Twitter reacts as Croatia knock Denmark out of the World Cup

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.35K // 02 Jul 2018, 02:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Croatia v Denmark : Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The fourth knockout tie between Croatia and Denmark saw The Blazers rule Danish Dynamite out of the World Cup in the penalty shoot-out.

It was Mathias Jørgensen who put Denmark ahead with their fastest goal in the World Cup as he poked a shot into the back of the net in the opening minute of the match.

Nevertheless, Mario Mandžukić ensured that the celebration did not last too long as he cancelled out the lead with his goal in the 4th minute. The ball ricocheted off Christensen's head before falling nicely for the Juventus striker, who lashed it past Kasper Schmeichel.

Consequently, the game was decided on penalties which were won by Croatia.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.

Croatia’s goalie has Big Dick Energy — chaps (@UncleChaps) July 1, 2018

I’m not sure if it was an awful or amazing penalty shootout. Croatia’s through! — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 1, 2018

Petition to have the World Cup every year?



Retweet if you're in... — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 1, 2018

Croatia - yacht week and soccer. That’s what they do. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 1, 2018

Congratulations to Croatia, beautiful country....Subasic deserves a knighthood! — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) July 1, 2018

Those are some of the worst pens I've ever seen by Denmark. They need a slap. — FutSpy - FUT Trader. (@FutSpy) July 1, 2018

Eriksen bottled when the going got tough vs United in the FA cup semi final, ducked after his poach vs Australia and the so called 'main man' for Denmark today dropped a 2/10 and cost his country in the shootout. Nothing player. Big game bottler. Fraud. — #3Harit (@Winston420i) July 1, 2018

Croatia-Denmark penalty shootout has me winded tbh — austin walker (@austin_walker) July 1, 2018

France vs Denmark and Croatia vs Denmark - despite the electric start - are probably the two most boring 90 minutes of football I have watched in #Russia2018. — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) July 1, 2018

Watching this Croatia vs Denmark game is like listening to someone tell you about the people that they could have hooked up with — Zito (@_Zeets) July 1, 2018

4 - Croatia v Denmark is only the second match in World Cup history to see both teams score inside four minutes, after Argentina v Nigeria in June 2014. Quickfire. #CRODEN #CRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/j2gsNmnSjZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2018

This Croatia-Denmark match is like a cat that spends its life punishing you for its having been cute when it was a kitten. — Eric Gordy (@EricGordy) July 1, 2018

Denmark showing that Croatia aren't as strong as some of us thought they were. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) July 1, 2018

1st July 2014:



Argentina vs Switzerland goes to extra-time.

Belgium vs USA goes to extra-time.



1st July 2018:



Spain vs Russia goes to extra-time.

Croatia vs Denmark goes to extra-time. pic.twitter.com/XViHRWNmoz — bet365 (@bet365) July 1, 2018

Croatia don't look so good when they aren't playing against minnows like Argentina. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 1, 2018

Today is just the second day in the history of the #WorldCup that two matches have gone to penalties:



📅 June 21 1986

📅 July 1 2018



More drama from the spot to come. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ypaUPAAGo6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 1, 2018

Denmark just did a Suarez on Croatia. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 1, 2018

How can you not love a penalty shoot out? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 1, 2018

Even England are better at taking penalties than Denmark. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 1, 2018

Denmark are out of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/pOK6WSCjDT — Nick of the North (@PeripateNic) July 1, 2018

Madridistas and Cules coming together to celebrate Croatia advancing to the quarter finals. The World Cup is a thing of beauty. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) July 1, 2018

🇩🇰 Kasper Schmeichel vs Croatia:



🧤 Saves penalty in Extra Time



❌ Saves 2 penalties in shootout.



🏆 Still knocked out of the #WorldCup



💔 Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/BjhAr5xW7b — SPORF (@Sporf) July 1, 2018

Croatia are actually going to win the World Cup and Kalinic walked away from this team lmao what a prick — Sellvio Berlu$coni (@Pure_Milanista) July 1, 2018

#DEN have won just one of their five knockout games at the #WorldCup:



LLWLL



Not even Schmeichel could help them into the final eight. pic.twitter.com/8wNmwa01sP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 1, 2018

Doubt Russia and their players that run 100km per match will be able to beat Croatia, but you never know. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 1, 2018

After a shortage in Denmark...



Thousands of jobs are at risk due to the Football teams failure to bring home the Bacon. — Cock Jokes (@CockJokes) July 1, 2018

Denmark goalie gonna sign with the Warriors tomorrow — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) July 1, 2018

This is the man who knocked Denmark out of #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xeuv5bzqg7 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) July 1, 2018