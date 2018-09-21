Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo says it would be hard for his son to replicate his success

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
1.41K   //    21 Sep 2018, 11:30 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Cristiano and his son Cris Jr

Juventus man Cristiano Ronaldo has come a long way in football and has established himself as one of the most prolific footballers of our time.

While he enjoyed a successful, trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid, the Portuguese ace's famous move to Juventus did not initially go down well after he was unable to add a goal to his tally as a Bianconeri player.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner faced a bit of a goal drought in his first three games against Chievo, Lazio, and Parma in the Serie A.

The 320 minute wait however came to an end as Ronaldo scored his first Juventus goal by netting against Sassuolo to became only the fifth player in history to break the 400 goal mark in a club career.

The Portuguese marksman saw an opportunity in the 50th minute when the ball rebounded to him off the post and saw him score for his new side.

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates

After a mere 10 minutes, Ronaldo scored his second goal for the Italian giants. While the opener was arguably his easiest goal, the second goal was one to talk about.

Juventus found momentum on the counter when Ronaldo’s notable pace took him to the edge of the box. He then tapped low at the bottom corner to score his second Serie A goal and seal the win for his side.

The Portuguese has now revealed that his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is keen to follow in his footsteps and hopes to become a professional footballer, adding that he thinks he will be even better than his five time Ballon d'Or winning father.

Ronaldo Jr has also began playing for Juventus' youth team and scored four times on his debut.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS , Ronaldo said,

"I hope that Cris, my son, can be like his dad. He says he is going to be better [than me], but I think it's difficult"
"I am very happy to have scored, for him too. He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well -- it has been easier for him than for me"

Fans have since reacted on Twitter.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter Reactions Juventus Stadium
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's son scores four...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo would score his first...
RELATED STORY
4 amazing Cristiano Ronaldo stats after his first two...
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Ronaldo finally ends his goal drought in...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Ronaldo begins new training regime to...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have moved to...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn't Scored Yet and Why Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Can misfiring Ronaldo open his account against Sassuolo?
RELATED STORY
Juventus manager is confident that Ronaldo will score his...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fifth Player to Score...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow SAS EMP 12:00 AM Sassuolo vs Empoli
Tomorrow PAR CAG 06:30 PM Parma vs Cagliari
Tomorrow FIO SPA 09:30 PM Fiorentina vs SPAL
23 Sep SAM INT 12:00 AM Sampdoria vs Internazionale
23 Sep TOR NAP 04:00 PM Torino vs Napoli
23 Sep BOL ROM 06:30 PM Bologna vs Roma
23 Sep CHI UDI 06:30 PM Chievo vs Udinese
23 Sep LAZ GEN 06:30 PM Lazio vs Genoa
23 Sep MIL ATA 09:30 PM Milan vs Atalanta
24 Sep FRO JUV 12:00 AM Frosinone vs Juventus
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us