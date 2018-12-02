×
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo smashes another record after latest goal

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
186   //    02 Dec 2018, 12:19 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered another record at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo is gradually conquering the Serie A following his big money move from Real Madrid to Juventus. The Portuguese took some time to adapt to the Italian league but, once he settled in, he has been very difficult to stop.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old reached double figures for the Italian champions when he expertly converted a penalty in Juventus’ 3-0 win over Fiorentina. It was Ronaldo’s fifth consecutive league goal for the Bianconeri.

In scoring that goal, he also became the first Juve player to net 10 Serie A goals after 14 games since John Charles recorded the feat in the 1957-58 season. It is worthy to note that the Portuguese has broken a couple of records already this year, having become the first player to record 100 wins in the UEFA Champions League.


Currently, Ronaldo sits joint-top of the Serie A scoring chart with 10 goals, alongside Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek. At 33, many doubted if the Portuguese would be able to replicate his form of old, but he is already proving that he came to Italy to conquer. He has also managed 11 goals in all competitions for the Italian giants.

Following his latest goal, Juve manager Max Allegri confirmed that Ronaldo will be taking the team’s penalties, and that only widens his chances of scoring more.

Allegri told a news conference:

"Ronaldo takes the penalties. After he's scored that one against us in the 93rd minute at 139km/h, am I supposed to let somebody else do that?

"He has to do something to be forgiven. He's got to take penalties and score... always."

Social media has been buzzing since Ronaldo shattered another long-standing record at Juve, with many football fans taking to Twitter to give their opinions.

Below are some of the best tweets on Ronaldo’s latest feat:




Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football AFC Fiorentina Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mario Mandzukic
