Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible goal streak bites the dust

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.86K // 30 Dec 2018, 00:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo's phenomenal streak of scoring 50 or more goals per calendar year eventually came to a halt following Juventus's win against Sampdoria.

With only 2 minutes on the clock, the Portuguese superstar put Juve in front after collecting a pass from Dybala, cutting inside and firing the ball past Emil Audero into the back of the net.

Marco Giampaolo's men, however, made it all square in the 33rd minute, courtesy of a penalty that resulted from a VAR review, which led to Emre Can being penalised. Fabio Quagliarella found the net from the spot.

Nevertheless, a handball from Sampdoria's Alex Ferrari led to the Old Lady being awarded a penalty of their own. Cristiano Ronaldo completed his brace by burying it past Audero in the 65th minute.

In injury time, a howler by Mattia Perin allowed Saponara to score an equaliser, only for VAR to rule it out, as he was offside in the build-up.

The result meant that Juventus are now unbeaten after 19 matches and have bagged a new Serie A record of 53 points at this stage of the season.

Despite this, Ronaldo just fell short of his incredible goal streak. The brace against Sampdoria took the Portuguese's tally for the calendar year to 49 goals. However, with no match in sight for Juve until the 12th of January, 49 will precisely be the goals Ronaldo scored in the entirety of 2018.

While the tally is quite impressive, it also suggests that the former Real Madrid megastar's streak of scoring 50 or more goals every year since 2010 has now officially come to an end.

Here's how Twitter reacted to it.

Advertisement

For the first time since 2010, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t reached 50 goals in a calendar year. pic.twitter.com/cckJawydYu — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 29, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals per calendar year:



2006: 24

2007: 34

2008: 35

2009: 30

2010: 48

2011: 60

2012: 63

2013: 69

2014: 61

2015: 57

2016: 55

2017: 53

2018: 49 — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) December 29, 2018

Messi is the only player to finish the year with 50+ goals. Ronaldo got 49 pic.twitter.com/owjHFinPph — Messi Stats (@MessiStatsNet) December 29, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the year 2018 with 49 goals, The first time he failed to reach 50 goals in a single year since 2010. pic.twitter.com/xuwMqt2hDp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 29, 2018

Most goals scored for club & country in 2018:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (51)

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (49)



Some things never change… pic.twitter.com/cUWNWr7AQl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 29, 2018

First time since 2010 Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t score 50+ goals in a calendar year, and I’m seeing some suspect tweets about him already. Not as if he scored 49 this year, right. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 29, 2018

49⚽️for Cristiano, couldn't maintain his record?



1st🇵🇹player with most goals in a SerieA season

His debut season ⚽️ in 🇮🇹> ⚽️ of all modern foreign stars

Helped in Juve's record 53 points (historical landmark in 1st half of SerieA)



Y cry over 1 record when he has broken more?! pic.twitter.com/8OA9AtQd6H — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Curistiano) December 29, 2018

Ronaldo bags a double as Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-1 in their unstoppable march to the Italian title. Ronaldo now has 15 goals, 8 assists in 24 games for Juve. He scored just the 49 goals in 2018. If this is Ronaldo in decline, long live his decline! pic.twitter.com/nBKm13rxBa — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) December 29, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo have now scored 49 goals in 2018. Age is just like wine, the older the sweeter!



2010 : 45 ⚽️

2011 : 53 ⚽️

2012 : 58 ⚽️

2013 : 59 ⚽️

2014 : 56 ⚽️

2015 : 54 ⚽️

2016 : 42 ⚽️

2017 : 42 ⚽️

2018 : 49 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Sv5GaUkHxf — Series Abíọ́dún ♤ (@Engr_Series) December 29, 2018

What are your thoughts on this? Sound off your opinion in the comments section below!

Advertisement