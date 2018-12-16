Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo nets winner in Turin derby

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty as Juventus beat Torino 1-0

Juventus once again enjoyed the bragging rights when they played against cross-city rivals Torino in the Turin derby. Saturday’s game was tipped to be keenly contested, and it lived up to expectation for close to 70 minutes, until Cristiano Ronaldo popped up with what proved to be the match-winner.

The Portuguese has been in superb form since joining the Serie A champions and once again proved to be the main man at the club. After a tough start to the game, which saw Juventus struggle to break down the Torino defence, goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo brought down Mario Mandzukic in the penalty box.

Ronaldo stepped up and converted to give Juventus the lead, although his shot was nearly saved by Ichazo. The former Real Madrid star was, however, yellow-carded for barging into the goalkeeper on purpose after scoring.

That strike was Ronaldo’s 11th league goal this season, making him joint top-scorer in the Serie A. Meanwhile, Juventus has also now opened an 11-point gap on second-placed Napoli and are on course to win another Scudetto.

This settles the Turin derby for now, until Juve play Torino again in the second round next year. However, for many football fans, this was not just about the win, but also the performance of Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old has already broken many records since joining the Old Lady, and his huge fan base appear to be tagging along at every move he makes. That is why Twitter is currently buzzing following his latest goal for Juve.

He has now scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, with a further five assists coming in the league. And as he continues to defy the odds, maybe he could be the man to lead Juventus to that elusive fourth Champions League trophy.

Here are some of the best tweets after the Juventus vs Torino game:

20 games played

12 goals

6 assists



Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue pic.twitter.com/zyLI0YqJKe — VecchiaSignora.com (@forumJuventus) December 15, 2018

Ronaldo scores Juve's 5000th Serie A goal which also takes him to joint top scorer this season alongside Piatek pic.twitter.com/kFBAB0HKTE — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) December 15, 2018

I dont think people realise how hard it is adjusting to a new team ,going from Real Madrid to juventus is a big challenge in the way you play , new manager ,new tactics , new players , and it is much more defensive ,stop hating and respect one of the goats 🐐 #Ronaldo #Messi — spam123 (@spam12322924871) December 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo breaking record after record after record. 💣



He has now become the first Juventus player to score in 6 consecutive away games in 21st Century. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sOM64dkmmE — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) December 15, 2018

Joint Top Scorer in Serie A in his very first season.



New League, Same Cristiano Ronaldo. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LG6FgU6yoo — Ramesh (@RameshMUFC) December 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Torino:



* Scored the winning goal!



* Broke yet another record!



* Scored the club's 5000th goal!



* Got Juventus fans, Real Madrid fans, Barcelona fans, Messi FC, AC Milan fans and Inter Milan fans on strings.



NO ONE CAN DO THAT! He is just too good! 👑 pic.twitter.com/JDnnb0EHDE — DANNYƎL (@DannyelRMCF) December 15, 2018

After looking into the top 20 players a little more I’ve gone in for some Ronaldo. Still got it at the top level and I believe Juve will go far in this seasons Champions league. #footballINDEX — Darren (@FIndexDib) December 15, 2018

When You Are Debating Who Is The GOAT Between Messi & Maradona Then Someone Comes In & Says Ronaldopic.twitter.com/wZHYKgOdFy — It's Ark ! (@LionelM22114404) December 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo Today,



• First player in history of Juventus to score in 6 consecutive away games.



• Scores Juventus' 5000th Serie A Goal.



• Has scored in Manchester Derby, Madrid Derby and Now in Turin Derby .



Making history in Serie A.🐐 pic.twitter.com/6qpqrO2IqD — Alexander 🇵🇹 (@crislexandr) December 15, 2018

HISTORY: Juventus’ 5000th Serie A goal has been scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.



It had to be HIM 👑 pic.twitter.com/TCOoVPaRGd — CRonaldoDaily.com (@BreatheRonaldo) December 15, 2018

Ronaldo really got these Messi stans watching Juve play week in and week out pic.twitter.com/Yi2lMxrydv — PjanićAttack (@Nihooo1897) December 15, 2018

Imagining what would happen if Messi took up Ronaldo's challenge to join him in Serie A 😂



Taken from COPA90's World of Football on Snapchat! pic.twitter.com/MZQOMG4KFc — COPA90 (@COPA90) December 15, 2018

