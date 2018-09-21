Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo says it would be hard for his son to replicate his success

Cristiano and his son Cris Jr

Juventus man Cristiano Ronaldo has come a long way in football and has established himself as one of the most prolific footballers of our time.

While he enjoyed a successful, trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid, the Portuguese ace's famous move to Juventus did not initially go down well after he was unable to add a goal to his tally as a Bianconeri player.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner faced a bit of a goal drought in his first three games against Chievo, Lazio, and Parma in the Serie A.

The 320 minute wait however came to an end as Ronaldo scored his first Juventus goal by netting against Sassuolo to became only the fifth player in history to break the 400 goal mark in a club career.

The Portuguese marksman saw an opportunity in the 50th minute when the ball rebounded to him off the post and saw him score for his new side.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates

After a mere 10 minutes, Ronaldo scored his second goal for the Italian giants. While the opener was arguably his easiest goal, the second goal was one to talk about.

Juventus found momentum on the counter when Ronaldo’s notable pace took him to the edge of the box. He then tapped low at the bottom corner to score his second Serie A goal and seal the win for his side.

The Portuguese has now revealed that his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is keen to follow in his footsteps and hopes to become a professional footballer, adding that he thinks he will be even better than his five time Ballon d'Or winning father.

Ronaldo Jr has also began playing for Juventus' youth team and scored four times on his debut.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS , Ronaldo said,

"I hope that Cris, my son, can be like his dad. He says he is going to be better [than me], but I think it's difficult"

"I am very happy to have scored, for him too. He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well -- it has been easier for him than for me"

Fans have since reacted on Twitter.

