Twitter reacts as Christian Pulisic joins Chelsea

Pulisic will be loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the season

The American wonderkid has joined Chelsea officially but will spend the rest of the season on loan at his former club, Borussia Dortmund. It had long been speculated that Pulisic will join an English Premier League club in the near future given his amazing talent and potential. Many reports said that he could join former Dortmund manager, Jurgen Klopp, at Liverpool, but it seems like he has decided to join Chelsea instead.

The 20-year-old joined the London club for a fee of £57.6 million and fans would have to wait till next season before they see him playing in a Blues shirt. The forward had reportedly been unwilling to sign a contract extension with current Bundesliga leaders. As such, it eventually forced Dortmund to cash in their talented youngster.

Given his reputation in Germany and United States of America, the Premier League clubs definitely have to be fearful of this new addition that Maurizio Sarri has just signed. Bringing him in will further boost Chelsea's attacking force which now includes the likes of Pedro, Willian, and Eden Hazard.

Both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata have been pretty disappointing in terms of the number of goals they have scored this season. Hopefully, when Pulisic joins next season, he will help bring more goals to the club.

In 18 matches thus far this season, the forward has scored three goals and provided four assists for his team-mates. He has been a vital player for the Bundesliga team, but it appears that the player no longer wants to remain in Germany. Dortmund have advanced into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and the club will next face Tottenham.

It will be good for Pulisic to have a chance to play against a London foe before he officially starts playing at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are in the Europa League this season after missing out on the Champions League qualification spots in Antonio Conte's last season, but they will hope to be back in the Champions League next season.

Here was how fans reacted to the deal.

♻️ Bought Dembélé for £13m, sold him for £135.5m.



♻️ Bought Aubameyang for £11.7m, sold him for £56m.



♻️ Paid nothing for Pulisic, sold him for £58m.



Borussia Dortmund's transfer policy is 👌 pic.twitter.com/jTNgEKkjdc — bet365 (@bet365) January 2, 2019

When Chelsea players returns from loan... including theirs latest signing Pulisic 😂 pic.twitter.com/9u6M2QTqXe — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) January 2, 2019

Soon as Chelsea made this account in summer, was pretty much nailed on Chelsea would go big for Pulisic 😉 pic.twitter.com/LXmaW4263N — DonkeysOut (@CarvalhoJTElite) January 2, 2019

Don't presume that Pulisic signing means Hazard is gone, or that Hudson-Odoi will be sold. Chelsea would love to go into next season with all three #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 2, 2019

• Pulisic on the right. ▶️

• Hudson-Odoi on the left.◀️

• Pulisic replaces that donkey.✅

• CHO is the perfect heir to Hazard’s throne.✅



What’s not to like about this?



Kepa

James

Christensen

Ampadu

RLC

Mount

CHO

Pulisic



The club is FINALLY building our future. ⚽️#CFC pic.twitter.com/FJu8XSYFTG — ForeverBlue ✏️⚽️🎮 (@sazio1984) January 2, 2019

Pulisic already arrives as a Chelsea Legend if he knocks Spurs out of the Champions League next month #cfc — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) January 2, 2019

Pulisic didn't snub the Reds, rather Liverpool eventually opted against signing the young American. 👇 https://t.co/RKiHmUmhFR — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) January 2, 2019

Christian Pulisic is the third USMNT player to sign for Chelsea:



🇺🇸 Roy Wegerle

🇺🇸 Matt Miazga

🇺🇸 Christian Pulisic



25 league appearances between the previous two. pic.twitter.com/b6jwsbiu9B — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 2, 2019

What Pulisic's signing really means for Chelsea? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xzhy6eR4eS — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) January 2, 2019

No particular brief for Chelsea but - having looked at some of the responses on my timeline to Pulisic signing for "legendary club" - really find this "no history...formed in 2004..." nonsense incredibly tedious. Club won its first European trophy in 1971. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 2, 2019

its not goodbye yet, but thank you, Christian Pulisic. pic.twitter.com/JPiIuAdKxw — thoma§ 🐝🇳🇿 (@bvburkii) January 2, 2019

IF Klopp wants Pulisic he gets him. It’s as simple as that.



We are the fucking Don, sitting top, CL finalist, Jurgen Klopp, Anfield & playing style.



The question is do we want him? If he does to Chelsea it’s because we don’t. Simple as that. — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) December 28, 2018

Pulisic signing an indicator of the kind of prolific, strategic squad-building we're competing with. Note: Chelsea don't have Champions League football this season. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 2, 2019

