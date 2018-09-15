Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Eibar come up trumps against Atletico Madrid

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Feature
578   //    15 Sep 2018, 19:12 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar - La Liga
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Jan Oblak, Godin, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Juanfran, Lemar, Saul, Koke, Rodri, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa

Eibar starting line-up: Marko Dmitrovic, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, José Ángel, Rubén Peña, Joan Jordán, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Charles, Pere Milla, Pablo de Blasis

Score: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Eibar (Sergi Enrich 87', Borja Garcés Moreno 90+4')

In a high-octane LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano, Eibar came up trumps against Atletico Madrid as both teams salvaged a point, courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline.

Los Colchoneros entered the game having suffered a 2-0 giant-killing at the hands of Celta Vigo, whereas Los Armeros had prevailed over Real Sociedad 2-1 prior to this fixture.

The first half of the match saw Atletico Madrid dominate the game, but Diego Simeone's side failed to capitalise on the chances created. Consequently, the half ended scoreless.

In the latter half, nothing transpired to separate the sides until the 87th minute when Sergi Enrich gave Eibar the lead, much to everyone's surprise. De Blasis fired the ball across the face of goal and Enrich was there to make the most of it after Diego Godin failed to clear the ball. Charging down his clearance, the 28-year-old drove the ball into the back of the net, beyond the reach of Jan Oblak.

Soon after, Garces made it all square for Atletico Madrid with a heaven sent equaliser. The youngster received the ball on the edge of the box before burying a crisp finish past Dmitrovic into the bottom corner.

As such, Atletico Madrid stand 5th on the LaLiga table with only 5 points in hand from 4 outings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Contact Us Advertise with Us