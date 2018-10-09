×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
424   //    09 Oct 2018, 10:25 IST

Eden Hazard has been flirting with Real Madrid for some time now
Eden Hazard has been flirting with Real Madrid for some time now

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has sparked speculation about his future at the club after once again openly flirting with a move to Real Madrid. The Belgian has been in top form this season as Maurizio Sarri’s side remain unbeaten.

The 27-year-old has so far scored seven Premier League goals, and was once again the star as The Blues defeated Southampton 3-0 over the weekend.

Hazard opened the scoring in the first half, before later setting up teammate Alvaro Morata to score Chelsea’s third against The Saints. However, speaking to the media after the game, the winger suggested his heart is set on joining Real Madrid.

Asked if he will sign a new contract and remain at Stamford Bridge, Hazard preferred to answer by saying Real Madrid is his dream club.

"Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.
"In my head, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision, it's my future,” he said.

This comes after the Belgian forward was touted as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who left the Spanish side to join Juventus in the summer.

Back in June, the Chelsea star flirted with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after saying that Madrid know what to do if they want him.

"If Real Madrid want me, they know what they need to do, Real is everyone's dream. Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey is special” Hazard remarked.

His comments have since raised speculations about his immediate future at Chelsea, with certain quarters claiming that Real Madrid will launch a January bid for Hazard’s signature.

Nothing is decided yet, but the world of Twitter has been talking following Hazard’s controversial comments regarding a move away from Chelsea.

So without further ado, lets take a look at some of the best tweets on the Belgian’s comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Florentino Perez Twitter Reactions
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Eden Hazard makes stunning new revelation about 'dream'...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Real Madrid probably made a mistake by not...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard considers Real Madrid move as Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Hazard still dreaming of joining Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 cheaper options Real Madrid can target instead of Eden...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Hazard: Real Madrid is everyone's dream
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why it's time for Eden Hazard to move to Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us