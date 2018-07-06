Twitter reacts as France knock Uruguay out of the World Cup
The first quarter-final match between France and Uruguay saw Les Bleus prevail over La Celeste courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline.
With 40 minutes on the clock, Raphaël Varane put France ahead with his header from Antoine Griezmann's brilliant delivery into the opposition penalty area from the set-piece. The Atletico Madrid striker then cemented the lead via a 61th-minute goal that came off as a result of Fernando Muslera's howler.
In consequence, Didier Deschamps' side will now face either Brazil or Belgium in the semi-final.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.