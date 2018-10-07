Twitter reacts as Chelsea thump Southampton 3-0
Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a very professional performance against Southampton which ended in a 3-0 win for the Blues. Maurizio Sarri’s men have been in inspiring form this season, but dropped points in their last two league games following draws with West Ham United and Liverpool.
However, there was no repeat of that on Sunday, as an Eden Hazard-inspired Chelsea coasted to a 3-0 win over the Saints at St. Mary’s stadium. The Belgian ran riot and caused all sorts of problems to the hosts, before finally opening the scoring in the 30th minute.
The 27-year-old winger engaged in some neat interplay with Ross Barkley before slotting home to give the Blues the lead. Interestingly, Barkley went from provider to scorer in the second-half after giving Chelsea a two-goal cushion in the 57th minute.
The result was then put beyond doubt in the dying embers of the game when substitute Alvaro Morata made it 3-0. The Spain international benefited from a fine assist from the in-form Hazard to score his third goal of the season.
Sarri’s side have now moved up to occupy top position on the Premier League table, albeit temporarily, as Liverpool and Manchester City are yet to play. The two clubs are currently joint on second-place with 19 points each, but either of them could leapfrog the Blues should they emerge victors in the late kick-off game.
The Premier League is turning out to be tougher than many expected, with Arsenal also now entering the fray following an emphatic 5-1 demolition of Fulham earlier on Sunday.
Chelsea, though, have taken care of business very well and could probably go into the international break as league leaders.
The world of Twitter has also been talking about the Blues' latest win
