×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as France Football reveals list of Ballon d'Or nominees

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
245   //    09 Oct 2018, 10:06 IST

The Ballon d'Or
The Ballon d'Or

France Football has released its list of thirty nominees for the 2018 edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in separate intervals on Monday. The award is Europe's highest and oldest honor, and has been presented by France Football every year since 1956. 

The winner is voted for by 173 journalists around the world, with one representative per nation, while the list of nominees is compiled by the editorial staff of the French publication.

For a while the award was combined with world football's governing body FIFA's Best Award, but the association was cut off in September 2016.

France Football has now released their thirty-man nominee list, and it includes - Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.

In the last decade, the award has been a tug of war between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The reigning holder is of course Ronaldo who has once again made the list this year, as has Messi who has also won the award five times in the past.

The accolade is once again on offer in Paris in December.

The Premier League saw eleven of its players being nominated for the award. Liverpool has four players in the list, with attacking trio - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane as well as goalkeeper Allison Becker.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester United's Paul Pogba as well as Chelsea pair Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante also made the cut to add to the Premier League representation. 

Twitter has since reacted to the list.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon D'or Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
Messi vs Ronaldo: The debate for the 2018-19 season has...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
3 thrilling matches to look out for on Matchday 3 of the...
RELATED STORY
5 great goals that didn't win the Puskás Award
RELATED STORY
7 life lessons you can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
The 5 highest paid (weekly wages) footballers in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Paulo Dybala scores a hat-trick against...
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us