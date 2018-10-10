Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard signals his intent to join Real Madrid
Eden Hazard has been quite sensational in the last few weeks, as his wonder goal led The Blues to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, defeating Liverpool, and he is also the current top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals from eight games, leading Chelsea to second spot on the EPL table behind defending champions Manchester City.
However, the Belgian striker stated recently:
"I want what’s good for me, but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don’t want to say, ‘yes, I am signing a new contract’ and then, in the end, I don’t end up signing.
In my head, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27, and I will turn 28 in January”
Hazard who joined Chelsea in 2012 from Lille FC at a reported fee of £32 million, has made a total of 310 appearances, and scored 97 goals in all competitions for The Blues so far. He has also won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the Europa League.
He also believes that Real Madrid is the best club in the world as he said:
“That’s why I spoke after the World Cup, and I said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup"
"I am playing good football. Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time, but we will talk about my future soon. I think so”
Thus only time will tell us if Hazard makes a move to the Spanish giants, or extends his stay with The Blues.
Chelsea has had a great start to the Europa League, beating the likes of Videoton and PAOK in the group stages. Next up they will play against BATE in the third match of the group stage.
Meanwhile in the Premier League, they will be up against Manchester United who currently are in 8th place on the Premier League table.
Fans have reacted on twitter to Hazard's desired move to Spain.