Twitter reacts as Chris Coleman becomes the new coach of Hebei China Fortune

On his 48th birthday, Coleman got himself a new job as the coach of Hebei China Fortune. Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

Coleman was sacked by the Sunderland board as the club was sold in April

From the largely admired manager of Wales to the unsuccessful manager of Sunderland, Chris Coleman has now moved to China. Manuel Pellegrini left Chinese Super League club, Hebei China Fortune, to become the new West Ham United manager. As a replacement of the Chilean, the Chinese club has appointed Coleman as his successor.

From 2012-2017, Coleman managed Wales and had a pretty successful time. The Welsh national team developed by leaps and bounds under his guidance. They had a pretty successful Euro 2016 campaign, making it to the semi-finals where they lost to Portugal. He was the man who led the national team to success and attracted global attention.

In November 2017 when Coleman decided to leave his post, the national team players were shocked and angry with his decision. The manager had been poised to take up the role as Sunderland's new manager. The board was hoping that Coleman could do wonders and save the club from relegation. Unfortunately, there was no fairytale ending for the two parties as The Black Cats will play in League One next season onwards and the former Wales manager was sacked in April.

The 48-year-old manager meant a lot to the Welsh national team and many of the players had hoped that he stayed. His journey as a club manager ended up unsuccessful in the Championship so much so that he has now moved to China. Hebei China Fortune announced his appointment on the club's Weibo account before the rest of the media reported the matter.

The club finished sixth in the 2017 season and has many international players such as Gervinho and Ezequiel Lavezzi. The majority of the first team squad is made up of Chinese nationals, with just four players from the rest of the world. Here is how the world reacted to the news on Twitter.

Never really rated Chris Coleman, but what he did with Wales was incredible.

By moving to China he has officially given up & is just chasing the money. — Kieron Cleaver (@KieronCleaver) June 10, 2018

Chris Coleman is now the manager of Lavezzi, Mascherano and Hernanes........... — Enda Higgins (@endahiggins88) June 10, 2018

I've always respected Chris Coleman's willingness to have a crack at foreign leagues and broaden his experience, however...CHINA?! Maybe this is all he was being offered (and we've all got to earn a crust) but this is football's wilderness. From the EUROS, to Sunderland to this — Alex Danielli (@TheBigGrinster) June 10, 2018

Chris Coleman landed canny on his feet 💰 🇨🇳 — Gavin Neale (@GavinNeale1) June 10, 2018

Shame to see Chris Coleman resorting to chasing money. He still has much to prove as a manager - his club record is pretty average, and so was his record with Wales when Bale wasn't playing — Darren Dixon (@BeaumontDMD) June 10, 2018

Chris Coleman said he would come to China last November. We didn't see him in March and he is gonna make it now. A man of his word. Welcome to China and happy birthday. — TodayIsPrettyGood (@kittenshin) June 10, 2018

I bet Mascherano, Lavezzi and co. can’t wait for a really successful season under Chris Coleman . . 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 — Adam Burton (@adamburton1990) June 10, 2018