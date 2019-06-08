Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard finally joins 'dream club' Real Madrid

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Eden Hazard has finally moved to La Liga giants Real Madrid after a long and trying saga between the two sides.

Los Blancos signed the former Chelsea star for a fee of around £88 million with the possibility of it exceeding £130 million.

The Belgium international agreed to a five-year contract and is scheduled to be unveiled next week.

In an official statement, Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid C. F. and Chelsea FC have agreed a deal for the player Eden Hazard. The player will join the club for the next five seasons, until the 30th June 2024."

"Eden Hazard will be presented as a Real Madrid player on Thursday 13th June at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, after undergoing a medical with the club."

Hazard took to Facebook to address his long-awaited move writing, "You now know that I will be joining Real Madrid. It’s no secret that it was my dream to play for them since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal."

"Now the clubs have reached an agreement I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams."

"Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date. Now it’s in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other club."

The Belgian netted 110 goals in 352 appearances for the Blues and even helped them win the Europa League by scoring twice against Arsenal in his final game for the side.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news:

"Are you hurt that Eden Hazard has gone to Madrid?"



Chelsea fans: pic.twitter.com/K5l0eWPtaz — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 7, 2019

Watching Eden Hazard comps and it’s very easy to say he is one of the most technically gifted footballers to play in the PL. Criminally underrated by rival fans during his 7 years at Chelsea. End of an Era😥 — - (@Arrizabalagaed) June 7, 2019

Eden Hazard watching Bale, Benzema and Vazquez in his first training session with Real Madrid. 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/rifShWedcZ — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 7, 2019

Chelsea didn’t just lose Eden Hazard, the Premier League did.



Take care of him, @LaLiga & @realmadrid. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) June 7, 2019

if this solo run and goal is any indication, Eden Hazard will do juuuuust fine in La Liga. Barça might not be too excited about his transfer, though. #CFC #RMCF pic.twitter.com/19m2BJhCgr — amadí (@amadoit__) June 7, 2019

All in a couple hours...



- Eden Hazard officially becomes a Real Madrid player



- Reece James gets stretchered off & taken to the hospital



- Maurizio Sarri is one step closer to Juventus



.

.



Chelsea fans right now... pic.twitter.com/XD7PwRRoSx — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) June 7, 2019

Chelsea fans after Eden Hazard completes move to Real Madrid..pic.twitter.com/jft6cPnsnG — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) June 7, 2019

Eden Hazard a lifelong Zidane fanboy, who also had Cristiano’s poster in bedroom. Eden being the new face of Real Madrid was meant to be pic.twitter.com/aNm8MdefjA — Ryan. (@Rygista) June 7, 2019

Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/iC6lwLHbXy — Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) June 7, 2019

Words can’t describe my love for Eden Hazard. Shine on in Real Madrid 😭



pic.twitter.com/EV3ktkeFW3 — Akoji Benjamin (@AkojiBenjamin) June 7, 2019

Congratulation to Eden Hazard on getting his dream move to Real Madrid. An absolute gentleman and incredible player. Not sure it’s that much of a step up from Chelsea though - he’s joining a club who lost 18 times last season & finished 19 points behind Barcelona. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 7, 2019

Tuesday: Real Madrid sign Luka Jović for £58m



Friday: Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard for £88m



Zinedine Zidane is not hanging about. pic.twitter.com/WQODgAT7b3 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 7, 2019