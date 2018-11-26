Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo breaks longstanding Juventus record

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.63K // 26 Nov 2018, 09:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v SPAL - Serie A

Saturday saw Juventus go head-to-head with SPAL in a league game that saw the Serie A toppers win 2-0.

Star talisman Cristiano Ronaldo opened the goal-scoring tally for the Old Lady, when he tapped in a 28th-minute ball which came from a Miralem Pjanic free-kick. The second goal came from Mario Mandxunic in the 60th minute of the game, sealing the win for Allegri's side.

The goal served to be one for the history books as it marked Ronaldo's 10th goal in all competitions as a Juventus player, setting a new record for the club.

With the goal, the Portuguese ace became the fastest player in the history of Juventus to reach 10 goals in all competitions, after 16 appearances.

🔥 @Cristiano became the fastest player in Juventus history to reach 10 goals in all competitions, after 16 appearances 👏👏👏 #JuveSPAL #CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/YbQon8swI6 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 24, 2018

Prior to Ronaldo, only Pietro Anastasi managed to score nine goals in his first Serie A season in the 1968/69 campaign.

9 - Prior to Cristiano Ronaldo, the last Juventus player able to score nine goals in his first Serie A season after MD13 was Pietro Anastasi in 1968/69. Historical. #JuveSPAL — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 24, 2018

Ronaldo moved away from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer to join Italian side Juventus at the age of 33.

The former Real Madrid star is once again nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or following his goal-scoring exploits with the Los Blancos side leading to a third consecutive Champions League title.

Ronaldo already has the confidence of his manager when it comes to winning a record sixth award with Allegri saying (via Goal), "I don't know anything about the Ballon d'Or nominations but, for all Cristiano has done, he would deserve it."

Ronaldo has played a pivotal role in Juventus' best start to the Serie A, having been directly involved in half of his side's goals, with nine goals and five assists.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has so far netted 10 goals and bagged 6 assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to Ronaldo's newest achievement:

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the fastest ever player in Juventus history to score 10 Goals in debut season.



New League and Club? Same old Record Breaking Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/MkCIGJ1rcj — zuwa 💭🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@zuwaboii) November 24, 2018

Ronaldo's fastest 10 goal record is all the more impressive considering the service from Juve midfield or fullbacks is nothing to boast about, not even remotely close to RM.



He makess those who used to dismiss him saying Kroos/Modric spoonfeed him eat their words.

Vindicates us — S (@numero__siete) November 24, 2018

This man is seriously unbelievable, greatest footballer of his generation, wherever he goes he makes history, Cristiano Ronaldo the record man! https://t.co/rEirF6beUD — RJFootball (@rj9907) November 25, 2018

Shoutout to all those pundits and ppl who thought @Cristiano Ronaldo would struggle against defensive teams in @SerieA.. He has shattered @juventusfcen record yesterday.. Watch out for the man..



Wish he never left @realmadrid but wherever he goes.. I'll follow! — Dr Avanish Malhotra (@avanishmalhotra) November 25, 2018

Ronaldo breaks another record. Another day in the office — Baran (@RonaIdoEdition) November 24, 2018

Ronaldo breaks the record for quickest to 10 goals in Juventus history. This man is 33 wtf — kaz (@briccbabynaito) November 24, 2018

Madrid lost today



Ronaldo has scored to break Juve’s record



Me: pic.twitter.com/yTAdC3yAcI — 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 🤴🏾🥰 (@_Olamidee) November 24, 2018

Any league Ronaldo must break that dumb record set https://t.co/R4QcXkWOFE — Louie🥇🥉 (@louiedixiii) November 25, 2018

This is Juve's best and record breaking start to a season in their entire history & if we are being honest,



Ronaldo is the primary reason for that. ✅💚 pic.twitter.com/fyY5Osv6fv — Saleemk7a7n (@saleemk7a7n) November 25, 2018