Twitter reacts as France players sing N'Golo Kanté's song with 80,000 fans in World Cup homecoming
Sunday saw a glorious homecoming from France as they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a packed Stade de France in Paris.
The goals came from young starlet Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud.
Mbappe opened the bank with a goal in the 14th minute but the Netherlands equalised in the 67th minute with a goal from Ryan Babel. However, the equalizer was short-lived as Giroud volleyed home a Benjamin Mendy cross just seven minutes later. The goal condemned the Netherlands to a defeat and sent France three points clear at the top of League A, Group 1.
The game marked France's first game back on French soil since winning the FIFA World Cup in Russia in July.
After the game, Les Bleus paraded the World Cup trophy at the stadium before gathering around to sing Chelsea midfielder N'golo Kante's song.
Kante has been instrumental in France's victory in the World Cup, having made a reputation for himself at Leicester City and Chelsea as an inescapable central defensive midfielder who covers more ground than most players of the players on a pitch. In just a few years, the shy midfielder has won a World Cup and two Premier League titles.
In the video, France players were seen gathering around the 27-year-old in front of the home supporters and start singing his song. The players also got the crowd to sing along in what was a beautiful homecoming celebration.
The Kante song in English goes something like this:
“N’Golo Kante,
“Pala Lalala,
“He’s short, he’s nice,
“He stopped Leo Messi,
“But we all know he’s a cheater,
“N’Golo Kante”
The references are aimed at the time Kante stopped Lionel Messi when France eliminated Argentina in the last 16 as well as a running team joke that the midfielder cheats at cards.
Fans has since taken to Twitter to have their say on the celebration: