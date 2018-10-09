Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid
Chelsea star Eden Hazard has sparked speculation about his future at the club after once again openly flirting with a move to Real Madrid. The Belgian has been in top form this season as Maurizio Sarri’s side remain unbeaten.
The 27-year-old has so far scored seven Premier League goals, and was once again the star as The Blues defeated Southampton 3-0 over the weekend.
Hazard opened the scoring in the first half, before later setting up teammate Alvaro Morata to score Chelsea’s third against The Saints. However, speaking to the media after the game, the winger suggested his heart is set on joining Real Madrid.
Asked if he will sign a new contract and remain at Stamford Bridge, Hazard preferred to answer by saying Real Madrid is his dream club.
"Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.
"In my head, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision, it's my future,” he said.
This comes after the Belgian forward was touted as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who left the Spanish side to join Juventus in the summer.
Back in June, the Chelsea star flirted with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after saying that Madrid know what to do if they want him.
"If Real Madrid want me, they know what they need to do, Real is everyone's dream. Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey is special” Hazard remarked.
His comments have since raised speculations about his immediate future at Chelsea, with certain quarters claiming that Real Madrid will launch a January bid for Hazard’s signature.
Nothing is decided yet, but the world of Twitter has been talking following Hazard’s controversial comments regarding a move away from Chelsea.
