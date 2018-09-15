Twitter reacts as Eibar come up trumps against Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Jan Oblak, Godin, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Juanfran, Lemar, Saul, Koke, Rodri, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa
Eibar starting line-up: Marko Dmitrovic, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, José Ángel, Rubén Peña, Joan Jordán, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Charles, Pere Milla, Pablo de Blasis
Score: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Eibar (Sergi Enrich 87', Borja Garcés Moreno 90+4')
In a high-octane LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano, Eibar came up trumps against Atletico Madrid as both teams salvaged a point, courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline.
Los Colchoneros entered the game having suffered a 2-0 giant-killing at the hands of Celta Vigo, whereas Los Armeros had prevailed over Real Sociedad 2-1 prior to this fixture.
The first half of the match saw Atletico Madrid dominate the game, but Diego Simeone's side failed to capitalise on the chances created. Consequently, the half ended scoreless.
In the latter half, nothing transpired to separate the sides until the 87th minute when Sergi Enrich gave Eibar the lead, much to everyone's surprise. De Blasis fired the ball across the face of goal and Enrich was there to make the most of it after Diego Godin failed to clear the ball. Charging down his clearance, the 28-year-old drove the ball into the back of the net, beyond the reach of Jan Oblak.
Soon after, Garces made it all square for Atletico Madrid with a heaven sent equaliser. The youngster received the ball on the edge of the box before burying a crisp finish past Dmitrovic into the bottom corner.
As such, Atletico Madrid stand 5th on the LaLiga table with only 5 points in hand from 4 outings.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.
What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!