Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard scores 100 goals for Chelsea

The magician

Eden Hazard was at the double for Chelsea as Maurizio Sarri and co. beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road to continue their surge towards a top 4 finish. At the cusp of half-time, the Belgium skipper tip-toed past Ben Foster and with composure, broke the deadlock.

The lead was cancelled out just seconds later, but he came to the rescue once again for the Blues, winning a penalty and dispatching it with aplomb.

With 10 goals and 9 assists in the league, the 27-year-old has already surpassed last season's tally. Hazard was signed from LOSC Lille back in 2012, and in no time, his wizardry touched the Premier League. Since then, he has spearheaded Chelsea to two Premier League titles, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Against the Hornets, he became only the 10th player in the club's history to score a century of goals.

The Belgian is widely tipped as one of the best players in the modern game, owing to his touch, dribbling prowess, finishing capabilities, decisiveness and selfless attitude on the pitch. Over the last few years, in terms of dribbles completed, take-ons and chances created, he has been right up there with the world's best.

Amid a group of attackers who haven't been at their best, Hazard has carried the team on his shoulders for most part of the season so far.

The Silver Ball winner at the World Cup this year has rescued his side many a time. Due to his exploits at Russia with the national team, Sarri took a few games to draft him into the playing XI completely. In the Carabao Cup fixture against Liverpool, Hazard scored a jaw-dropping solo goal in the dying stages to win the game for his side.

Recently, he scored an 85th minute winner against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup quarter-final to set up a mouth-watering clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to that, he scored and created another in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Thus, not only has Hazard smashed records such as the 100-goal mark, but also increased his value as an all-round performer for Chelsea.

On that note, let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the star man's milestone.

Congratulations to this wonderful player @hazardeden10 for reaching 100 goals with @ChelseaFC 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XkLQUKixxe — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 26, 2018

"I want to score more for this club and try to be a legend like Lampard, Terry and Drogba"



- @ChelseaFC's @hazardeden10 #WATCHE pic.twitter.com/pdupDHr6WU — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2018

Best players in the PL:



1. Eden Hazard

2. Injured Eden Hazard — Mateo 👑 (@KlassyKovacic) December 19, 2018

Eden Hazard has won 14 points alone so far this season, alone he’d be 17th in the Premier League having picked up more points than Burnley, Fulham and Huddersfield — 🇧🇪 (@FlicksLikeEden) December 26, 2018

REMINDER: it only takes one second to say:



- i love you

- i apologize

- can we talk?

- you were right

- Eden Hazard is the best in the League.



Stop letting your pride & ego hold you hostage from the happiness in life. — ᴱᴰᴱᴺ (suspended at 12k) (@FutboIEden) December 27, 2018

Eden Hazard for #CFC 18/19 🔵



- 15 Starts.

- 12 Goals.

- 9 Assists.

- Most Goal Contributions in PL.

- Most Assists in PL.

- Most Take-Ons in PL.

- Most Chances Created in PL.

- Most Fouled player in PL.

- Most Man of the Matches in PL.

- Century of Goals. pic.twitter.com/gbSe9RDgZL — ً (@CFCBrano) December 26, 2018

🇧🇪 @HazardEden10 for @ChelseaFC



🏟 322 Games

⚽️ 100 Goals

🎯 84 Assists



🔵 10th player in @ChelseaFC history to score 100 goals for the club.



🔥 25% of his goals coming against the @PremierLeague Top 6.



✅ Club Legend: Confirmed pic.twitter.com/dAJuJCim5H — SPORF (@Sporf) December 26, 2018

Eden Hazard at Chelsea by season:



12/13: 62 games; 13G, 19A

13/14: 49 games; 17G, 8A

14/15: 52 games; 19G, 11A

15/16: 43 games; 6G, 7A

16/17: 43 games; 17G, 7A

17/18: 51 games; 17G, 12A

18/19: 20 games; 10G, 9A



Something special on the way... pic.twitter.com/vMWS34Ejkj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 20, 2018

Eden Hazard since the FA Cup final, competitive games only:



22 Starts.

14 Goals.

11 Assists.

15 Man of the Matches. pic.twitter.com/nzZOh6u5Rx — ً (@CFCBrano) December 24, 2018

