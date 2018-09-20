Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo receives a first-ever red card in his Champions League career

Ronaldo looked baffled after receiving the red card

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best player in Champions League history. He guided Real Madrid to three successive Champions League titles before joining Serie A club Juventus for a club record fee of £99 million.

Ronaldo has scored the highest number of goals in Champions League history. Juventus fans were eager ton see their star man score goals in the Champions League, but they would have been very disspointed to what happened in his debut against Spanish club Valencia.

Football fans all over the world were eager to see more goals from Ronaldo, but the fans were disappointed.

He was punished with a red card in less than half an hour against Valencia. Ronaldo was dismissed in the 29th minute of Juve's match at Valencia on Wednesday after tangling with Jeison Murillo.

Portugal forward appeared to put his hand on the Valencia defender's head and referee Felix Brych showed Ronaldo a straight red card after a discussion with his assistant behind the goal.

The Portugal star was clearly distraught as he left the pitch, still shaking his head. It was his first red card in 154 Champions League games, and the decision means he may miss a return to Old Trafford when Juventus plays Manchester United next month.

The decision against Ronaldo will be the talking point in the football fraternity for the next couple of days.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this incident:

Totally nonsense... — Adri 🇮🇹 ♠️🇨🇭 (@KingKapiik07) September 19, 2018

That wasn’t a red and you know it — Kevin (@MrTex25) September 19, 2018

This is why we need VAR pic.twitter.com/CUwcNN7O3k — chicken permission (@gstudwell6) September 19, 2018

Messi fan here ! Surely, that wasn't a red maybe a yellow strange how one guy can break another person's arm in the champions league final and it won't even be a yellow card.😐 — Bunny anvesh (@BunnyAnve09) September 19, 2018

This is just unfair — Photonknight🔅(14th Sage) (@photonknight) September 19, 2018

Was never a red — Onayemi Olayinka kus (@kus_ola) September 19, 2018

It’s fair to say the referee sent Ronaldo off to make history. — Armani (@Armaniranky111) September 19, 2018

Juve should appeal. Video clearly shows nothing happened. — Gunjan Lahiri (@gunjan_xtreme) September 19, 2018

Juventus will surely appeal to UEFA and hope that Ronaldo's punishment is reduced, so that he can travel to his former club Manchester United for the Champions League encounter next month.