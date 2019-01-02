×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Christian Pulisic joins Chelsea

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
1.21K   //    02 Jan 2019, 17:30 IST

Pulisic will be loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the season
Pulisic will be loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the season

The American wonderkid has joined Chelsea officially but will spend the rest of the season on loan at his former club, Borussia Dortmund. It had long been speculated that Pulisic will join an English Premier League club in the near future given his amazing talent and potential. Many reports said that he could join former Dortmund manager, Jurgen Klopp, at Liverpool, but it seems like he has decided to join Chelsea instead.

The 20-year-old joined the London club for a fee of £57.6 million and fans would have to wait till next season before they see him playing in a Blues shirt. The forward had reportedly been unwilling to sign a contract extension with current Bundesliga leaders. As such, it eventually forced Dortmund to cash in their talented youngster.

Given his reputation in Germany and United States of America, the Premier League clubs definitely have to be fearful of this new addition that Maurizio Sarri has just signed. Bringing him in will further boost Chelsea's attacking force which now includes the likes of Pedro, Willian, and Eden Hazard.

Both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata have been pretty disappointing in terms of the number of goals they have scored this season. Hopefully, when Pulisic joins next season, he will help bring more goals to the club.

In 18 matches thus far this season, the forward has scored three goals and provided four assists for his team-mates. He has been a vital player for the Bundesliga team, but it appears that the player no longer wants to remain in Germany. Dortmund have advanced into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and the club will next face Tottenham.

It will be good for Pulisic to have a chance to play against a London foe before he officially starts playing at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are in the Europa League this season after missing out on the Champions League qualification spots in Antonio Conte's last season, but they will hope to be back in the Champions League next season.

Here was how fans reacted to the deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Borussia Dortmund Football Christian Pulisic Maurizio Sarri Twitter Reactions Chelsea Transfer News
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
3 ways Chelsea could line-up with Christian Pulisic 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea should not sign Christian Pulisic 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea agree £45m deal to sign Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United Should Not Sign Christian Pulisic
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: New hope in winger chase, Blues...
RELATED STORY
Report: Borussia Dortmund set £70 million tag for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea and Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea agree £57 million deal for top transfer target,...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: AC Milan eyeing Chelsea defender,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us