Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard reveals he wants to work with Mourinho again

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 169 // 14 Oct 2018, 02:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hazard and Mourinho previously worked together at

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been in the news in recent times, having been speaking about happenings at other clubs. The 27-year-old is currently on international duty with Belgium, but has been attracting a lot of interest due to his controversial comments.

Speaking in an interview, Hazard has revealed that he admires Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and will like to work with him again.

The winger previously worked with the Portuguese at Chelsea, with the pair enjoying a mixed two-and-half years together. Mourinho led Chelsea to the Premier League title and the League Cup in his second season, before being fired after the Blues witnessed a massive slump.

Hazard, who scored 14 league goals and proved 10 assists in that title-winning season, has now revealed that he would love to play for the Portuguese again.

He told Belgian newspaper HLN:

“The last season under Mourinho was not pleasant anymore. We didn’t win, we got into a sort of routine, training-training without having fun, it was better for all parties that the collaboration came to an end.

"If I’m now asked one coach with whom I want to work again, then I say: Mourinho.”

“If you win, Mourinho is the best coach you can imagine. Then he is a friend of yours – you can do whatever you want. Want one day off? He gives you two. If everything goes well, Mourinho will experience football like me: with ease. Even his own image of an extremely defensive coach was not too bad. He is far from adventurous like [Pep] Guardiola, but the year in which we became champions, we scored a lot of goals and played good games.

“I do not regret many things in my career, but that I have not been able to work with Mourinho at Chelsea anymore [is one]. We had a team to get a lot of prizes, but we just ended up in a negative spiral.”

In a week where Hazard has flirted with Real Madrid, his latest comments have sparked various responses from football fans on Twitter.

Below are some of the best tweets following Hazard’s latest comments about Mourinho:

For some it might come as a suprise, but Hazard said the same about his own form and Mourinho in interviews in 2016 and 2017. Even send JM a text after he was appointed as a United manager to wish him good luck - (laughs) “But not too much”. — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) October 13, 2018

Hazard talking positive things about Jose Mourinho ahead of the Manutd game. Its obvious that Eden, like all Chelsea fans wants Mourinho to not get the sack 😂😂 good one Eden good one — Alvaro 2️⃣9️⃣ (@MorataReloaded) October 13, 2018

Hazard said he will love to work with Mourinho again but they told you guys Mourinho destroys players & no player wants to work with him again.



Your MCM is now romancing Jose. This is sad news for loads of people. E pele o. #PoojaFootball — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) October 13, 2018

Hazard is a genius, make these comments so Mourinho stays at Man Utd 😂😂 https://t.co/P3JHVcu4Do — Jackson (@jazivney) October 13, 2018

🗣️Media: "Attacking players hate to play under Mourinho."



🇧🇪Hazard: "If I’m now asked one coach with whom I want to work again, then I say: Mourinho.”



🇵🇹Ronaldo: "Work with Mourinho again? Why not? I would put him at the top, I always say that."#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/nwDTtl9xSj — Stakeright (@stakeright) October 13, 2018

Hazard wants to play under Mourinho again. Says he's the best manager imaginable....told you he had major flaws. Salah and De Bruyne > Hazard — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 13, 2018

Chelsea fans will always appreciate & Love THIS version of Mourinho. He was unstoppable.. the other one is like a stranger tbh. https://t.co/76ih9lKsxa — َ (@HazardEdition) October 10, 2018

We're struggling to keep up with you, Eden! First Hazard says he is interested in joining Real Madrid, now he says he wants to work with Jose Mourinho again. #CFC #MUFC #RMCF https://t.co/ASKKsmUqvz — Goal (@goal) October 13, 2018

Woke up to the hazard saying he wants to work with Mourinho again. You should give it a read https://t.co/YKTTXXskWN — Tune (@moutune) October 13, 2018

Fascinating comments from Hazard on Mourinho via @HLNinEngeland. I genuinely hope the boss can turn it around. All parties must take their share of the blame for the poor start, put their differences aside and do their best for the club going forward. Roll on next Saturday! #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 13, 2018

Really interesting comments from Eden Hazard regarding José Mourinho via @HLNinEngeland. I’d recommend you’ll go read it, most certainly makes you think twice about the recent events. We can turn this around, together. — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) October 13, 2018

Zlatan, Hazard & Ronaldo all say Mourinho is one of the best managers they have played for, all say they would play for him again. But seriously what do they know about football & Jose? I rather listen to the press & twitter poets. They are louder. Empty vessels make more noise — Cantona & Best (@bestcanton7) October 13, 2018