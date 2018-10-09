Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has been flirting with Real Madrid for some time now

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has sparked speculation about his future at the club after once again openly flirting with a move to Real Madrid. The Belgian has been in top form this season as Maurizio Sarri’s side remain unbeaten.

The 27-year-old has so far scored seven Premier League goals, and was once again the star as The Blues defeated Southampton 3-0 over the weekend.

Hazard opened the scoring in the first half, before later setting up teammate Alvaro Morata to score Chelsea’s third against The Saints. However, speaking to the media after the game, the winger suggested his heart is set on joining Real Madrid.

Asked if he will sign a new contract and remain at Stamford Bridge, Hazard preferred to answer by saying Real Madrid is his dream club.

"Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.

"In my head, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision, it's my future,” he said.

This comes after the Belgian forward was touted as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who left the Spanish side to join Juventus in the summer.

Back in June, the Chelsea star flirted with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after saying that Madrid know what to do if they want him.

"If Real Madrid want me, they know what they need to do, Real is everyone's dream. Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey is special” Hazard remarked.

His comments have since raised speculations about his immediate future at Chelsea, with certain quarters claiming that Real Madrid will launch a January bid for Hazard’s signature.

Nothing is decided yet, but the world of Twitter has been talking following Hazard’s controversial comments regarding a move away from Chelsea.

So without further ado, lets take a look at some of the best tweets on the Belgian’s comments.

How Chelsea fans feel when they hear Eden Hazard talk about wanting to play for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/TVOuPFUGZy — SamirCFC10 (@Samir82410) October 8, 2018

To all the true Madridista out there, We all need to start donating so we can pay the transfer fee of Hazard and bring him to Real Madrid. Perez is an old man already and he won't do anything for us unless we do it ourselves. — A. (@AhmedMashaly24) October 8, 2018

Eden Hazard and the mixed messages:



“Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen.”



But adds that he’s open for contract talks too.#cfc pic.twitter.com/zTMXeeGmsh — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) October 8, 2018

Some big lines this afternoon:



- Hazard: Madrid is my dreamhttps://t.co/lek8D8VeYi



Mourinho wants Skriniar AND Romagnoli to prove United will back him:https://t.co/5MzGfMGb8f — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) October 8, 2018

Eden Hazard says it is a 'hard decision' to renew or not at Chelsea. Reiterates that Real Madrid move would be a 'dream', but he doesn't want to tarnish his club legacy after Courtois becomes a blues hate figure: https://t.co/B6OEtfh248 #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 8, 2018

#Hazard is ready to sit down for contract talks with #cfc but admits he is still dreaming of Real Madrid. Has promised fans he won't leave on messy terms like #Courtois if he does go. More here: https://t.co/nP6XqQFjkr — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) October 8, 2018

I don't see why Madrid wants Hazard, they should be going for a ruthless selfish goal getter, Hazard will just be another cook — Playmaker (@engancheszn) October 8, 2018

Best way to describe #Hazard's mood, as he said to me yesterday, is that he feels in a win-win situation. He loves it at #cfc but would love to play for Real Madrid. Very surprising club haven't made new contract offer yet to their best player though. Last proposal made in Dec — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) October 8, 2018

Hazard flirts more with Real Madrid than some of these virgins on FT do pic.twitter.com/JdclPf3xiF — BM (@blancomorenito) October 8, 2018

According to AS, Real Madrid have shortlisted Antonio Conte to replace Julen Lopetegui

.

[I hope this happens, at least Hazard won't join Madrid then😜] pic.twitter.com/SMr97TnD8n — Nouman (@nomifooty) October 8, 2018

Imagine not being able to get any girls at all, and then all of a sudden a straight up 10/10 offers to be your girlfriend and you say no. That’s Real Madrid with Eden Hazard. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 8, 2018

Eden Hazard still begging for Real Madrid move but Perez can't be bothered to do the right thing pic.twitter.com/jcQbypNgAq — Rk (@RkFutbol) October 8, 2018

Eden Hazard likes Real Madrid as well as Chelsea (London) where's family have settled well. He loves his family like every other responsible man, but could they (his family) swing the pendulum in Chelsea's favour? Time will tell. #CFC — Bridge News 📰 (@cfc_wale) October 8, 2018

Hazard disgracing the club again. Talking about Madrid when we are top of the league. Man said he wakes up some mornings and wants to go. Drogba, Lampard and Terry never spoke to the media about Madrid even though they would have all started for Madrid in their primes. Shameful https://t.co/KkieGLIVtY — Meech (@Hustler_Futbol) October 8, 2018

Eden Hazard quotes round up :

- Ready to start new contract talks if club approach him. But says he could “ still end up at Real Madrid “

- Real Madrid is his dream

- He is in a “ win - win” situation, if he leaves he says it won’t be like Thibaut Courtois did. pic.twitter.com/nYBY6dpiBM — Pys (@CFCPys) October 8, 2018