Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he wants to work with Jose Mourinho again
Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has revealed one of his only regrets is not playing under Jose Mourinho for a longer period of time and insisted that the Manchester United boss is not a negative figure for the team.
The Belgian played under Mourinho for two years at Chelsea (2013 to 2015) before the manager was sacked in his third season, seven months after he had led the London outfit to the Premier League title.
In a revealing interview with Belgian newspaper HLN, Hazard said, "The last season under Mourinho was not pleasant anymore, we didn’t win, we got into a sort of routine, training-training without having fun, it was better for all parties that the collaboration came to an end."
"But if I’m now asked one coach with whom I want to work again, then I say: Mourinho."
The Belgian added, "If the results are poor, he starts criticizing his players – you know that, but afterward I’ve been able to accept that, it’s part of his character."
Hazard also opened up about Mourinho's characteristics as a manager, explaining that he can be the best coach in the world when his team is winning, but changes color quite rapidly when results are not going in his favour.
"If you win, Mourinho is the best coach you can imagine. Then he is a friend of yours – you can do whatever you want [laughs]. Want one day off, he gives you two. If everything goes well, Mourinho will experience football like me: with ease."
"I do not regret many things in my career, but that I have not been able to work with Mourinho at Chelsea anymore [is one]. We had a team to get a lot of prizes, but we just ended up in a negative spiral."
Since the interview was published, Twitter has been flooding with reactions to the Belgian's comments: