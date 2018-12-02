Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo smashes another record after latest goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered another record at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is gradually conquering the Serie A following his big money move from Real Madrid to Juventus. The Portuguese took some time to adapt to the Italian league but, once he settled in, he has been very difficult to stop.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old reached double figures for the Italian champions when he expertly converted a penalty in Juventus’ 3-0 win over Fiorentina. It was Ronaldo’s fifth consecutive league goal for the Bianconeri.

In scoring that goal, he also became the first Juve player to net 10 Serie A goals after 14 games since John Charles recorded the feat in the 1957-58 season. It is worthy to note that the Portuguese has broken a couple of records already this year, having become the first player to record 100 wins in the UEFA Champions League.

🔥 @Cristiano becomes the first debut-season Bianconero to net 1️⃣0️⃣ @SerieA goals after 14 games since the great John Charles in 1957/58 ⚽️#ForzaJuve #CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/jy5Pv2BW4c — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 1, 2018

Currently, Ronaldo sits joint-top of the Serie A scoring chart with 10 goals, alongside Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek. At 33, many doubted if the Portuguese would be able to replicate his form of old, but he is already proving that he came to Italy to conquer. He has also managed 11 goals in all competitions for the Italian giants.

Following his latest goal, Juve manager Max Allegri confirmed that Ronaldo will be taking the team’s penalties, and that only widens his chances of scoring more.

Allegri told a news conference:

"Ronaldo takes the penalties. After he's scored that one against us in the 93rd minute at 139km/h, am I supposed to let somebody else do that?

"He has to do something to be forgiven. He's got to take penalties and score... always."

Social media has been buzzing since Ronaldo shattered another long-standing record at Juve, with many football fans taking to Twitter to give their opinions.

Below are some of the best tweets on Ronaldo’s latest feat:

•10th Serie A goal of the season.

•Fastest to reach 10 Serie A goals in history.

•Record Breaker.

•History Maker.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

SIUUUUUUUUUU 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cFa400ErsM — Ron7 (@Goldcristiano) December 1, 2018

10th goal in Serie A for Ronaldo....

He's had a goal or an assist in every one of Juve's last 11 Serie A games.....in a row. pic.twitter.com/iiWnarUz4w — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) December 1, 2018

10 goals and 5 assists for Ronaldo in 14 Serie A games this season, which is an incredible return. He could easily have more than that considering the chances he's created. Hopefully, the best is yet to come.... pic.twitter.com/Ql2q2HpHHg — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) December 1, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo should be banned of using magic on the field. Its unfair he is killing the opponent without even touching the ball. He hypnotizes defenders and install the instructions in their mind. He's inevitable. — Zeeshan⁷ (@Factnaldo) December 1, 2018

10 goals for Ronaldo in 14 Serie A games which marks the greatest start to a Serie A campaign in Juventus in the last 50 years, he has reached a point where every goal he scores breaks or sets a new record, GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/g0ElBHTNzi — K A Y. (@CR7SZN) December 1, 2018

Another day. Another Cristiano Ronaldo goal for Juventus. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/DAtfzEamEw — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 1, 2018

10 Goals

5 Assists

14 Serie A games



ONE AND ONLY CRISTIANO RONALDO. 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZwfH0kgEbe — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) December 1, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 league goals in 14 matches. This is the best start to a serie a campaign in the last 50 years



Cristiano Ronaldo also becomes the 3rd player to score in 5 consecutive serie a matches in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/ZjylOgaRdv — Madridista Haven¹³ (@MadridistaHaven) December 1, 2018

That's 10 goals in 14 Serie-A games for @Cristiano. The greatest start to a Serie-A campaign by a Juventus player in the last 50 years.



🔝 pic.twitter.com/EdI67pCU6v — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) December 1, 2018

10 goals in last 11 Serie A games for Cristiano Ronaldo who has scored or assisted in each of his last 10 league games. — Ryan. (@Rygista) December 1, 2018

Fiorentina Goalkeeper (Alban Lafont): , "I want to save Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty."



Next Match: 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/tbQ0P7m7Zm — アユス (@RonnieSZN) December 1, 2018

Juventus & Cristiano Ronaldo set new records:



Juventus are the first ever Serie A side to take 40 points after just 14 league games



Cristiano Ronaldo is the first ever Juventus player to score 10 league goals in first 14 games sine John Charles 1957-58. pic.twitter.com/wepbCuvcVe — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) December 1, 2018