Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo breaks longstanding Juventus record

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.63K   //    26 Nov 2018, 09:35 IST

Juventus v SPAL - Serie A
Juventus v SPAL - Serie A

Saturday saw Juventus go head-to-head with SPAL in a league game that saw the Serie A toppers win 2-0.

Star talisman Cristiano Ronaldo opened the goal-scoring tally for the Old Lady, when he tapped in a 28th-minute ball which came from a Miralem Pjanic free-kick. The second goal came from Mario Mandxunic in the 60th minute of the game, sealing the win for Allegri's side.

The goal served to be one for the history books as it marked Ronaldo's 10th goal in all competitions as a Juventus player, setting a new record for the club.

With the goal, the Portuguese ace became the fastest player in the history of Juventus to reach 10 goals in all competitions, after 16 appearances. 

Prior to Ronaldo, only Pietro Anastasi managed to score nine goals in his first Serie A season in the 1968/69 campaign.

Ronaldo moved away from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer to join Italian side Juventus at the age of 33.

The former Real Madrid star is once again nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or following his goal-scoring exploits with the Los Blancos side leading to a third consecutive Champions League title.

Ronaldo already has the confidence of his manager when it comes to winning a record sixth award with Allegri saying (via Goal), "I don't know anything about the Ballon d'Or nominations but, for all Cristiano has done, he would deserve it."

Ronaldo has played a pivotal role in Juventus' best start to the Serie A, having been directly involved in half of his side's goals, with nine goals and five assists.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has so far netted 10 goals and bagged 6 assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to Ronaldo's newest achievement:

