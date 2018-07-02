Twitter reacts as Croatia knock Denmark out of the World Cup
ANALYST
Humor
1.35K // 02 Jul 2018, 02:30 IST
The fourth knockout tie between Croatia and Denmark saw The Blazers rule Danish Dynamite out of the World Cup in the penalty shoot-out.
It was Mathias Jørgensen who put Denmark ahead with their fastest goal in the World Cup as he poked a shot into the back of the net in the opening minute of the match.
Nevertheless, Mario Mandžukić ensured that the celebration did not last too long as he cancelled out the lead with his goal in the 4th minute. The ball ricocheted off Christensen's head before falling nicely for the Juventus striker, who lashed it past Kasper Schmeichel.
Consequently, the game was decided on penalties which were won by Croatia.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.