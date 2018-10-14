×
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard reveals he wants to work with Mourinho again

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
169   //    14 Oct 2018, 02:29 IST

Hazard and Mourinho previously worked together at


Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been in the news in recent times, having been speaking about happenings at other clubs. The 27-year-old is currently on international duty with Belgium, but has been attracting a lot of interest due to his controversial comments.

Speaking in an interview, Hazard has revealed that he admires Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and will like to work with him again.

The winger previously worked with the Portuguese at Chelsea, with the pair enjoying a mixed two-and-half years together. Mourinho led Chelsea to the Premier League title and the League Cup in his second season, before being fired after the Blues witnessed a massive slump.

Hazard, who scored 14 league goals and proved 10 assists in that title-winning season, has now revealed that he would love to play for the Portuguese again.

He told Belgian newspaper HLN:

“The last season under Mourinho was not pleasant anymore. We didn’t win, we got into a sort of routine, training-training without having fun, it was better for all parties that the collaboration came to an end.
"If I’m now asked one coach with whom I want to work again, then I say: Mourinho.”
“If you win, Mourinho is the best coach you can imagine. Then he is a friend of yours – you can do whatever you want. Want one day off? He gives you two. If everything goes well, Mourinho will experience football like me: with ease. Even his own image of an extremely defensive coach was not too bad. He is far from adventurous like [Pep] Guardiola, but the year in which we became champions, we scored a lot of goals and played good games.
“I do not regret many things in my career, but that I have not been able to work with Mourinho at Chelsea anymore [is one]. We had a team to get a lot of prizes, but we just ended up in a negative spiral.”

In a week where Hazard has flirted with Real Madrid, his latest comments have sparked various responses from football fans on Twitter.

Below are some of the best tweets following Hazard’s latest comments about Mourinho:


Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Jose Mourinho Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
