 27 G - 23.63 xG

Arsenal - 25 G - 15.98 xG pic.twitter.com/4D5zIlael8 — P (@BielsaBall) November 4, 2018

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are the first team in Europe to complete 7000+ passes this season.



It's just 11 gameweeks. Devastating #SarriStuff #cfc pic.twitter.com/AMtPhCCLAz — Sarri Stuff (@SarriStuff) November 4, 2018

Chelsea with Hazard vs Chelsea without Hazard: pic.twitter.com/mDB2UTIgft — Griezmann Chief (@Griezmannility) November 4, 2018

Chelsea’s Spanish Armada has returned today, this time pillaging the back line of Crystal Palace, and leaving wreckage in their wake. pic.twitter.com/MXrnU1DncC — London Is Blue Podcast 🎙 (@LondonBluePod) November 4, 2018

Goals in all competitions this season:



Alvaro Morata: 6



Romelu Lukaku: 4 pic.twitter.com/nrpeOJTRWA — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) November 4, 2018

Morata, Hazard tracking back, Pedro helping out, a real work ethic to this Chelsea team as well as all the passing, creativity, goals. Seem totally in tune with Sarri’s tactics/demands. Look like they’ve been playing his way for three years, not three months. #cfc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 4, 2018

It's amazing that we are still unbeaten & Chelsea are not even the finished article yet it is exciting times ahead and the future is bright for us Roll On Bate then Everton I think we'll win those games hopefully Utd beat City so that Chelsea go top I doubt it but you never know. https://t.co/vBNTLP9jxk — JayTBrown (@sampinziche) November 4, 2018

RT if you knew Morata would miss pic.twitter.com/3taaSVYDBv — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 4, 2018

Hear Morata’s got more goals than Salah this season. pic.twitter.com/8DcdR7SDGR — #CarefreeDailyFC. 🚬 (@EmenaIo) November 4, 2018

Family goals.



Pretty unique. Three brothers involved in a goal in the same weekend in a top 10 league:



🇧🇪 Kylian Hazard (Cercle Brugge)⚽️

🇩🇪 Thorgan Hazard (BMG)⚽️⚽️

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 🅰️



Eden and Thorgan are both joint top scorer in their league.#cfc @hlnsport pic.twitter.com/g5JIzZaFIf — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) November 4, 2018