Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo says he deserved to win the Puskas Award

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
61   //    30 Sep 2018, 22:31 IST

<p>
Ronaldo believes his overhead-kick goal should have won the Puskas award

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally lifted the lid on his snub in the Puskas Award category during last week’s The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The Juventus star lost out on the Goal of The Year prize to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, sparking widespread debate among football fans across the globe. Ronaldo’s sensational goal came in last year’s Champions League quarter-final against current club Juventus.

The 33-year-old met a sumptuous cross from right-back Carvajal, and delivered a marvelous overhead-kick which left Gianluigi Buffon static as the ball flew into the net. That goal was subsequently tipped by many to win the Puskas Award, but it did not quite turn out that way.

Rather, it was Mohamed Salah’s curling effort which came against Everton in the Merseyside derby that won the Goal of The Year Award. Ronaldo’s snub in the Puskas Award has since divided opinion among fans, but the player himself has now opted to speak on the subject.

Speaking to fans in a video, Ronaldo admitted that Salah’s goal was amazing, but said his goal was obviously the best. According to the Juventus star, he deserved to win the Puskas Award, but has no problem with Salah winning either.

“His goal was an amazing goal, but don’t lie, of course my goal was the best, but it’s okay I’m not pissed”

Following Ronaldo’s comment on the Puskas Award, the world of social media has been talking, with netizens giving their opinions.

It is evident that Ronaldo being snubbed for the Puskas award has generated more controversy than he losing out on the Best FIFA Player Award to former teammate Luka Modric. The Portugal international boycotted the awards, yet his name keeps popping up every now and then.

So let's take a look at some of the best tweets following Ronaldo’s declaration that his goal should have won the Puskas Award.

