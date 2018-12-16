×
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo nets winner in Turin derby

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
223   //    16 Dec 2018, 03:46 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty as Juventus beat Torino 1-0
Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty as Juventus beat Torino 1-0

Juventus once again enjoyed the bragging rights when they played against cross-city rivals Torino in the Turin derby. Saturday’s game was tipped to be keenly contested, and it lived up to expectation for close to 70 minutes, until Cristiano Ronaldo popped up with what proved to be the match-winner.

The Portuguese has been in superb form since joining the Serie A champions and once again proved to be the main man at the club. After a tough start to the game, which saw Juventus struggle to break down the Torino defence, goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo brought down Mario Mandzukic in the penalty box.

Ronaldo stepped up and converted to give Juventus the lead, although his shot was nearly saved by Ichazo. The former Real Madrid star was, however, yellow-carded for barging into the goalkeeper on purpose after scoring.

That strike was Ronaldo’s 11th league goal this season, making him joint top-scorer in the Serie A. Meanwhile, Juventus has also now opened an 11-point gap on second-placed Napoli and are on course to win another Scudetto.

This settles the Turin derby for now, until Juve play Torino again in the second round next year. However, for many football fans, this was not just about the win, but also the performance of Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old has already broken many records since joining the Old Lady, and his huge fan base appear to be tagging along at every move he makes. That is why Twitter is currently buzzing following his latest goal for Juve.

He has now scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, with a further five assists coming in the league. And as he continues to defy the odds, maybe he could be the man to lead Juventus to that elusive fourth Champions League trophy.

Here are some of the best tweets after the Juventus vs Torino game:

Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Torino Football Cristiano Ronaldo Twiter reactions
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
