Twitter reacts as Christian Pulisic joins Chelsea
The American wonderkid has joined Chelsea officially but will spend the rest of the season on loan at his former club, Borussia Dortmund. It had long been speculated that Pulisic will join an English Premier League club in the near future given his amazing talent and potential. Many reports said that he could join former Dortmund manager, Jurgen Klopp, at Liverpool, but it seems like he has decided to join Chelsea instead.
The 20-year-old joined the London club for a fee of £57.6 million and fans would have to wait till next season before they see him playing in a Blues shirt. The forward had reportedly been unwilling to sign a contract extension with current Bundesliga leaders. As such, it eventually forced Dortmund to cash in their talented youngster.
Given his reputation in Germany and United States of America, the Premier League clubs definitely have to be fearful of this new addition that Maurizio Sarri has just signed. Bringing him in will further boost Chelsea's attacking force which now includes the likes of Pedro, Willian, and Eden Hazard.
Both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata have been pretty disappointing in terms of the number of goals they have scored this season. Hopefully, when Pulisic joins next season, he will help bring more goals to the club.
In 18 matches thus far this season, the forward has scored three goals and provided four assists for his team-mates. He has been a vital player for the Bundesliga team, but it appears that the player no longer wants to remain in Germany. Dortmund have advanced into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and the club will next face Tottenham.
It will be good for Pulisic to have a chance to play against a London foe before he officially starts playing at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are in the Europa League this season after missing out on the Champions League qualification spots in Antonio Conte's last season, but they will hope to be back in the Champions League next season.
