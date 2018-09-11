Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as France players sing N'Golo Kanté's song with 80,000 fans in World Cup homecoming

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
688   //    11 Sep 2018, 10:49 IST

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Sunday saw a glorious homecoming from France as they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a packed Stade de France in Paris.

The goals came from young starlet Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud. 

Mbappe opened the bank with a goal in the 14th minute but the Netherlands equalised in the 67th minute with a goal from Ryan Babel. However, the equalizer was short-lived as Giroud volleyed home a Benjamin Mendy cross just seven minutes later. The goal condemned the Netherlands to a defeat and sent France three points clear at the top of League A, Group 1.

The game marked France's first game back on French soil since winning the FIFA World Cup in Russia in July.

After the game, Les Bleus paraded the World Cup trophy at the stadium before gathering around to sing Chelsea midfielder N'golo Kante's song.

Kante has been instrumental in France's victory in the World Cup, having made a reputation for himself at Leicester City and Chelsea as an inescapable central defensive midfielder who covers more ground than most players of the players on a pitch. In just a few years, the shy midfielder has won a World Cup and two Premier League titles.

In the video, France players were seen gathering around the 27-year-old in front of the home supporters and start singing his song. The players also got the crowd to sing along in what was a beautiful homecoming celebration.

The Kante song in English goes something like this:

“N’Golo Kante,

“Pala Lalala,

“He’s short, he’s nice,

“He stopped Leo Messi,

“But we all know he’s a cheater,

“N’Golo Kante”

The references are aimed at the time Kante stopped Lionel Messi when France eliminated Argentina in the last 16 as well as a running team joke that the midfielder cheats at cards.

Fans has since taken to Twitter to have their say on the celebration:


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 France Football N'Golo Kante
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as N'Golo Kante shies away from France...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs France - preview,...
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-0 France: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
France vs Netherlands: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: France take on Germany on the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Preview: Germany vs France 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Germany's Predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why Germany failed to...
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
3 things Germany need to win their opening UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 2
FT LIT SER
0 - 1
 Lithuania vs Serbia
FT CYP SLO
2 - 1
 Cyprus vs Slovenia
FT SCO ALB
2 - 0
 Scotland vs Albania
FT SER ROM
2 - 2
 Serbia vs Romania
FT MON LIT
2 - 0
 Montenegro vs Lithuania
Tomorrow HUN GRE 12:15 AM Hungary vs Greece
Tomorrow FIN EST 12:15 AM Finland vs Estonia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us