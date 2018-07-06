Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as France knock Uruguay out of the World Cup

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
192   //    06 Jul 2018, 23:17 IST

Uruguay v France: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The first quarter-final match between France and Uruguay saw Les Bleus prevail over La Celeste courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline.

With 40 minutes on the clock, Raphaël Varane put France ahead with his header from Antoine Griezmann's brilliant delivery into the opposition penalty area from the set-piece. The Atletico Madrid striker then cemented the lead via a 61th-minute goal that came off as a result of Fernando Muslera's howler.

In consequence, Didier Deschamps' side will now face either Brazil or Belgium in the semi-final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.



FIFA WC 2018 France Football Uruguay Football Paul Pogba Antoine Griezmann
