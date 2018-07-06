Twitter reacts as France knock Uruguay out of the World Cup

Uruguay v France: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The first quarter-final match between France and Uruguay saw Les Bleus prevail over La Celeste courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline.

With 40 minutes on the clock, Raphaël Varane put France ahead with his header from Antoine Griezmann's brilliant delivery into the opposition penalty area from the set-piece. The Atletico Madrid striker then cemented the lead via a 61th-minute goal that came off as a result of Fernando Muslera's howler.

In consequence, Didier Deschamps' side will now face either Brazil or Belgium in the semi-final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

France being a World Cup favorite has been known since the Euros but I just don't like it — Ahmad (@ahmadf_o) July 6, 2018

BREAKING: Muslera has also been infected by the Karius virus. #Pray4Muslerahttps://t.co/iDME5mmzrG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 6, 2018

Luis Suarez looking at these French players like... #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/OfdgFXqTbE — Sam Friedman (@SamDFriedman) July 6, 2018

Mbappe: Bro, how do you keep winning so many free kicks?



Neymar: Keep rolling until they notice you.



Mbappe: pic.twitter.com/dPME54Nk2F — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 6, 2018

Mbappe’s spent too much time with Neymar at PSG. #URUFRA — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) July 6, 2018

Wonder where Mbappe learnt to play act like that 🤔 #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/yoaGnMsMMV — Patrick Foster (@fosterpcl) July 6, 2018

If Neymar and Mbappe meet in the semi-final... #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/0jcrjBQ422 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 6, 2018

Uruguay player crying whilst in the wall! 😂😂😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 6, 2018

Cavani a massive loss for Uruguay. — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) July 6, 2018

Argentina ✔️

Uruguay ✔️



France are cooking in the knockout stage 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/X0d1kgw6HJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 6, 2018

France have knocked Luis Suarez and Uruguay out of the World Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/ee1Tq2aLco — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) July 6, 2018

France are the 4th team to reach the last four at a World Cup for at least 6 times, after Germany (13, incl. West Germany), Brazil (11, excl. 2018) and Italy (8) #WorldCup #LesBleus — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 6, 2018

De Gea and Karius: We've been there, we know how it feels.



Muslera: Thanks Family #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/lTd8aZP0FJ — 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 6, 2018

Giroud: "You've got Suarez on your team.... Don't you dare talk about acting." pic.twitter.com/GN7hMhi6sE — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 6, 2018

3 – France are only the second team to beat three different South American nations in a single World Cup tournament, after the Netherlands in 1974. Total. #FRA #URU #URUFRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2td4Fx5gip — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2018

Didier Deschamps is into the semi-final of the World Cup as a manager. He's delighted. #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/J81zT1EL4Z — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 6, 2018