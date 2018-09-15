Twitter reacts as Eibar come up trumps against Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Jan Oblak, Godin, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Juanfran, Lemar, Saul, Koke, Rodri, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa

Eibar starting line-up: Marko Dmitrovic, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, José Ángel, Rubén Peña, Joan Jordán, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Charles, Pere Milla, Pablo de Blasis

Score: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Eibar (Sergi Enrich 87', Borja Garcés Moreno 90+4')

In a high-octane LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano, Eibar came up trumps against Atletico Madrid as both teams salvaged a point, courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline.

Los Colchoneros entered the game having suffered a 2-0 giant-killing at the hands of Celta Vigo, whereas Los Armeros had prevailed over Real Sociedad 2-1 prior to this fixture.

The first half of the match saw Atletico Madrid dominate the game, but Diego Simeone's side failed to capitalise on the chances created. Consequently, the half ended scoreless.

In the latter half, nothing transpired to separate the sides until the 87th minute when Sergi Enrich gave Eibar the lead, much to everyone's surprise. De Blasis fired the ball across the face of goal and Enrich was there to make the most of it after Diego Godin failed to clear the ball. Charging down his clearance, the 28-year-old drove the ball into the back of the net, beyond the reach of Jan Oblak.

Soon after, Garces made it all square for Atletico Madrid with a heaven sent equaliser. The youngster received the ball on the edge of the box before burying a crisp finish past Dmitrovic into the bottom corner.

As such, Atletico Madrid stand 5th on the LaLiga table with only 5 points in hand from 4 outings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

FT: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Eibar. 4 games, 5 points for Diego Simeone to start the #LaLiga season. Disastrous start. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 15, 2018

How did we not beat Atletico Madrid in the Supercup. Marcelo has blood in his hands 😤 — Rk (@RkFutbol) September 15, 2018

Atletico Madrid spoil investments pic.twitter.com/h8tcOWJPeP — Big Worm (@Driz_CFC) September 15, 2018

What a moment! 👏🏻⚽️



He’s only gone and secured a point for Atleti by scoring in the 93rd minute against Eibar on his debut.



Congratulations Borja! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/B0Hw61L057 — SidelineScouted (@SidelineScouted) September 15, 2018

19-year-old Borja Garcés vs Eibar:



- offcial debut for Atletico 🔴⚪️

- La Liga debut ✅

- first professional goal ⚽️



Crack! pic.twitter.com/mao79QeXQU — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) September 15, 2018

Antoine griezman: i believe in @atletienglish and their project.

Atl Vs Eibar

1-1 pic.twitter.com/g9uDWlajSv — Kafayat (@saka_kafayat) September 15, 2018

Full time: Atlético Madrid 1-1 Eibar. They have won only one game so far, lost one, and drew two.



Barcelona could already have a 7 point lead should they win vs Real Sociedad later. — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 15, 2018

We honestly deserved to win but Eibar's keeper was outstanding — I Accidentally (@Rebenzel) September 15, 2018

120m-spending, Super Cup parading Atletico Madrid could be 7 points off the top before the day ends. pic.twitter.com/sfmzyz4wVy — MAR7ANO (@Asensiazo) September 15, 2018

Atletico Madrid be one disgraceful team. — Jay Mike. (@The_eweboy) September 15, 2018

Atletico Madrid are useless — Niza (@TobbyStrange) September 15, 2018

WE MUST WAKE UP. #Atleti — Atlético de Madrid 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Atleti_ENG) September 15, 2018

Just like that the best Atletico Madrid squad in ages are SEVEN points down in #LaLiga!!



2 draws, 1 loss & 1 win in 4 matches! pic.twitter.com/BvstaFuD93 — Goal Digger (@GoalDiggerFCB) September 15, 2018

Lol. Atletico Madrid is a very foolish team — GIDEON EKONG (@EL_GEEZZE) September 15, 2018

What's wrong with Atletico Madrid this season? 😥😥 — Smallz (@KlementJoseph) September 15, 2018

Atletico Madrid ties the game in the 94th minute to avoid a defeat. Eibar has now gone 13 straight matches without a win against Atletico Madrid.#ATMEIB — Thom(as) Jon Killian Cunningham (@specthomular) September 15, 2018

Young striker Borja Garcés (19) nets an equaliser in extra time for Atlético Madrid on his LaLiga debut for the club. ⚽️



Learn from the best. 👑 pic.twitter.com/CELM1glPQm — Talking LaLiga (@TalkingLaLiga) September 15, 2018

Atletico Madrid with only 5 points after 4 games. Referee gifting them a league title in 2014 made them believe they can reach the very top. Griezmann deserves this club. Have fun being a loser! — Jimmy (@FCBJimmy_) September 15, 2018

