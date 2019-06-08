Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard finally joins 'dream club' Real Madrid
602 // 08 Jun 2019, 11:40 IST
Eden Hazard has finally moved to La Liga giants Real Madrid after a long and trying saga between the two sides.
Los Blancos signed the former Chelsea star for a fee of around £88 million with the possibility of it exceeding £130 million.
The Belgium international agreed to a five-year contract and is scheduled to be unveiled next week.
In an official statement, Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid C. F. and Chelsea FC have agreed a deal for the player Eden Hazard. The player will join the club for the next five seasons, until the 30th June 2024."
"Eden Hazard will be presented as a Real Madrid player on Thursday 13th June at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, after undergoing a medical with the club."
Hazard took to Facebook to address his long-awaited move writing, "You now know that I will be joining Real Madrid. It’s no secret that it was my dream to play for them since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal."
"Now the clubs have reached an agreement I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams."
"Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date. Now it’s in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other club."
The Belgian netted 110 goals in 352 appearances for the Blues and even helped them win the Europa League by scoring twice against Arsenal in his final game for the side.
