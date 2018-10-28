×
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Juventus to beat Empoli 1-2

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Feature
658   //    28 Oct 2018, 19:02 IST

Ronaldo saved Juventus from their first defeat this season
Ronaldo saved Juventus from their first defeat this season

Juventus are having arguably the best season in their history as they have won the first ten matches of the season for the first time in their history. The Old Lady has won the last seven Serie titles, and it seems that they are going to win it this season as well.

Juventus this season signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. He guided the Spanish club to three consecutive Champions League titles, and the addition of Ronaldo to the Juve squad has increased their chances of winning the Champions League this season.

Juve were on the verge of their first defeat this season when they faced Empoli in the 10th round of Serie A. Juventus' first-half performance against Empoli was considerably poor as compared to their previous performances. Empoli took a lead at the half-hour mark through Francesco Caputo. The scoreline until the break was in favour of Empoli.

It seemed that Juventus was going to taste their first defeat of the season. The saviour for the Serie A Champions was none other than Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The second half was completely different from the first half. Juventus showed more creativity in their play after halftime. Ronaldo scored two goals in the second half which sealed the victory for the Italian giants.

The first one came from the penalty spot with just ten minutes played in the second half. It was a well struck penalty, sending the goalkeeper in the wrong direction. The goalkeeper had no chance of saving the penalty from the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo scored the winner with just 20 minutes left on the clock. It was probably CR7's best goal so far in his Juventus career.

Ronaldo hit the ball with accuracy and power from outside the box. There was no chance the goalkeeper could have stopped the ball going in the net. Ronaldo later expressed his desire to watch the winning goal scored by him.

Juventus fans will hope that Ronaldo keeps on improving his performances and help the club reach new heights.

Here are some Twitter reactions on Ronaldo saving Juventus from their first defeat this season.

